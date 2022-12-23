ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

westportjournal.com

Storm update: Westport outages climbing; flooding, deep freeze loom

WESTPORT — The winter storm sweeping across the Northeast early Friday has — so far — failed to live up to Grinch-like predictions, but a day-long forecast of rain, gusty winds, coastal flooding and widespread power outages could change things. And that’s before temperatures, which at 5...
WESTPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Drastic Change in Temps Causes Slippery Conditions Statewide

Temperatures have drastically dropped across the state and roads that flooded Friday are transitioning to ice. Several areas, particularly across the shoreline, experienced moderate flooding conditions during the day, which is cause for concern with dropping temperatures. Gov. Ned Lamont announced that because of downed trees, several state parks have...
CONNECTICUT STATE
DoingItLocal

Connecticut State Police Christmas Holiday Traffic Stats 12/23 -12/25

The following are the 2022 Connecticut State Police Christmas holiday traffic statistics from Friday, 12/23/2022, at 12:00 AM to Sunday 12/25/22, at 8:00 AM:.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Winter storm poses challenges for Connecticut shoreline

MILFORD, Conn. — The incoming storm is not deterring people’s holiday spirits on the coastline. “We’ve been through snow storms and blizzards,” said Jennelle Dacunha. Dacunha has been living in Milford for almost 30 years. She’s no stranger to the weather that’s expected to come....
MILFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Here's Latest Number Of Power Outages In CT

Although crews remain hard at work restoring power in the state, thousands of Connecticut households are still without power as a result of a pre-Christmas storm. The outages were caused by heavy wind gusts and rainfall throughout the state beginning on Thursday night, Dec. 22, which knocked over trees, branches, and power lines.
CONNECTICUT STATE
hamlethub.com

Eversource sends storm preparedness message to Connecticut residents

Today, Eversource sent an important storm preparedness message to Connecticut residents as a significant winter storm is forecasted to impact our area tomorrow evening through early Saturday. Please read the message from Eversource regarding the forecasted storm below. We're tracking and preparing for a significant storm across New England Thursday...
CONNECTICUT STATE
whatsupnewp.com

Live: Rhode Island Power Outage Map

Rhode Island Energy’s interactive map is updated every 5 minutes and provides regional power restoration information. The estimated time of restoration are based on Rhode Island Energy’s latest damage analysis and reflects a general assessment of when the last customer in the specified area is expected to be returned to service.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
96.1 The Eagle

New York’s Long Island Sound Has a Lobster Trap Problem

Sitting between New York and Connecticut, the Long Island Sound apparently has up to 1.2 million abandoned lobster traps sitting on the sea floor. According to a report by John Moritz of CT Insider, there are somewhere between 800,000 and 1.2 million abandon lobster traps on the floor of the Long Island Sound, some with sea critters trapped inside.
CONNECTICUT STATE

