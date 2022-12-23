Richmond’s Byrd Theatre opens balcony seating for holiday weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s beloved Byrd Theatre has a special holiday surprise in store for guests this weekend.

A seating option ordinarily closed for regular shows, the second-floor balcony at the Byrd Theatre will be open for guests through Christmas Eve.

Guests will have three chances to watch films from the exclusive, elusive balcony seating this holiday weekend:

Friday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. — It’s a Wonderful Life

Saturday, Dec. 24 at 10 a.m. — The Polar Express

Saturday, Dec. 24 at 7 p.m. — It’s a Wonderful Life

Balcony seating will be first come, first served.

For a full list of showtimes at the Byrd Theatre, click here. Tickets for shows can be purchased ahead of time online.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.