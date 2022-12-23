ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Richmond’s Byrd Theatre opens balcony seating for holiday weekend

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3McIMW_0jsWlkXt00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s beloved Byrd Theatre has a special holiday surprise in store for guests this weekend.

A seating option ordinarily closed for regular shows, the second-floor balcony at the Byrd Theatre will be open for guests through Christmas Eve.

Guests will have three chances to watch films from the exclusive, elusive balcony seating this holiday weekend:

  • Friday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. — It’s a Wonderful Life
  • Saturday, Dec. 24 at 10 a.m. — The Polar Express
  • Saturday, Dec. 24 at 7 p.m. — It’s a Wonderful Life
Learn about the history of chocolate making with a live demonstration at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture

Balcony seating will be first come, first served.

For a full list of showtimes at the Byrd Theatre, click here. Tickets for shows can be purchased ahead of time online.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
peninsulachronicle.com

Urology of Virginia Closing Its Williamsburg Office

YORK-Urology of Virginia is closing its office in Greater Williamsburg. The news was shared with patients in a letter dated November 28 and mailed in the middle of December. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a Transact account and read the article for free. Transact...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
iheart.com

Richmond Fire Claims Life Of One Person

One person died in a house fire last night in Richmond. Crews responded to the scene on Kenyon School Road around 7 p.m. Sunday night. The victim's name has not been released. Officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Photo with thanks Richmond-Carolina Fire Department)
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

67K+
Followers
18K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy