Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Duxbury Elementary School Cook's Husband Injured in Head-On Car Accident in PlymouthDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Furry Feline 'Lady Gaga' is Looking For Her Forever Home!Dianna CarneyScituate, MA
Dog-Friendly New Year's Eve Party Promises Tail-Wagging Fun!Dianna CarneyNorwell, MA
Just Announced! Plymouth & Kingston's Free Holiday Lights Tour!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Pooch Approved: 'South Shore Celebration of Lights' Promises Festive Fun For Everyone- Even Fido!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Related
capeandislands.org
Winter Storm Elliot batters Coast Guard Beach; erosion forces closure
Last week’s storm caused power outages, flooding, and massive deposits of sand that ended up on roads all across the region. Now, Winter Storm Elliot has passed, but the Cape Cod National Seashore has seen lasting damage. Coast Guard Beach in Eastham took the hardest beating — and officials...
capecod.com
Fishing boat discovered sunk in Stage Harbor on Christmas day
CHATHAM – A fishing boat was discovered sunken in Stage Harbor in Chatham on Christmas day. CWN received a reader photo appearing to show the Sarah Belle awash. Chatham Harbormaster Stuart Smith confirmed the incident adding that the boat has since been removed from the water and there was some minor oil cleanup needed along the shoreline. The cause of the sinking was not immediately clear.
Provincetown restaurant destroyed in flood during last week’s storm
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Paul Fanizzi had a bad feeling Friday morning. His restaurant along the water in Provincetown has weathered bad storms before, but this one felt different. “It flooded everything. It took everything out,” Fanizzi said. The storm surge Friday broke through the dining room wall of...
capecod.com
Car strikes building off Mashpee Rotary
MASHPEE – A car reportedly struck the real estate building at the Mashpee Rotary about 3 PM. Nobody in the car or the structure was injured. There was extensive damage to the structure and a building inspector was called to check the stability of the building. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
NECN
WATCH: Cape Cod Harbor Frozen Over Amid Cold Snap
How cold is it out there this morning? Cold enough that the ocean is freezing over on Cape Cod. Video shared on Twitter Monday shows Rock Harbor in Orleans, Massachusetts, completely frozen. Waves are turned into patches of ice and sea foam resembles piles of snow. The video also shows...
capecod.com
Barnstable Police investigating shooting in Hyannis
HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating a shooting in Hyannis. It reportedly happened about 6:30 PM Wednesday in a parking lot near Yarmouth Road and Crocker Street. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Barnstable and Mass State Police including their helicopter were actively looking for the suspect in that area. Police shut down roads in the area for a time during the investigation.
Duxbury crash sends one person to hospital
A motor vehicle crash in Duxbury has sent one person to the hospital. Drivers are asked to avoid Enterprise St. Duxbury fire is on the scene and one person is being transported to the South Shore Hospital. According to officials, this is the fourth call since midnight for firefighters. This...
theweektoday.com
Dartmouth resident killed in Acushnet crash
DARTMOUTH – A 27-year-old Dartmouth man was killed in an Acushnet bicycle crash Dec. 22, according to social media reports. James Leandre was killed when the bicycle he was riding collided with a large truck, according to The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
nbcboston.com
It's Almost 2023, So Where's All the Snow?
Using drone footage from a height of 400 feet in four directions centered in Needham at our NBC studios, we can see very little if any snow cover in Greater Boston right now. For areas east, including the city of Boston, it’s not unusual at all. Boston’s snowiest month is usually January, with around 14 inches of snowfall on average. December averages near 9 inches of snowfall, so for that statistic we are well behind the average this month.
whdh.com
Car slams into Mashpee real estate office
MASHPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - A mini van slammed into a real estate office in Mashpee Tuesday afternoon. The building sustained major damage. No injuries were reported. A witness told 7NEWS they saw the driver lose control of his vehicle and crash into the building. The cause of the crash remains...
Parts of Mass. wake up to a white Christmas due to ocean-effect
Mass. — Parts of Massachusetts were waking up to snowy sight outside their windows this morning. Martha’s Vineyard and many Cape Cod communities, have received several inches snow on the ground this Christmas due to ocean-effect showers. The Falmouth area had nearly 2 inches of snow, and Nantucket...
capecod.com
New details: Driver extricated after car vs tree in Sandwich
SANDWICH – Two people were injured, one seriously after a car struck a tree in Sandwich. it happened around 4:30 PM Tuesday on Quaker Meetinghouse Road between Oakcrest Cove and Route 130. Firefighters reportedly used the Jaws of Life to free one of the occupants. The most seriously injured victim was transported by ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Sandwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Massachusetts Has 3 of the Finest Hotels in All of New England
The New England region is a destination in itself with plenty of spots to visit out of pure luxury. Along with that, there are plenty of amazing hotels throughout the region. It just so happens that Massachusetts has three of them that would be amazing spots to stay at. If...
Heroux ‘Surprised’ After Touring New Bedford’s Ash Street Jail With Hodgson
Bristol County Sheriff-Elect Paul Heroux made an appearance on WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight Tuesday evening a few hours after meeting with his former political rival and soon-to-be predecessor Sheriff Tom Hodgson and touring the jails and facilities that will be under Heroux's purview when he takes over on January 4. Heroux...
See all homes sold in Cape Cod, Dec. 18 to Dec. 24
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Cape Cod reported from Dec 18 to Dec 24. There were 112 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,240-square-foot home on Thousand Oaks Drive in Brewster that sold for $660,000.
Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck in Falmouth
A pedestrian in Falmouth was hospitalized after being hit by a pickup truck Monday night. According to a Falmouth Police spokesperson, the 44-year-old man was struck by a Toyota pickup while attempting to cross the East Falmouth Highway shortly before 6:00 p.m. The driver of the Toyota pickup stayed at...
addictedtovacation.com
The 9 Best New England Road Trip Destinations
Taking a road trip through New England offers a look at beautiful landscapes and a chance to learn about American history. What are the best New England road trips?. New England has numerous drives and places to visit, including Boston, Salem, Gloucester, Rockport, and many other cities that are worth both a long or short drive and a day or two stays. The northeast has plenty of history and sightseeing to be done – you’ll have a hard time picking where to spend your time.
Authorities ID Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Car On Route 27 In Sharon
A pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car in Sharon this week has been identified as 93-year-old Joseph "Joe" Vasconcelos, the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office tells Daily Voice. The crash occurred at the corner of North Main Street and Bayberry Drive around 8:43 p.m. on Mo…
Turnto10.com
Family, friends remember cyclist killed in Acushnet crash
(WJAR) — Heartbroken family and friends are remembering 27-year-old James Leandre of Dartmouth. Leandre was killed last week when police say his bike and a truck collided on South Main Street in Acushnet. "James was just an amazing person; he was absolutely amazing," said Rebecca Vieira, Leandre's sister. James,...
Comments / 0