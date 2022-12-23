Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AllentownTed RiversAllentown, PA
Formerly-Foreclosed Shopping Mall That Includes a Chick-fil-A and Outback Steakhouse Faces Uncertain FutureJoel EisenbergMontgomeryville, PA
This Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Brunch in the Country, According to SurveyTravel MavenLumberville, PA
Explore the Abandoned Honeymoon Resort Hiding in Pennsylvania's Pocono MountainsTravel MavenTannersville, PA
Noelle, a Christmas Show for Grownups Opens Tonight at the Ice House in BethlehemDenise SheltonBethlehem, PA
Related
Saucon Valley among programs searching for new football coach
Saucon Valley High School’s football team joined the list of programs searching for new leadership this offseason. The Panthers are in the market for a new head football coach, according to a job posting on the school district’s website. Under Brad Trembler this fall, Saucon Valley opened the...
What Eagles’ C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s return would mean to an injury-shredded team trying to clinch No. 1 seed
It has been a trying month for the Eagles as the late-season injuries have piled up: Quarterback Jalen Hurts injured his throwing shoulder, missed Saturday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys and could be out longer; tackle Lane Johnson suffered an abdominal injury against the Cowboys that will sideline him for the rest of the regular season and possibly more; and tight end Dallas Goedert finally returned to the lineup on Saturday after missing five games with a shoulder injury.
Eagles-Cowboys inactives: Will Reed Blankenship be available? Special teamer will not dress
ARLINGTON, Texas – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts usually runs out of the tunnel and greets each of the running backs with a signature handshake. This routine has happened in the previous 14 games, but for the 15th game of the season, he will not do that because he will not be playing.
Should the Eagles start Jalen Hurts against the Saints if he is not 100 percent?
ARLINGTON, Texas – Before Saturday’s game between the Eagles and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts stood beside quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson. From training camp to practices and through the regular season to that moment, the two have shared ideas and went over the game plan.
Gardner Minshew solid but turnovers doom Eagles in 40-34 loss to Cowboys | Observations
ARLINGTON, Texas – Eagles backup quarterback Gardner Minshew was yelling the cadence over the 93,754 screaming fans at AT&T Stadium in the third quarter of Saturday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, trying to be loud enough to get the play started with the play clock winding down. It was fourth and three, and Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni decided to go for it with a three-point lead over their NFC East rivals.
Eagles’ Lane Johnson to miss rest of regular season | Who will be replacing him? Also: Avonte Maddox update
When the Eagles face New Orleans Saints at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, they will be without right tackle Lane Johnson as they try to clinch the NFC East, the top seed in the conference, a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Johnson, who was named to his...
Kelley rolls way to house record at Earl Bowl
The target number at Earl Bowl in Earlington stood for more than a decade. There had been quite a few attempts to top that mark, and even a tie, but the 858 house record survived. That is until last week when Jared Kelley, the co-holder of the record along with...
The Lehigh Valley’s last significant Dec. 25 snowfall was a nightmare of a white Christmas | Historical headlines
It’s been 20 years since the Lehigh Valley last saw a significant snowfall on Christmas Day. When half a foot fell locally on Dec. 25, 2002, it was no winter wonderland for holiday travelers. An Express-Times report the following day — headline: “White Christmas dream turns into travel nightmare...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County brewery, with tasty brews and scenic views, leading in two categories of statewide contest
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh County brewery is looking to welcome the new year with a bang. Rising River Brewing Co., established in 2021 at 1955 Willow Lane in Lower Macungie Township, has been nominated in two categories - "best new brewery" and "best destination brewery" - in Breweries in PA's third annual Readers' Choice Awards.
Lehigh Valley students go viral on TikTok with Straight No Chaser’s ‘12 Days of Christmas’
A Lehigh Valley student singing group is getting a Christmas to remember as millions of people all over the world watch their holiday concert from their small Pennsylvania town. More than 3 million people on TikTok have heard Nazareth Area High School’s The Crescendudes perform Straight No Chaser’s viral song...
Lehigh Valley weather: Christmas Eve sets records. Christmas Day won’t.
By the standard of average temperature, Christmas Eve 2022 was the coldest Dec. 24 on record in the Lehigh Valley. The previous record low average temperature in the past 100 years for the date around here was 9.5 degrees in 1983. Saturday’s average temperature at Lehigh Valley International Airport was 8 degrees, the National Weather Service reports.
mercerme.com
Christmas Crossing will be by foot this year
Annette Earling, Executive Director of the Washington Park Association (NJ) has confirmed that, due to unsafe river conditions, Washington’s army will cross the river by marching over the bridge this year. not cross at all this year, although some reenactment troops may do so individually. (Edited at 9:40 – the news changed fast!)
Power outages persist in Lehigh Valley, Northwest N.J. (UPDATE)
MONDAY UPDATE: As of Monday morning, PPL Electric Utilities had no additional outages in either Lehigh County or Northampton County, according to the company’s latest numbers. Both Lehigh and Northampton County Met-Ed customers were experiencing some power outages on the day after Christmas, according to the company’s outage figures....
The IronPigs are here to stay thanks to effort to improve Coca-Cola Park | Turkeys & Trophies
When you survey your employees about a new employee benefit that’s under consideration and fewer than 25% bother to even respond, you should probably find a better benefit to consider. It’s not that we think the subject of the survey – an employee health center – is without merit. Creating such a facility could save county taxpayer money if enough employees use the service instead of going to an outside provider. Usage would be voluntary and require no changes to the county’s existing insurance plan or copays by users. But it doesn’t seem like there’s much of an appetite for this judging by the lack of response. And if few employees use this center, it could very well end up costing taxpayer money, not saving it. Northampton County Council made the right call by voting to exclude spending on the health center from the 2023 budget. There’s no need to rush this thing, the majority seemed to feel. We agree. Yet, Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure vetoed the vote on Dec. 1. He’s also arguing that the budget already has the funding in place for the health center. This isn’t a critical project. If it doesn’t happen next year, what’s the harm? We think McClure should hit pause on this one and work on getting more answers to legitimate questions council members are asking. If he doesn’t, council will need six votes to override the veto. There’s a reasonable case to be made for taking that action. It could come to the floor at council’s next meeting set for Jan. 5.
Thousands in Lehigh Valley, western N.J. lose power as bitter cold arrives, utilities report (UPDATE)
Power companies serving the Lehigh Valley and northwestern New Jersey were reporting thousands of properties without electricity Friday afternoon. Met-Ed and PPL Electric Utilities listed the weather the cause for the outages as a cold front brought gusty winds and dropping temperatures to the region. Around 2 p.m., PPL was...
glensidelocal.com
Glenside Pub Crawl set for Tuesday
After a six-year hiatus, the Glenside Pub Crawl is making a return Tuesday evening. This year’s theme is “Running of the Grittys.” Participants are encouraged to be creative with clothing options (i.e., anything Flyers orange, Philly mascots, Philly sports in general, etc.). The tentative schedule is as...
Legendary Sports Broadcaster, Bristol Native Visits Neshaminy Mall to Discuss His Recent Book
The sports broadcasting legend came back to Bucks County to talk about his new book. A Bucks County native and sports broadcasting legend came back to his home area to discuss his new book, with his dog as the main character. Joe Mason wrote about the new book for the Northeast Times.
21-year-old killed in Lower Macungie Township crash
A 21-year-old man was killed in a crash in the Lehigh Valley.
sauconsource.com
Storm’s Fierce Winds Topple Trees, Cutting Power to Hundreds
In the wake of a powerful storm that moved through eastern Pennsylvania Thursday and Friday, fierce winds gusting in excess of 50 mph have brought down trees and wires, cutting power to hundreds of area households on the eve of Christmas eve. According to PPL’s Outage Center map, as of...
Thousands without power in region as grid operator requests less use of electricity (UPDATE)
SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE: Power outages persist in Lehigh Valley, northwest New Jersey. EVENING UPDATE: Met-Ed’s outage page says the number of the utility’s customers without power in Northampton County increased by 27 from noon to 6:30 p.m. With the sun down on the frigid day, the hardest hit...
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
80K+
Followers
30K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0