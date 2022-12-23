ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paulding County, OH

wfft.com

Local roads improving but officials urge drivers to use caution

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Area roads have improved since Friday's near-blizzard conditions but local and state authorities are urging you to use caution if you have to drive. Several counties, including Allen County, upgraded to a travel advisory on Sunday. Allen County Homeland Security Director Bernie Beier said higher...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
Lima News

Storm affects residential pipes in Lima

LIMA — Much of the midwestern United States was hit with a powerful winter storm over the holiday weekend, producing strong winds, heavy snowfall and blistering cold, affecting traffic, holiday travel and residential power. And the city of Lima was no different. “Due to the extremely low temperatures, high...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Area paralyzed by winter storm

LIMA — Thursday night and Friday mixed rain and snow, combined with winds of up to 50 mph led to winter weather advisories in Lima-area counties on Friday. People were advised to avoid unnecessary travel and take winter-weather precautions. Cheri Newton, public information office for Ohio Department of Transportation...
LIMA, OH
wfft.com

Van Wert County issues alert warning people not to travel

VAN WERT, Ohio (WFFT) - Van Wert Emergency Management is urging people not to risk traveling Friday evening. The alert says temperatures of -4 degrees with winds of 40 mph will continue Friday night. Wind chills will be around -30 degrees and white-out conditions will continue. Roads will stay icy...
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Snow levels for Allen, Putnam, Auglaize – Sat. 11 a.m.

LIMA — As of Saturday morning, heavy snow has stopped throughout much of The Lima News readership area, but strong winds are still making driving difficult across the region. As of 11 a.m. on Saturday, Allen County has been under a Level 1 snow emergency since around 7 a.m....
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Four dead in three vehicle crash on Ohio highway

A previous report on road conditions in central Ohio can be seen in the video player above. SIDNEY, Ohio (WCMH) — Hazardous conditions on Ohio roads have led to multiple vehicle crashes, including one with fatalities Saturday morning just north of Dayton. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that four people died after a semi-trailer […]
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
wfft.com

LaGrange will move to travel warning (red) Friday evening

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WFFT) - The LaGrange County Sheriff announced that the county will be under a travel warning (red) Friday evening. The warning will take effect at 7 p.m., and roads will be re-evaluated at 8 a.m. Saturday. A travel warning is the highest level of travel advisory. Travel may...
LAGRANGE COUNTY, IN
wtvbam.com

Five persons injured in Hillsdale County Christmas Day crash

MOSCOW TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Five persons were injured Christmas Day in a Hillsdale County crash. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office says a two vehicle crash happened at about 2:45 p.m. on Combs Road near Sterling Road in Moscow Township. They report 32-year-old Tia Marie Kies of Jerome...
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
wfft.com

Jay County issues traffic alert

JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Jay county has issued a traffic alert after several cars got stuck in snow drifts. People are advised to avoid the area of SR 1 and 350 N.
JAY COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Storm brings down Glenbrook Dodge flagpole

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The winds of the severe winter storm toppled the flagpole at Glenbrook Dodge Friday. The flagpole stood at 232 feet, according to Usflag.com, and flew a 50' by 80' flag.
FORT WAYNE, IN
whbc.com

Ohio Mink Farm Allegedly Targeted by Activists to Shut Down

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2012, file photo, minks look out of a cage at a fur farm in the village of Litusovo, northeast of Minsk, Belarus. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File) VAN WERT, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – That mink farm in western Ohio where activists allegedly freed thousands of the fur-bearing animals has closed.
VAN WERT, OH
WANE-TV

Vandalism: Churubusco Police Department seeks information

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) – The Churubusco Police Department is seeking more information about a vandalism at Brevin’s Downtown Eatery, according the department’s Facebook page. The incident happened Sunday evening. Workers tell WANE 15 that when they got in, they found something that looked like oil covering outside...
CHURUBUSCO, IN
wfft.com

Whitley County Highway Department pulls all trucks off the roads

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - The Whitley County Highway Department has pulled all trucks off the roads. At 11 a.m. Friday, the the trucks were pulled after five trucks froze up completely. The engines are not able to stay hot enough to keep from being packed with ice. The Department...
wfft.com

ISP working on 9-car pileup on I-69

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Indiana State Police (ISP) are working on a 9-car pileup on I-69 northbound. The area affected is just north of Airport Expressway. Northbound traffic is blocked, and traffic is being diverted onto Airport Expressway.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN

