captimes.com
What changed at UW-Madison in 2022?
A new year is an opportunity to look back on all that has transformed in 2022. On the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, the past year brought a new chancellor, a record-breaking class of students and the removal of a nearly two-year long mask mandate. Get the recap in this round-up of changes to the university in 2022:
wisfarmer.com
Families thrive on both big and small dairy farms
For decades the question of “little farms” or “big farms” has been an issue of conversation (and heated debate) among farm organizations, politicians, city folks and farmers. One point of view is that Wisconsin dairy farms were historically owned and operated by a family ‒ dad,...
captimes.com
Family plans the sensory-friendly gym of their dreams in north Madison
Courtney Willegal’s youngest son was just 18 months old when she started to suspect he was developing differently. He’d scale double-high baby gates, put everything from electrical cords to plants in his mouth, and chew his own clothes. Eventually, Sean Feuquay, now 11, would be diagnosed with four...
Get Your Snow Tubing Fix In At These 7 Awesome Hills in Wisconsin
If you're looking for great places to go snow tubing in Wisconsin, look no further than these 7 parks that are more than ready to deliver some winter fun for the entire family. The Best Snow Tubing Hills in Wisconsin. Now that there is finally some snow on the ground,...
captimes.com
Q&A: New organizers of Madison's Lesbian Pop-Up Bar help queer women connect
In the 1980s, the U.S. had about 200 lesbian bars — a number that now sits at about two dozen. That’s why Madison’s Lesbian Pop-Up Bar (L-Pub for short) was created in 2015 — and why, when its creator announced it would shut down, three women stepped in to keep it alive.
captimes.com
20 ways to ring in the New Year in and round Madison
The Madison area has plentiful options for ushering out the old and welcoming in the new this New Year’s Eve. There are kid-friendly daytime events, intimate evenings of jazz, and full-blown blow-outs on this list. Take a day-drinking bus tour from Waunakee, or party and crash at a downtown Madison hotel. Browse day-long buffets, watch a “Ball Drop Blitz” at the Bartell Theatre, and party into the wee hours with DJs and live bands across the city.
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wisc. - A family in Madison, Wisconsin, has faced multiple utility issues over the past week, including water damage, heating problems, and difficulties in resolving them.
Waitress receives $1,000 Christmas Day tip at Gus’s Diner
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A waitress at Gus’s Diner in Sun Prairie woke up at the crack of dawn to serve tables on Christmas Day. She had no clue she was about to receive the ultimate Christmas gift. Callie Blue’s second guest of the day Sunday morning was Michael Johnson, who, unbeknownst to her, is the President and CEO of...
UW Health moving forward with plans for new surgery center on east side
Officials at UW Health say they are getting approval to move forward with plans to add a new surgery center on Madison's east side.
saturdaytradition.com
John Torchio, key Wisconsin DB, teases potential change of plans for 2023 season
John Torchio has been a key defender for Wisconsin in 2022. After previously setting his plans for 2023, it sounds like the veteran defensive back could have a change of heart. Torchio previously announced that the 2022 season would be his final year of college football. He led the Badgers...
wortfm.org
Wage Theft by EatStreet
EatStreet is a local food delivery service. How did this company begin?. Matt Howard and Alex Wyler, along with a third cofounder, met in their freshman year at the UW-Madison and launched its first food delivery website. Seven years later, in 2018, EatStreet had raised over 37 million dollars. Launched in 250 markets and now delivering to more than 1.7 million customers, EatStreet moved to dominate delivery in mid-level markets. Howard and Wyler were named to Forbes “30 Under 30” list, in recognition of Howard and Wyler as high achieving young entrepreneurs and philanthropists.
Channel 3000
Final salute to MPD ‘detective’s detective’ Jim Grann
Jim Grann wasn’t supposed to work on the case that became one of the most storied of his career. Grann, a detective with the Madison Police Department’s crimes against persons unit, worked nights, the 4:00 p.m. to midnight shift. Homicides, robberies, batteries — serious crimes with high stakes riding on the outcomes. Grann wouldn’t have had it any other way.
‘We failed’: Monroe School District apologizes to voters for misleading referendum communication
MONROE, Wis. — The Monroe School District apologized to taxpayers in a two-page letter they shared with News 3 Investigates on Friday, after weeks of complaints about an $88 million school referendum that passed in November that drove up property tax bills far more than had been advertised before the election. On Thursday, News 3 Investigates reported how residents had...
wisportsheroics.com
Social Media Goes Berserk Over Badgers’ “Baby Trevor Lawrence” Commitment
Luke Fickell stayed hot on the recruiting trail today. The Badgers landed 2024 QB Mabrey Mettauer. Mettauer hails from The Woodlands, TX. A four-star QB who stands at 6’5 and 215 pounds. Mettauer also held offers from schools such as Kansas State, North Carolina, Baylor, Florida, LSU, Houston, Louisville, and many others. Also in the mix was Cincinnati.
CherryVale Mall updates Youth Escort Policy
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — CherryVale Mall has updated their policy that says teens cannot be unsupervised in the mall during specific hours. The “Youth Escort Policy,” which started in 2017, is in effect from 4 p.m. until close Friday and Saturday, the mall said. All visitors under 18 will be required to be accompanied by […]
nbc15.com
We Energies asking customers to lower their heat immediately
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We Energies is asking customers to turn down their thermostats Friday immediately after an “equipment failure” limited its ability to provide fuel. The company is asking users to turn their thermostats town to 60 to 62 degrees to avoid any outages after a system failure. Officials said turning down the heat should help all people stay warm and safe while avoiding any outages.
nbc15.com
Families flock to Wisconsin Dells amid dropping temperatures
‘Conditions continue to change,’ say officials preparing crews to work through the night across Dane. Johnson says plowing efforts will start at midnight city-wide, asking drivers to find off-street parking during the operation to offer snowplow drivers a clear path to work. ‘Conditions continue to change,’ say officials preparing...
captimes.com
New mobile snowblower repair service keeps local engines humming
It’s been nearly three years since Ian Oestreich lost his job as a fitness coach because of COVID-19 and decided to start his own business instead. Launched in April 2020, Backyard Bicycles, which later changed its name to Curbside Bicycles, holds pop-up bike repair days in neighborhoods across Dane County so that locals don’t need to haul their bikes to backlogged bike shops. Oestreich contacts neighborhood groups, finds a person willing to help get the word out in each spot, and waits for his schedule to fill with tuneups, flat tire fixes and the like.
captimes.com
Opinion | Another Christmas marred by war
It's been several years ago now, but every Christmas season George Vukelich, one of Madison's legendary DJs and radio personalities, would devote a significant piece of his program on WIBA, then owned by The Capital Times, to read from a collection known as the "Last Letters from Stalingrad." The letters...
rockrivercurrent.com
Beautiful heart, tortured mind: How a Rockford-area man’s legacy of generosity continues after his death
ROCKFORD — Connor White found joy in helping others, but he never found a way to ask for help himself. In his 24 years of life, White built a reputation for carrying out the type of small, everyday heroics that showed his compassion for others: Carrying groceries three blocks when someone’s car had died, sitting alongside a friend going through surgery or sending a simple text or call to remind someone he cares.
