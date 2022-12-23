ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

What Eagles’ C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s return would mean to an injury-shredded team trying to clinch No. 1 seed

It has been a trying month for the Eagles as the late-season injuries have piled up: Quarterback Jalen Hurts injured his throwing shoulder, missed Saturday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys and could be out longer; tackle Lane Johnson suffered an abdominal injury against the Cowboys that will sideline him for the rest of the regular season and possibly more; and tight end Dallas Goedert finally returned to the lineup on Saturday after missing five games with a shoulder injury.
DALLAS, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Gardner Minshew solid but turnovers doom Eagles in 40-34 loss to Cowboys | Observations

ARLINGTON, Texas – Eagles backup quarterback Gardner Minshew was yelling the cadence over the 93,754 screaming fans at AT&T Stadium in the third quarter of Saturday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, trying to be loud enough to get the play started with the play clock winding down. It was fourth and three, and Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni decided to go for it with a three-point lead over their NFC East rivals.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
berkscountyliving.com

Just Married: Martha & Brian

It paid off for Martha (Blackwood) Balthaser to be the assertive one! On Jan. 31, 2015, she private messaged Brian Balthaser on Facebook, asking if he’d like to get a bite to eat sometime if he wasn’t seeing anyone. Sorting through conflicting schedules, and after a lot of private messages, the pair had their first date on Valentine's Day at the Bowers Hotel, which has been a regular hang-out ever since.
READING, PA
mercerme.com

Christmas Crossing will be by foot this year

Annette Earling, Executive Director of the Washington Park Association (NJ) has confirmed that, due to unsafe river conditions, Washington’s army will cross the river by marching over the bridge this year. not cross at all this year, although some reenactment troops may do so individually. (Edited at 9:40 – the news changed fast!)
HOPEWELL, NJ
CBS Philly

Winter storm causes travel headaches at Philadelphia International Airport

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –  The weather is causing a travel nightmare. Lines are long, and flight cancellations and delays are piling up, disrupting one of the year's busiest travel days.Passengers have been scrambling to change plans during the past few days.It was bustling Thursday morning and the lines are expected to pick up again Thursday evening at Philadelphia International Airport as travelers are contending with mother nature.According to FlightAware, flights have been canceled in Philly but that's nothing compared to the thousands of flights already canceled across the country.Inside Philadelphia International Airport, Thursday morning, thousands of travelers tried beating the storm....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Where are The Best Cheesesteaks in Philly?

Is a must-try! So, We've rounded up a few of our favorite locations, including Angelo's Pizzeria, Dalessandro's Steaks and Hoagies, Max's Cheesesteaks, Ishkabibble's Eatery and don't forget Pat's and Geno's.\. Who Has The Best Cheesesteaks in Philadelphia?. You can even order vegan cheesesteaks if you prefer plant-based proteins. But if...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
80K+
Followers
30K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy