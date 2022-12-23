Read full article on original website
Police ID man killed, man injured in Flint Township shootout
FLINT TWP, MI - Police have identified the 24-year-old man shot and killed and a 27-year-old man shot after an exchange of gunfire Friday evening at a Flint Township apartment complex. A Wednesday, Dec. 28 Flint Township police news release said Mikwannza Harris, 24, of Flint, was pronounced deceased at...
wsgw.com
Saginaw Man Arraigned Following Isabella County Drug Bust
(source: Isabella County Sheriff's Department) A Saginaw man is charged with multiple felonies following a drug arrest earlier this month in Isabella County. 42-year-old Jonathan Tillman was charged Tuesday with intent to deliver less than 50 grams of narcotics, possession narcotics, using a computer to commit a crime and possession of a dangerous weapon. He was arrested December 16 at the Days Inn on Pickard Road in Mt. Pleasant where police found drugs and paraphenalia. Police also searched his phone and allegedly found references to drug deals.
Drunk Driver Flies Through the Air, Crashes in Front of Michigan Cop
Whoa. As New Year's Eve approaches, this is a good reminder to us all to never drink and drive... A drunk driving arrest literally landed directly in front of a Lansing, Mich., police officer earlier this month. The Lansing Police Department shared to Facebook this week a dashcam video of...
Lansing police dash cam catches alleged drunk driver going airborne
The whole incident was somehow caught on the dash camera of a Lansing Police Department officer.
wsgw.com
Man Killed in Flint Township Shooting
Police in Flint Township responded to a shooting Friday night where a 24-year-old man was killed. The incident took place around 7:30 P.M. at a home in the 3300 block of Clovertree Lane. Police discovered Mikwannza Harris had been shot, who died at the scene after police arrived. Later in the evening, a 27-year-old man was admitted to a local hospital with gunshot wounds, whom police believe was in an altercation with Harris, which led to a gunfight. He was listed in stable condition.
Police looking for suspect responsible for Lansing shooting
The woman sustained two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, and was taken to a local hospital.
WNEM
Police investigate deadly shooting
FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Police officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex at the 3300 block of Clovertree Lane at about 7:20pm on Friday, Dec. 23 in Flint Twp. Officers on the scene, located a 24-year-old man who had been shot. He was later identified...
Michigan Mother Charged With Harassing Her Own Daughter
MOUNT PLEASANT - 42-year-old Kendra Gail Licari is being charged with two counts of stalking a minor, plus an additional two counts of conspiracy to commit a crime after sending thousands of text messages to her teenage daughter and her boyfriend.
wsgw.com
State Police Trooper Injured in Crash
A state police trooper was injured in a crash on Friday night in Saginaw County. As the winter storm affeting much of the country swept over the Great Lakes Bay Region, police were out in force responding to multuiple crashes in the area, especially along I-75. Police say the trooper was sitting in his patrol vehicle after responding to a crash at I-75 near Hess Road, when a pickup truck lost control and struck the trooper’s vehicle.
1 dead, 1 injured in shootout near Flint
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A 24-year-old man was killed and another was hospitalized after the two allegedly shot each other Friday night, police said. At about 7:20 p.m. Dec. 23, officers from the Flint Township Police Department responded to a report of a man being shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Clovertree Lane, just west of Flint.
wsgw.com
Man Wounded in Early Morning Saginaw Township Shooting
A 36-year-old man was shot Friday morning in Saginaw Township. Police responded to the 4400 block of State St. around 12:15 a.m. for a report of shots fired. They found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, lying on the floor in a common breezeway of the building. He was taken to a local hospital where he was initially in critical condition, though the extent of his injuries are unknown.
Crews put out fire near Waverly Place
The Lansing Fire Department was first alerted to the fire at 6:09 p.m.
WNEM
Saginaw man in critical condition after shooting
SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – Police responded to a shooting in Saginaw Township early Friday morning. Officers from the Saginaw Township Police Department were called to the address of 4444 State St., building E to respond to a report of gunfire around 12:14 a.m. on Dec. 23. Responding officers...
WNEM
Police: Driver loses control, hits patrol car working scene of crash
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are continuing to encourage drivers to slow down and move over for first responders as road conditions remain slick. The Grand Blanc Township Police Department said Sunday morning one officer was responding to a crash on southbound I-75 when another driver lost control and struck the patrol vehicle.
The Flint Journal
Whitmer grants clemency to Flint area man 38 years after he scared woman to death
MT. MORRIS TWP., MI -- After more than 38 years in prison for scaring a 76-year-old grandmother to death during a home invasion gone wrong, John E. Aslin has been granted clemency by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Aslin, now 59, was convicted of felony murder in a landmark Genesee County court...
The Flint Journal
Woman bound over in Flint shooting that left 28-year-old woman dead
FLINT, MI – The woman charged in connection to the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Yanisha Monique Edwards in August 2021 has been bound over to circuit court to stand trial. Genesee County District Judge David G. Guinn, on Thursday, Dec. 22, ruled there was enough evidence to show probable cause against Deaisha Keishon-Janee Fisher.
WNEM
Space heater sets off fire alarms at hotel
MUNDY TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Firefighters believe the cause of a fire at a Genesee County hotel is a space heater that overheated. Fire alarms started reportedly going off at the Gateway Hotel in Mundy Township on Gateway Centre Boulevard around 11 a.m. The Mundy Township Fire Department said when...
The Saginaw News
Saginaw, county offices to shut down for extended New Year’s Eve weekend
SAGINAW, MI — Municipal offices across Saginaw will close to the public for the New Year’s weekend. Saginaw City Hall will shut down Friday, Dec. 30, and Monday, Jan. 2, officials said. The city’s headquarters is located at 1315 S. Washington. And Saginaw County and the courtroom...
Sparrow: 3 people died after being found in the snow
The frigid cold weather and high winds proved to be deadly over the holiday weekend.
abc12.com
Coast Guard ends search for owners of ice shanty floating on Saginaw Bay
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The U.S. Coast Guard called off an hours-long search for the owners of a shanty floating on an ice floe on Saginaw Bay. The Coast Guard says the shanty was spotted Wednesday on a piece of ice not connected to shore about 1,000 yards off Callahan Road in the Quanicassee Wildlife Area in Bay County's Hampton Township.
