Former Pakistan cricket chief makes shocking revelation
Days after his ouster from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), former chairman Ramiz Ramiz has made shocking revelations about the South Asian nation’s cricketing body. Ex-PCB chief Ramiz Raja has hit out at the new management of the country’s cricket board, headed by former federal minister Najam Sethi, revealing that he wasn’t even allowed to collect his belongings from the body’s office after his ouster.
