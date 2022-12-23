PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The weather is causing a travel nightmare. Lines are long, and flight cancellations and delays are piling up, disrupting one of the year's busiest travel days.Passengers have been scrambling to change plans during the past few days.It was bustling Thursday morning and the lines are expected to pick up again Thursday evening at Philadelphia International Airport as travelers are contending with mother nature.According to FlightAware, flights have been canceled in Philly but that's nothing compared to the thousands of flights already canceled across the country.Inside Philadelphia International Airport, Thursday morning, thousands of travelers tried beating the storm....

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO