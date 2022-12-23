Read full article on original website
Saucon Valley among programs searching for new football coach
Saucon Valley High School’s football team joined the list of programs searching for new leadership this offseason. The Panthers are in the market for a new head football coach, according to a job posting on the school district’s website. Under Brad Trembler this fall, Saucon Valley opened the...
What Eagles’ C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s return would mean to an injury-shredded team trying to clinch No. 1 seed
It has been a trying month for the Eagles as the late-season injuries have piled up: Quarterback Jalen Hurts injured his throwing shoulder, missed Saturday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys and could be out longer; tackle Lane Johnson suffered an abdominal injury against the Cowboys that will sideline him for the rest of the regular season and possibly more; and tight end Dallas Goedert finally returned to the lineup on Saturday after missing five games with a shoulder injury.
Eagles-Cowboys inactives: Will Reed Blankenship be available? Special teamer will not dress
ARLINGTON, Texas – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts usually runs out of the tunnel and greets each of the running backs with a signature handshake. This routine has happened in the previous 14 games, but for the 15th game of the season, he will not do that because he will not be playing.
Should the Eagles start Jalen Hurts against the Saints if he is not 100 percent?
ARLINGTON, Texas – Before Saturday’s game between the Eagles and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts stood beside quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson. From training camp to practices and through the regular season to that moment, the two have shared ideas and went over the game plan.
Gardner Minshew solid but turnovers doom Eagles in 40-34 loss to Cowboys | Observations
ARLINGTON, Texas – Eagles backup quarterback Gardner Minshew was yelling the cadence over the 93,754 screaming fans at AT&T Stadium in the third quarter of Saturday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, trying to be loud enough to get the play started with the play clock winding down. It was fourth and three, and Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni decided to go for it with a three-point lead over their NFC East rivals.
Kelley rolls way to house record at Earl Bowl
The target number at Earl Bowl in Earlington stood for more than a decade. There had been quite a few attempts to top that mark, and even a tie, but the 858 house record survived. That is until last week when Jared Kelley, the co-holder of the record along with...
Legendary Sports Broadcaster, Bristol Native Visits Neshaminy Mall to Discuss His Recent Book
The sports broadcasting legend came back to Bucks County to talk about his new book. A Bucks County native and sports broadcasting legend came back to his home area to discuss his new book, with his dog as the main character. Joe Mason wrote about the new book for the Northeast Times.
This Bucks County High School Choir Group Received a Standing Ovation at the Kimmel Center
The ensemble received as standing ovation for their concert.Photo byCorey Axler/ Youtube. A Bucks County high school’s choir group recently performed at a major Philadelphia venue after winning a popular radio contest. Jeff Werner wrote about the concert for the Newtown, PA Patch.
berkscountyliving.com
Just Married: Martha & Brian
It paid off for Martha (Blackwood) Balthaser to be the assertive one! On Jan. 31, 2015, she private messaged Brian Balthaser on Facebook, asking if he’d like to get a bite to eat sometime if he wasn’t seeing anyone. Sorting through conflicting schedules, and after a lot of private messages, the pair had their first date on Valentine's Day at the Bowers Hotel, which has been a regular hang-out ever since.
The Lehigh Valley’s last significant Dec. 25 snowfall was a nightmare of a white Christmas | Historical headlines
It’s been 20 years since the Lehigh Valley last saw a significant snowfall on Christmas Day. When half a foot fell locally on Dec. 25, 2002, it was no winter wonderland for holiday travelers. An Express-Times report the following day — headline: “White Christmas dream turns into travel nightmare...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County brewery, with tasty brews and scenic views, leading in two categories of statewide contest
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh County brewery is looking to welcome the new year with a bang. Rising River Brewing Co., established in 2021 at 1955 Willow Lane in Lower Macungie Township, has been nominated in two categories - "best new brewery" and "best destination brewery" - in Breweries in PA's third annual Readers' Choice Awards.
This Bucks County College is Considered One of the Best for Retirees Looking to Learn New Skills
The college offers for-credit courses that teach a wide array of subjects. A popular college in Bucks County has been listed as one of the best schools for retirees who want to continue their own education. Staff writers for Report Wire wrote about the local school. Bucks County Community College,...
Lehigh Valley weather: Christmas Eve sets records. Christmas Day won’t.
By the standard of average temperature, Christmas Eve 2022 was the coldest Dec. 24 on record in the Lehigh Valley. The previous record low average temperature in the past 100 years for the date around here was 9.5 degrees in 1983. Saturday’s average temperature at Lehigh Valley International Airport was 8 degrees, the National Weather Service reports.
As Jim Gardner Retires, Do You Remember These Reporters From Channel 6 in Philadelphia?
It's hard to believe that Jim Gardner is retiring from Channel 6 in Philadelphia. He's been there forever. Quite literally. I was born in June 1976. That was the same month and year that Jim Gardner joined 6ABC. For my entire life, he has anchored the news on Channel 6.
mercerme.com
Christmas Crossing will be by foot this year
Annette Earling, Executive Director of the Washington Park Association (NJ) has confirmed that, due to unsafe river conditions, Washington’s army will cross the river by marching over the bridge this year. not cross at all this year, although some reenactment troops may do so individually. (Edited at 9:40 – the news changed fast!)
fox29.com
South Philadelphia Italian bakery seeks to give back to a family in need
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - For well over 100 years, the same brick oven has been serving up one simple, but elegant dish, the tomato pie. And, the brick and mortar store is only open 15 days a year. "It was my grandmother that started making it in the Depression era. Tomato...
Norristown State Hospital, Back in the Hands of Norristown, Has Chance to ‘Change the Narrative’
A recent, onsite event at the former Norristown State Hospital grounds included state and local officials heralding the oncoming redevelopment, even as details continue to evolve. Jim Melwert reported the latest discussions on area social services for KYW Newsradio. Property ownership recently shifted from the state back to Norristown borough,...
Winter storm causes travel headaches at Philadelphia International Airport
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The weather is causing a travel nightmare. Lines are long, and flight cancellations and delays are piling up, disrupting one of the year's busiest travel days.Passengers have been scrambling to change plans during the past few days.It was bustling Thursday morning and the lines are expected to pick up again Thursday evening at Philadelphia International Airport as travelers are contending with mother nature.According to FlightAware, flights have been canceled in Philly but that's nothing compared to the thousands of flights already canceled across the country.Inside Philadelphia International Airport, Thursday morning, thousands of travelers tried beating the storm....
Truck driver injured after big rig goes off Blue Route overpass
A truck driver was injured after a big rig went off an overpass on the Blue Route (I-476) and landed on the road below.
PhillyBite
Where are The Best Cheesesteaks in Philly?
Is a must-try! So, We've rounded up a few of our favorite locations, including Angelo's Pizzeria, Dalessandro's Steaks and Hoagies, Max's Cheesesteaks, Ishkabibble's Eatery and don't forget Pat's and Geno's.\. Who Has The Best Cheesesteaks in Philadelphia?. You can even order vegan cheesesteaks if you prefer plant-based proteins. But if...
