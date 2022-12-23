ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Observer

Last Dance with Ann Richards: Best Texas Books of 2022

How Galvestonians used to dance until they dropped (for fun), a former figure skater turned journalist, and other Lone Star State stories. After two years of pandemic panic and interruptions, Texas book festivals were back in full swing—the San Antonio festival was packed for its 10th anniversary celebration despite May heat that made even the city poet laureate, Andrea Vocab Sanderson, sweat as she opened the festival on an outdoor stage backed by mariachis. In November, our rose-colored Capitol and surrounding tents filled with crowds for the return of the in-person Texas Book Festival. Meanwhile, indie bookstores opened or expanded all across the state—with many hosting events. All that activity means plenty of good reads out there for Texans. Here are some of this year’s top titles.
Dallas Weekly

Tickets Now On Sale For Texas’ Longest Running Electronic Music Festival, Lights All Night

DALLAS, TX, August 1, 2022 – The leading U.S. independent electronic music promoter, Disco Donnie Presents, is excited to announce that tickets are now on sale for their newly acquired Lights All Nights festival, one of the most iconic annual events in Dallas and the longest running electronic music festival in Texas. This year’s edition is a genre-bending NYE bash, inviting the most in demand and adventurous artists from all corners of the electronic music spectrum to perform December 29 and 30 at the Dallas Market Hall in Dallas, TX.
Voice of America

Dallas Becoming a Center for South Asians in America

Near a large Hindu religious building, the Karya Siddhi Hanuman Temple, a cricket game is in progress. But the game is not taking place in India, where cricket is very popular. Instead, the game is taking place in the American state of Texas. The cricket game and the Hindu temple...
95.5 KLAQ

Know The Stories Behind The Titles Of These Texas Rock Albums?

A lot of incredible bands have come out of Texas and many of them fly their Texas heritage flags proudly in their album titles. Texas has produced an amazing number of rock bands. From up and comers rockin' their local bars, clubs and backyard parties to major league acts like ZZ Top, Pantera and Don Henly, Texas is loaded with talent.
LoneStar 92

Online Reviews Report: The 4 Most Beloved Restaurants In Texas

If You're Looking For The Best Of The Best Restaurants In Texas, These 4 Come Highly Recommended. There's nothing in the world like discovering a great restaurant. When the food, ambiance and service is nothing short of excellent, you can't wait to go back or make it a point to go back whenever you're in the area. There's tons of great places to eat in Texas but let some folks online tell it, these are the best of the best.
marioncoherald.com

Today In Texas History: December 24

On this day in 1852, the first railroad locomotive in Texas was placed in service by the Buffalo Bayou, Brazos and Colorado Railway. It was named for Gen. Sidney Sherman, one of the owners of the railroad. The engine, believed to have been built by the Baldwin Company about 1837, had a top speed of about thirty-five miles an hour. It was purchased used from a Massachusetts railroad company and arrived at Galveston in 1852. The locomotive operated until 1870. After retirement it stood as a derelict until 1899 when it was scrapped.
East Coast Traveler

7 Best Must-Try Burgers In Texas

TEXAS - Whether you want a quick lunch or date night, several must-try burgers in Texas will satisfy any hunger. The east coast traveler has compiled a list of our favorite places to eat in the state to help you decide where to visit when you are in the area. See Original Post at: The East Coast Traveler.
brownwoodnews.com

New Renewable Energy Facilities Underway In The Lone Star State

Texas is known for its oil and gas industry, one of the most prominent in the world. While Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick has set his goals for 2023 to build more natural gas facilities, Texas will also be getting several massive renewable energy facilities. The companies listed are global...
KXAN

Three Texas cities rank among the happiest in the US, study finds

(NEXSTAR) – Happiness doesn’t grow on trees, but it may be a little easier to come by in parts of Texas, a new study has found. Reviewing federal and local government data across 13 metrics based on personal finances, well-being, and quality of life, SmartAsset ranked nearly 165 of the nation’s largest cities to find where Americans are happiest.
KLST/KSAN

Thick and rich, Champurrado is a warming tradition in South Texas

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The countdown to Christmas for many Texans means reuniting with family, tasty foods and traditions. Aside from tamales and posole, a cold-weather, holiday staple for many in South Texas is champurrado. What is champurrado? The term champurrado itself means to mix random things. Melissa Guerra, a Texas food historian and PBS […]
ketk.com

Rise in Texas antisemitic incidents expected for 2022

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — After a sharp rise in the 2021 numbers, the Jewish community and allies fear antisemitic attacks and rhetoric in Texas and nationwide will be worse this year. Such threats are all too real for Austin synagogue Congregation Beth Israel, which is still recovering from an arson...
