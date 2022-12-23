Read full article on original website
Snow level warnings cancelled for Mercer County
MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WFFT) - Mercer County snow warnings have all been lifted. People are advised to continue exercising extreme caution if traveling because some roadways remain hazardous.
Local roads improving but officials urge drivers to use caution
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Area roads have improved since Friday's near-blizzard conditions but local and state authorities are urging you to use caution if you have to drive. Several counties, including Allen County, upgraded to a travel advisory on Sunday. Allen County Homeland Security Director Bernie Beier said higher...
Darke County on Level 1
Darke County is now on Level 1. Effective 6:00PM Sunday December 25, 2022. Darke County will be on a level 1 Snow Advisory. Darke County roads are hazardous. Caution should be used if travel is necessary.
Allen County man dies from hypothermia during Friday's arctic blast
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Friday's sub-zero temperatures claimed the life of an 81-year-old man who was found by his family outside of his home. The Allen County Coroner's Office says the man died of accidental hypothermia and no foul play is suspected. It was the only weather-related death recorded...
Darke County Sheriff issues modified Level 3 – Mercer County Sheriff as well
In the next hour or so Darke County Highway Department Road Crews will be taking a much needed break and there will be no plows on the county roads until early next morning unless an emergency exists. ODOT will maintain crews on the State Routes throughout the night. As of this post, quite a few roads are passable with several having isolated spots of heavy drifts. Some county and township roads are impassable due to significant drifts.
Several local missing items returned
These are the kind of stories, that I love to see come across my desk. They return your faith in humanity. Within the last week, the Bellefontaine Police Department has reported several missing items have been returned to their rightful owners after being misplaced/lost. On Thursday, a wallet was found...
Van Wert County issues alert warning people not to travel
VAN WERT, Ohio (WFFT) - Van Wert Emergency Management is urging people not to risk traveling Friday evening. The alert says temperatures of -4 degrees with winds of 40 mph will continue Friday night. Wind chills will be around -30 degrees and white-out conditions will continue. Roads will stay icy...
AREA RETURNING TO NORMAL AFTER COLD, WINDY WEATHER
(Whitewater Valley)--Things were getting back to normal across the Whitewater Valley Tuesday morning after a few days of frigid temperatures and drifting snow. Most travel advisories have been lifted, although many county roads across the area remain snow-packed with residual areas of drifting. During the coldest temperatures, about nine people took shelter in the Richmond city building, which had opened as a warming center. Richmond Power and Light crews were also out in the elements dealing with sporadic power outages. All power had been restored Tuesday morning.
Several counties under snow emergencies. What do the levels mean?
A winter storm Thursday night and Friday morning brought snow and high winds that have made travel treacherous. Under Ohio law, sheriffs have the responsibility to monitor conditions and declare snow emergencies when it is determined that roads and highway conditions within the county are impaired due to snow and/or ice.
Darke County Sheriff: All Darke County now on Level 2 Snow Advisory – Mercer cancelled Level 3
Effective 9:00am Saturday December 24, 2022 All of Darke County will be on a level 2 Snow Advisory. The Level 3 Snow Emergency has been cancelled. Mercer County Sheriff also cancelled level 3.
Level 2 road advisory for Paulding County lifted
PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WFFT) - Paulding County Sheriff Landers lifted the level 2 road advisory for the county at 2 p.m. Friday. Landers reminds people that lifting the advisory does not mean all roads are in the best condition. Some roads are still covered in snow and ice, but the...
Ohio man dies after crash involving plow truck
Troopers say a 2022 Freightliner plow truck, driven by a 36-year-old Bucyrus man, slowed or came to a stop while removing snow when a 2000 Ford Explorer.
Jay County issues traffic alert
JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Jay county has issued a traffic alert after several cars got stuck in snow drifts. People are advised to avoid the area of SR 1 and 350 N.
1 taken to hospital after vehicle crashes into disabled car in Preble Co.
PREBLE COUNTY — One person was taken to the hospital after a disabled car was struck in Preble County Monday. Crews were called to reports of a crash in the area of State Route 122 and Greenbush Drive around 8:30 p.m, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers were...
Grant County under travel warning
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - As of 5 a.m. Friday, Grant County travel status has been changed to Warning. Warning is the highest level of travel advisory. Travel may be restricted to emergency management workers only. People are directed to refrain from all travel, comply with necessary emergency measures, cooperate...
Crews spend hours in frigid conditions to extinguish fire at Sidney business
SIDNEY — Sidney firefighters spent hours Sunday working to extinguish a fire at a business in Sidney. Crews were called to reports of a fire at a food manufacturing business in the 2000 block of Industrial Drive around 8:45 a.m., according to fire officials. When crews arrived on the...
Storm brings down Glenbrook Dodge flagpole
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The winds of the severe winter storm toppled the flagpole at Glenbrook Dodge Friday. The flagpole stood at 232 feet, according to Usflag.com, and flew a 50' by 80' flag.
