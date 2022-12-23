Read full article on original website
Business Insider
I started buying stocks and crypto during the pandemic, and my portfolio is down 46%. I asked financial advisors what I'm supposed to do now.
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. I started picking stocks and pouring money...
coinjournal.net
Bitcoin price prediction as the US dollar index plummets
Bitcoin price has been in a tight range in the past few weeks. Bitcoin’s fear and greed index has dropped to the fear level of 25. The US dollar index has plummeted to $103. Bitcoin price has held in a tight range even as the US dollar index (DXY) has plunged to the lowest level since June. BTC/USD was trading at $16,858, where it has been in the past few days. This price is more than 70% below its all-time high of near $70,000.
coinjournal.net
How will the rising Binance outflows affect BNB price?
Binance has had significant outflows in the past few months. Customer assets in its ecosystem have fallen to about $55 billion. Binance is in trouble as crypto investors flee. The company has seen its assets drop from over $70 billion in November to about $55 billion. In the same period, Binance Coin price has plunged from an all-time high of $708 to $250.
coinjournal.net
Next-gen crypto Unicoin unveils free 10-year asset purchase option
Investors can deposit an amount of up to $2.5 million with Unicoin. Unicoin was created to address early coin volatility. Unicoin is the official cryptocurrency of Unicorn Hunters. Next-generation asset-backed crypto Unicoin unveiled a new investment opportunity: a free 10-year option to buy its native coin at 20 cents per...
coinjournal.net
7 of the Top Cryptos to Buy Now: Ultimate Growth in 2023
While knowing where to put your money in the current bear market can be tricky, many consider a few projects the top cryptos to buy now. As the crypto market trends lower, it might seem counterintuitive to start growing your portfolio now. But, these downturns contain some amazing investment opportunities. This article will explore seven promising projects and explain why 2023 could be their best year yet.
Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble
US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
Apple Stock Down 52% In One Day: When And Why It Happened
Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Free Report may be having a rough 2022, and certain days of trading have been painful to watch this year. But over 22 years ago, AAPL endured single-day losses that few investors would handle with much grace today. The stock was down about 52% on September 29, 2000.
5 Expert Predictions for the Housing Market in 2023
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. The last three years have been a whirlwind with the housing market going from scorching hot to icy cold in what seems like the blink of an eye. So what does the housing market have in store for us next year?
A Warren Buffett-backed Tesla competitor is making a dent in Elon Musk's EV empire
China's BYD has already more than doubled its electric car sales this year as compared to 2021. In 2023, it'll start selling cars in Japan and Mexico.
3 Stocks to Buy to Build a Millionaire Portfolio
Inflation eased for the second consecutive month in November, and the Fed slowed down the pace of rate hikes after four straight 75-basis-point hikes. However, recession fears loom as the...
Tesla stock has plunged nearly 70% from its peak. 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry called the crash.
Burry declared Tesla stock was in a bubble at the end of 2020, and warned it could plunge 80% or 90% in November 2021, when the stock peaked.
Warren Buffett is likely to load up on cheap stocks as other investors panic in 2023, Elon Musk says
The Berkshire Hathaway CEO will capitalize on the market turmoil to buy high-quality companies at bargain prices next year, Musk said.
coinjournal.net
Is Lido a good crypto to buy as it defies gravity?
Lido price has made a spectacular recovery recently. Its total value locked has held steady at $5 billion. Lido price has defied gravity in the past few weeks as activity in its network holds steady. The LDO token was trading at $1.06 on Tuesday, which was the highest it has been since December 16. It has risen by more than 22% from the lowest level this year.
CNBC
Jim Cramer likes these 7 consumer discretionary stocks for 2023
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday offered investors a list of seven stocks he believes could be great additions to investors' portfolios. The consumer discretionary sector is down about 37% for the year. Companies in this sector tend to suffer during times of economic downturn, since consumers prioritize paying for necessities such as rent or food over discretionary purchases when their budgets are tight.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Sharks Are Heavily Accumulating Cardano, Taking Dip Buying of ADA to New Level: Analytics Firm
A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed investors of Cardano are loading up on ADA and have been heavily buying dips since the high-profile implosion of FTX. Santiment says that addresses with a balance of 10,000 to 100,000 Cardano now hold their largest percentage of the supply in a year and a half to the tune of four billion ADA tokens.
bitcoinmagazine.com
From Prediction To Reality: How Bitcoin Will Win In 2023
This is an opinion editorial by Obi Nwosu, CEO of Fedi and a board member for ₿trust. In 2020, I predicted that Bitcoin would face attacks during the 2018 to 2023 period but would ultimately emerge successful by the end of it. Although I am not a prophet, it was clear to me that this would be a critical time for Bitcoin. When the bear market hit this year, we saw a "cleansing" of the Bitcoin ecosystem and an opportunity to refocus on its main mission of monetary freedom.
coinjournal.net
1inch Network releases its Fusion upgrade: will 1inch rally higher?
1inch Network has announced the release of its Fusion upgrade. The upgrade is set to empower DeFi users to place orders with a specified price and time range. 1INCH is up by less than 1% today but could rally higher soon. 1inch Network’s Fusion upgrade is now live. The...
Business Insider
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: December 24, 2022 | Rates steadily trending down
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. After spending most of the year skyrocketing...
coinjournal.net
Santa delivers as Mirror and Anchor Protocol tokens surge
Mirror and Anchor Protocol prices went parabolic on Monday. The two tokens were some of the biggest players in Terra. Mirror Protocol (MIR) and Anchor Protocol (ANC) prices surged during the Christmas weekend as demand for the penny cryptos jumped. MIR jumped to a high of $0.245, which was about 171% above the lowest level last week. In the same period, Anchor jumped by more than 50%.
From Sam Bankman-Fried's arrest to bitcoin plunging below $20,000, here are the 9 craziest crypto stories of 2022
2022 was a brutal year for digital assets as worries about stability rocked the crypto world. Bitcoin plunged 64% as interest rate hikes made investors think twice about riskier assets. The high-profile collapses of FTX, Celsius, and Three Arrows Capital eroded trust in crypto. In February, crypto exchange FTX made...
