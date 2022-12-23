Read full article on original website
Local roads improving but officials urge drivers to use caution
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Area roads have improved since Friday's near-blizzard conditions but local and state authorities are urging you to use caution if you have to drive. Several counties, including Allen County, upgraded to a travel advisory on Sunday. Allen County Homeland Security Director Bernie Beier said higher...
Road conditions have improved, but drivers should still be cautious
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Benjamin Yoss is in town from Illinois for the holidays. In the last four days, he’s traveled to Fort Wayne, then to South Bend and Back. He said road conditions are getting better. “Road conditions right now are not too bad highways and major...
Storm affects residential pipes in Lima
LIMA — Much of the midwestern United States was hit with a powerful winter storm over the holiday weekend, producing strong winds, heavy snowfall and blistering cold, affecting traffic, holiday travel and residential power. And the city of Lima was no different. “Due to the extremely low temperatures, high...
Area paralyzed by winter storm
LIMA — Thursday night and Friday mixed rain and snow, combined with winds of up to 50 mph led to winter weather advisories in Lima-area counties on Friday. People were advised to avoid unnecessary travel and take winter-weather precautions. Cheri Newton, public information office for Ohio Department of Transportation...
Snow level warnings cancelled for Mercer County
MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WFFT) - Mercer County snow warnings have all been lifted. People are advised to continue exercising extreme caution if traveling because some roadways remain hazardous.
Van Wert County issues alert warning people not to travel
VAN WERT, Ohio (WFFT) - Van Wert Emergency Management is urging people not to risk traveling Friday evening. The alert says temperatures of -4 degrees with winds of 40 mph will continue Friday night. Wind chills will be around -30 degrees and white-out conditions will continue. Roads will stay icy...
Snow levels for Allen, Putnam, Auglaize – Sat. 11 a.m.
LIMA — As of Saturday morning, heavy snow has stopped throughout much of The Lima News readership area, but strong winds are still making driving difficult across the region. As of 11 a.m. on Saturday, Allen County has been under a Level 1 snow emergency since around 7 a.m....
Four dead in three vehicle crash on Ohio highway
A previous report on road conditions in central Ohio can be seen in the video player above. SIDNEY, Ohio (WCMH) — Hazardous conditions on Ohio roads have led to multiple vehicle crashes, including one with fatalities Saturday morning just north of Dayton. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that four people died after a semi-trailer […]
LaGrange will move to travel warning (red) Friday evening
LAGRANGE, Ind. (WFFT) - The LaGrange County Sheriff announced that the county will be under a travel warning (red) Friday evening. The warning will take effect at 7 p.m., and roads will be re-evaluated at 8 a.m. Saturday. A travel warning is the highest level of travel advisory. Travel may...
Five persons injured in Hillsdale County Christmas Day crash
MOSCOW TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Five persons were injured Christmas Day in a Hillsdale County crash. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office says a two vehicle crash happened at about 2:45 p.m. on Combs Road near Sterling Road in Moscow Township. They report 32-year-old Tia Marie Kies of Jerome...
Jay County issues traffic alert
JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Jay county has issued a traffic alert after several cars got stuck in snow drifts. People are advised to avoid the area of SR 1 and 350 N.
Noble County advises people not to go out, part of U.S. 33 is completely impassable
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Noble County EMA advises people to stay inside as part of U.S. 33 becomes impassable. The section of 33 between CR 50 N and CR 100 N has been completely blocked by drifting snow. Other roads and highways across the county are drifting badly. This...
Storm brings down Glenbrook Dodge flagpole
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The winds of the severe winter storm toppled the flagpole at Glenbrook Dodge Friday. The flagpole stood at 232 feet, according to Usflag.com, and flew a 50' by 80' flag.
Winter Storm, Wind Chill warnings continue into Saturday as dangerously cold weather hits the region
A Winter Storm Warning continues through 7 a.m. Saturday for Butler, Greene, Montgomery, Preble and Warren Counties. A Wind Chill Warning is in effect until 7 a.m. Saturday for Auglaize, Champaign, Darke, Logan, Mercer Miami and Shelby counties. A Wind Chill Advisory will go into effect for Auglaize, Champaign, Darke,...
UPDATE: Winter Storm Warning extended until 7:00 p.m Saturday for Branch County
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – As subzero wind chills and blowing snow continued into Christmas Eve, the National Weather Service extended the Winter Storm Warning for Branch County until 7:00 p.m. Saturday. The warning, which also includes Hillsdale, Calhoun, LaGrange, and Steuben counties, was scheduled to expire Saturday at 7:00...
Vandalism: Churubusco Police Department seeks information
CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) – The Churubusco Police Department is seeking more information about a vandalism at Brevin’s Downtown Eatery, according the department’s Facebook page. The incident happened Sunday evening. Workers tell WANE 15 that when they got in, they found something that looked like oil covering outside...
Whitley County Highway Department pulls all trucks off the roads
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - The Whitley County Highway Department has pulled all trucks off the roads. At 11 a.m. Friday, the the trucks were pulled after five trucks froze up completely. The engines are not able to stay hot enough to keep from being packed with ice. The Department...
ISP working on 9-car pileup on I-69
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Indiana State Police (ISP) are working on a 9-car pileup on I-69 northbound. The area affected is just north of Airport Expressway. Northbound traffic is blocked, and traffic is being diverted onto Airport Expressway.
