Read full article on original website
Related
Last Dance with Ann Richards: Best Texas Books of 2022
How Galvestonians used to dance until they dropped (for fun), a former figure skater turned journalist, and other Lone Star State stories. After two years of pandemic panic and interruptions, Texas book festivals were back in full swing—the San Antonio festival was packed for its 10th anniversary celebration despite May heat that made even the city poet laureate, Andrea Vocab Sanderson, sweat as she opened the festival on an outdoor stage backed by mariachis. In November, our rose-colored Capitol and surrounding tents filled with crowds for the return of the in-person Texas Book Festival. Meanwhile, indie bookstores opened or expanded all across the state—with many hosting events. All that activity means plenty of good reads out there for Texans. Here are some of this year’s top titles.
New Pittsburgh Courier
One family’s photo album includes images of a vacation, a wedding anniversary and the lynching of a Black man in Texas
As a historian and director of the Lynching in Texas project, which has documented more than 600 racial terror lynchings, I receive regular emails from journalists, scholars and activists who want to discuss the history of racial violence. My conversations with reporters and historians did not prepare me for one...
Tickets Now On Sale For Texas’ Longest Running Electronic Music Festival, Lights All Night
DALLAS, TX, August 1, 2022 – The leading U.S. independent electronic music promoter, Disco Donnie Presents, is excited to announce that tickets are now on sale for their newly acquired Lights All Nights festival, one of the most iconic annual events in Dallas and the longest running electronic music festival in Texas. This year’s edition is a genre-bending NYE bash, inviting the most in demand and adventurous artists from all corners of the electronic music spectrum to perform December 29 and 30 at the Dallas Market Hall in Dallas, TX.
Voice of America
Dallas Becoming a Center for South Asians in America
Near a large Hindu religious building, the Karya Siddhi Hanuman Temple, a cricket game is in progress. But the game is not taking place in India, where cricket is very popular. Instead, the game is taking place in the American state of Texas. The cricket game and the Hindu temple...
The best restaurant in Texas, according to Guy Fieri
One of the best known food personalities is spilling his secrets.
Know The Stories Behind The Titles Of These Texas Rock Albums?
A lot of incredible bands have come out of Texas and many of them fly their Texas heritage flags proudly in their album titles. Texas has produced an amazing number of rock bands. From up and comers rockin' their local bars, clubs and backyard parties to major league acts like ZZ Top, Pantera and Don Henly, Texas is loaded with talent.
Online Reviews Report: The 4 Most Beloved Restaurants In Texas
If You're Looking For The Best Of The Best Restaurants In Texas, These 4 Come Highly Recommended. There's nothing in the world like discovering a great restaurant. When the food, ambiance and service is nothing short of excellent, you can't wait to go back or make it a point to go back whenever you're in the area. There's tons of great places to eat in Texas but let some folks online tell it, these are the best of the best.
Is Your Home Illegal? What Is Required in Texas Homes.
Who hasn't been awakened in the middle of the night by a chirping smoke detector or alarm? While it can be terribly inconvenient, smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms can save your life. In fact, in Texas, smoke detectors and alarms are required by law in most homes. Texas is...
kut.org
$7B from dormant bank accounts and uncashed checks is waiting to be claimed by Texans like you
Texas has about $7 billion in “unclaimed property.” That’s not real estate or abandoned houses. It’s money the state is holding from things like abandoned bank accounts and safe deposit boxes, uncashed paychecks, and unclaimed refunds and deposits. Each year, hundreds of millions of dollars go...
MySanAntonio
Texas A&M, Realtor.com forecast cooling in residential, commercial real estate for 2023
The housing market in San Antonio and nationwide has slowed sharply as would-be home shoppers grapple with high mortgage rates and home prices, making it too expensive for many to buy. Sales have fallen for eight consecutive months locally and for 10 straight months nationally. Look for that pattern to...
KSAT 12
Creature feature: Roundup of wild Texas animal stories from 2022
This has been a wild year for animals, not just in San Antonio, but the entire state of Texas. We’ve had a rabbit jumping out of a car in Cibolo, raccoons knocking out power in Seguin and river otters spotted in Spring Branch. Here are some of the top...
marioncoherald.com
Today In Texas History: December 24
On this day in 1852, the first railroad locomotive in Texas was placed in service by the Buffalo Bayou, Brazos and Colorado Railway. It was named for Gen. Sidney Sherman, one of the owners of the railroad. The engine, believed to have been built by the Baldwin Company about 1837, had a top speed of about thirty-five miles an hour. It was purchased used from a Massachusetts railroad company and arrived at Galveston in 1852. The locomotive operated until 1870. After retirement it stood as a derelict until 1899 when it was scrapped.
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In Texas
TEXAS - Whether you want a quick lunch or date night, several must-try burgers in Texas will satisfy any hunger. The east coast traveler has compiled a list of our favorite places to eat in the state to help you decide where to visit when you are in the area. See Original Post at: The East Coast Traveler.
brownwoodnews.com
New Renewable Energy Facilities Underway In The Lone Star State
Texas is known for its oil and gas industry, one of the most prominent in the world. While Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick has set his goals for 2023 to build more natural gas facilities, Texas will also be getting several massive renewable energy facilities. The companies listed are global...
KXAN
Three Texas cities rank among the happiest in the US, study finds
(NEXSTAR) – Happiness doesn’t grow on trees, but it may be a little easier to come by in parts of Texas, a new study has found. Reviewing federal and local government data across 13 metrics based on personal finances, well-being, and quality of life, SmartAsset ranked nearly 165 of the nation’s largest cities to find where Americans are happiest.
KWTX
Central Texas family makes it home for Christmas after spending over a month in a Florida hospital
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - A mother and daughter from West finally returned home just in time for Christmas after spending over a month in a hospital over 1,000 miles away. During that time, the community raised funds to cover expenses. Nikki Altieri and her daughter, Daytyn, traveled to Florida for...
CandysDirt.com
2022 Was a Rollercoaster, But We’re Ready to Cover Even More of The North Texas Real Estate Market in 2023
I wish I had $100 for every time I said, “I cannot believe it’s almost Christmas,” this past week. But here we are — gifts under the tree, house decorated, Christmas dinner ready, and the North Texas real estate market has slowed to its annual holiday trickle.
Thick and rich, Champurrado is a warming tradition in South Texas
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The countdown to Christmas for many Texans means reuniting with family, tasty foods and traditions. Aside from tamales and posole, a cold-weather, holiday staple for many in South Texas is champurrado. What is champurrado? The term champurrado itself means to mix random things. Melissa Guerra, a Texas food historian and PBS […]
ketk.com
Rise in Texas antisemitic incidents expected for 2022
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — After a sharp rise in the 2021 numbers, the Jewish community and allies fear antisemitic attacks and rhetoric in Texas and nationwide will be worse this year. Such threats are all too real for Austin synagogue Congregation Beth Israel, which is still recovering from an arson...
Abbott blames Texans losing power on "problems with their local provider.”
"The ERCOT grid remains stable and reliable with plenty of extra capacity. Some Texans may have lost power because of problems with their local power provider, like downed lines. No Texan has lost power because of any failure by the ERCOT grid." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Comments / 0