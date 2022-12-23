Read full article on original website
Is it any wonder nothing is getting done in Madison? Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin legislature got off on the wrong foot even before he began his first term, and it only got worse from there. The Republican-controlled legislature limited the governor’s powers even before he took office. The two sides clashed repeatedly, refusing to confirm Evers’ picks for cabinet secretary and firing one of them. Then the Legislature decided to take the rest of the year off, leading to no action on the important issues facing the state. There has not even been a debate much less a vote. But perhaps both sides are more willing to work together now that Evers is about to begin his second term. Evers met privately with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos just before Christmas to talk about a number of topics. Amazingly, it was the first time in two years the two had a meeting together. Two years without so much as a meeting? How can anything get done if they don’t even talk to each other? Vos called the meeting a good first step. If the two sides spend Evers’ second term without meeting face to face for two years, little is likely to get done. It is good that they have taken this first step. Now they need to take a second step, and work to find common issues facing the state. Otherwise our legislators may as well take 2023 off as well.
