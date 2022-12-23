Read full article on original website
Stony Island, Michigan: The Detroit River Boat Graveyard Where Boats & Ships Come to Die
The waters that surround Stony Island in the Detroit River hold a handful of wrecked and sunken ships and boats...in facts, it's widely called “The Detroit River's Boat Graveyard.”. And the name fits. The land where Stony Island sits was used by the Potawatomi tribe for hunting and fishing...
After 37 Years, Southeast Michigan’s Diamondback Saloon is Closing
After 37 years, southeast Michigan's favorite country bar, Diamondback Saloon, is closing its doors. Known for its live music, line dancing, and bike nights, Diamondback Saloon was super popular amongst Belleville and the residents of southeast Michigan. Now, patrons will have to find a different country bar to enjoy. According...
Christmas Songs That Were Performed By Michigan Musicians
Michigan has quite a few famous musicians that are from the state and here are some performing Christmas songs. Detroit has long been known as the Motor City since this is where the bulk of the automotive industry got its start and is still building cars and trucks to this day.
Did The Beloved Saran Wrap Ball Game Start In Michigan?
My family looks forward to hanging out during the holidays. We love, aggressively playing games. All sorts of them: board games, Jack Box (digital interactive games for all ages), Uno with all of our own rules and other card games, but 'never have we ever' played 'Saran Wrap Ball.'. What...
Furniture, Dishes, and More Left Behind: Abandoned Farmhouse Near Tecumseh, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Here we go...an old abandoned farmhouse somewhere along M-50 near Tecumseh. Looking at the photos, the house seems to have been overtaken by nature...all the weeds, bushes,...
James Hetfield Of Metallica Sends Video To Detroit Lions
Master of messages - James Hetfield of Metallica sent a super cool video message to the Detroit Lions and head coach Dan Campbell. Most Detroit Lions fans know that Coach Campbell is a die-hard Metallica fan. As a matter of fact, when Metallica recently announce their upcoming world tour that does include two date in November 2023 at Ford Field, Dan Campbell sent the band a video message of his own.
Detroit Has Been Named The ‘Neediest’ City in America
The end of the year seems to bring the most charitable spirits out of people. We all love to help others around the Holidays, when we're feeling a little warm in our heart despite the cool air outside. And if you're looking to do some good just before the new year, one of Michigan's cities has been named the neediest in America.
Did You Know the Inspiration for Elaine on ‘Seinfeld’ Lives in Grand Blanc?
When the hit NBC Show Seinfeld ended on May 14, 1998, many fans were left hanging. After 9 seasons, viewers wanted some final closure for the characters and where their lives ended up. We can now let you know, Elaine got married, moved to Grand Blanc, Michigan, had four children, and is making a difference in her community as President of Friends of the Grand Blanc Grid. Yes, really.
