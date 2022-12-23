ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 4

Related
KCRG.com

Iowa State Patrol: Continue keeping things slow on the roads

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Road conditions started improving Monday night after two snow events in the last few days. They were still slick Monday morning, following snowfall on Christmas night. The Iowa State Patrol said they had troopers handling many cars that went into ditches along I-380 and I-80 early this morning.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

More snow expected to arrive this evening

IOWA (KGAN) — A clipper system will move through eastern Iowa this evening bringing with it more accumulating snow to the region. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect this evening and will run until noon on Monday. Snow will begin to impact eastern Iowa around 6 p.m. this...
IOWA STATE
kniakrls.com

Road Condition Information

The Iowa Department of Transportation reports that area roadways are snow-covered and may be slick. Blowing snow may cause drifting and visibility problems. Ramps are in varied conditions, and some bridges are icy. If you choose to travel today, take plenty of time to get to your destination and give...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Univ. of Iowa researchers study drugged driving outcomes

It's time for another edition of John's Big Ol' Fish. Saturday's bowl game marks 40th anniversary of special occasion for the Hawks. The Hawks have played 4 bowl games on the 31st. The 1982 Peach Bowl was the only victory. Fire damages animal rescue in Springville. Updated: 18 hours ago.
IOWA STATE
siouxlandnews.com

Roads impassible in northwest Iowa, several highways closed

CLAY COUNTY, Iowa — Roads are impassible in northwest Iowa as high winds and blizzard conditions continue throughout the tri-state. Clay County Sheriff Chris Raveling tells Siouxland News that a jackknifed semi on Highway 71 by Fostoria has closed that road and has kept his deputies busy. "The weather...
CLAY COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Large stretch of Interstate 35 closed in central Iowa, plows pulled

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Citing dangerous travel conditions, the Iowa Department of Transportation has closed dozens of miles of a major interstate highway in the state. Interstate 35, between exit 111 at U.S. Highway 30 in Ames and exit 194 at U.S. Highway 18 at Clear Lake, is closed as of 3:00 p.m. The closure is planned to last through the nighttime hours into Saturday morning, when the Iowa DOT will reevaluate conditions.
IOWA STATE
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Iowa State Patrol Recommends No Travel During Blizzard

Iowa State Patrol Trooper Jon Stickney of Manchester says they are highly recommending that people do not venture out at least until the brunt of the storm passes, hopefully by Sunday. Stickney says if you need to travel, make sure your vehicle is stocked with survival gear, blankets, water, charged...
IOWA STATE
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Blizzard Warning Continues, Travel Not Recommended

A Blizzard Warning continues across eastern Iowa, with strong winds, whiteout conditions, black ice and dangerous wind chills. Rod Donovan is a forecaster with the National Weather Service. Donovan says winds of 40 to 50 miles per hour have been common. And he says those wind chills will stay below...
DELAWARE COUNTY, IA
algonaradio.com

Extra Deer Season Coming in January

Iowa hunters will get a second chance to bring home a deer with a new season. The D-N-R’s, Tyler Harms, says they’re calling it the excess tag January season. He says the season will help them achieve the goal of the antlerless season. Harms says it can be...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Multiple crashes reported across Iowa during winter storm

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol and first responders continue to have a busy day across the state with multiple crashes being reported. Troopers responded to several crashes overnight amid icy road conditions and blowing snow. At about 7:15 a.m., Des Moines police responded to Interstate 235...
DES MOINES, IA
KAKE TV

Iowa man dies in crash on Kansas highway

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A man has died after crashing into the guard rail Saturday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash took place at 3 p.m. on Interstate 35 when 61-year-old Robert Rogers of Iowa crashed into the guard rail. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Iowa mom wanted on child endangerment charges caught in Minnesota

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines mother facing multiple charges of child endangerment and neglect of a dependent child has been arrested in Minnesota after almost two years on the run. Ericka Rankins, 37, was located in November by the United States Marshals Service, according to a news...
DES MOINES, IA
kiwaradio.com

Iowa fire departments see rise in house fires caused by space heaters

Northwest Iowa – Many Iowans try to combat the bone-chilling cold of winter with space heaters, but they can also bring an increased risk of house fires. Le Mars Fire and Rescue Chief Dave Schipper says space heaters can provide much-needed warmth to an icy room, however, they can also be very dangerous if they’re misused.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy