ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.9 WMMQ

Did The Beloved Saran Wrap Ball Game Start In Michigan?

My family looks forward to hanging out during the holidays. We love, aggressively playing games. All sorts of them: board games, Jack Box (digital interactive games for all ages), Uno with all of our own rules and other card games, but 'never have we ever' played 'Saran Wrap Ball.'. What...
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

James Hetfield Of Metallica Sends Video To Detroit Lions

Master of messages - James Hetfield of Metallica sent a super cool video message to the Detroit Lions and head coach Dan Campbell. Most Detroit Lions fans know that Coach Campbell is a die-hard Metallica fan. As a matter of fact, when Metallica recently announce their upcoming world tour that does include two date in November 2023 at Ford Field, Dan Campbell sent the band a video message of his own.
DETROIT, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Detroit Has Been Named The ‘Neediest’ City in America

The end of the year seems to bring the most charitable spirits out of people. We all love to help others around the Holidays, when we're feeling a little warm in our heart despite the cool air outside. And if you're looking to do some good just before the new year, one of Michigan's cities has been named the neediest in America.
DETROIT, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Did You Know the Inspiration for Elaine on ‘Seinfeld’ Lives in Grand Blanc?

When the hit NBC Show Seinfeld ended on May 14, 1998, many fans were left hanging. After 9 seasons, viewers wanted some final closure for the characters and where their lives ended up. We can now let you know, Elaine got married, moved to Grand Blanc, Michigan, had four children, and is making a difference in her community as President of Friends of the Grand Blanc Grid. Yes, really.
GRAND BLANC, MI
94.9 WMMQ

94.9 WMMQ

Lansing, MI
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.9 WMMQ plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy