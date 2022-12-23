Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Strong Storm Knocks Out Power to Thousands, Causes Some Flooding
A powerful winter storm moved into Connecticut late Thursday night and into Friday morning, bringing heavy rain and strong winds. Some areas of the state could see as much as 3 inches of rain. Winds increased early Friday morning and gusts of 50 to 60 mph were expected throughout the...
westportjournal.com
Storm update: Westport outages climbing; flooding, deep freeze loom
WESTPORT — The winter storm sweeping across the Northeast early Friday has — so far — failed to live up to Grinch-like predictions, but a day-long forecast of rain, gusty winds, coastal flooding and widespread power outages could change things. And that’s before temperatures, which at 5...
Arctic blast leaves travelers stranded at Bradley International Airport
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — The holiday season is ending on a chaotic note for travelers left stranded at airports by a chain of storms across the nation. Mike Bouvier and his wife came to Connecticut from Oklahoma to experience a white Christmas. But now, instead of flying out of Bradley International Airport, he plans […]
NBC Connecticut
Drastic Change in Temps Causes Slippery Conditions Statewide
Temperatures have drastically dropped across the state and roads that flooded Friday are transitioning to ice. Several areas, particularly across the shoreline, experienced moderate flooding conditions during the day, which is cause for concern with dropping temperatures. Gov. Ned Lamont announced that because of downed trees, several state parks have...
DoingItLocal
Connecticut State Police Christmas Holiday Traffic Stats 12/23 -12/25
The following are the 2022 Connecticut State Police Christmas holiday traffic statistics from Friday, 12/23/2022, at 12:00 AM to Sunday 12/25/22, at 8:00 AM:. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Winter storm poses challenges for Connecticut shoreline
MILFORD, Conn. — The incoming storm is not deterring people’s holiday spirits on the coastline. “We’ve been through snow storms and blizzards,” said Jennelle Dacunha. Dacunha has been living in Milford for almost 30 years. She’s no stranger to the weather that’s expected to come....
Here's Latest Number Of Power Outages In CT
Although crews remain hard at work restoring power in the state, thousands of Connecticut households are still without power as a result of a pre-Christmas storm. The outages were caused by heavy wind gusts and rainfall throughout the state beginning on Thursday night, Dec. 22, which knocked over trees, branches, and power lines.
WBUR
Rain and wind hit Mass., with potential for flash freezing into Saturday morning
A storm from the Midwest on Thursday delivered Greater Boston a dose of wind and rain, along with crashing temperatures. The worst of the storm is hitting on Friday in terms of rain, wind and coastal flooding. As cold air blasts into New England in the afternoon, we will see another spike in wind gusts.
capeandislands.org
'Bomb cyclone' drops chaos on holiday travel plans in Connecticut
President Joe Biden warned Americans to take seriously a storm that is spreading severe cold, snow and wind, saying Thursday from the Oval Office that “this is not like a snow day when you were a kid.”. The National Weather Service said that frigid air will move through the...
Damage reports from strong winds in western Massachusetts
22News is working for you with storm damage across western Massachusetts Friday morning due to the damaging winds.
BEST OF 2022: With trash plant closing, Connecticut rethinks waste policy
With the Hartford trash-to-energy plant closing, the state is moving to reduce the waste stream with new technologies.
hamlethub.com
Eversource sends storm preparedness message to Connecticut residents
Today, Eversource sent an important storm preparedness message to Connecticut residents as a significant winter storm is forecasted to impact our area tomorrow evening through early Saturday. Please read the message from Eversource regarding the forecasted storm below. We're tracking and preparing for a significant storm across New England Thursday...
Eversource says power restoration ‘substantially complete’ in Connecticut
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — More than 201,000 Eversource customers now have power after a storm swept through the state days before Christmas, the power company announced Sunday. Only 1% of the homes that lost power remain without it, according to Eversource, which calls the work “substantially complete.” “More than 1,100 crews have been working […]
Nearly 40K Still Without Power In Connecticut: Here Are Communities With Most Outages
Around 40,000 utility customers in Connecticut still lack power amid bone-chilling temperatures following a powerful storm system with damaging winds that swept through the region.As of around 8:15 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, Eversource is reporting 38,174 customers in the dark, with United Illuminatin…
whatsupnewp.com
Live: Rhode Island Power Outage Map
Rhode Island Energy’s interactive map is updated every 5 minutes and provides regional power restoration information. The estimated time of restoration are based on Rhode Island Energy’s latest damage analysis and reflects a general assessment of when the last customer in the specified area is expected to be returned to service.
CSP: Latest 2022 Christmas Holiday Traffic Statistics
Connecticut State Police released their latest 2022 Christmas holiday travel statistics Saturday morning.
Bristol Press
Eversource responding to thousands of outages across state, including those in Bristol, New Britain
Eversource on Friday responded to thousands of outages across the state – as heavy rains and high winds rolled through the area late Thursday and into Friday. Just before noon, the power company reported a total of about 85,000 customers in Connecticut who were without power. In New Britain,...
