ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Millions of UK shoppers to rein in Christmas spending on final day, data finds

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oizON_0jsWjpV200
Christmas shoppers on Princes Street in Edinburgh, Scotland. Many retailers have brought forward their January sales.

Millions of shoppers are expected to rein in their spending as they head into the last day of Christmas shopping, according to official data that shows eight in 10 adults plan to buy fewer presents.

Shoppers also plan to buy less expensive gifts to cope with a cost of living crisis in which soaring prices are eating into the spending power of the average household at a record rate.

The Office for National Statistics said 79% of adults planned to cut back on the number of presents and 73% said the gifts they bought would be cheaper than last year.

Expensive foodie treats and eating out will get the cold shoulder in many households to release cash for basic items such as gas central heating.

Sixty-two per cent of respondents said they would buy less expensive food and drink, while 58% were going to turn their backs on takeaway or restaurant food. Cutting back on the amount of booze and food for Christmas was the priority for 56% of adults.

The figures chime with high street footfall figures and a steady decline in online shopping that has forced many retailers to bring forward the traditional January sales.

Discounts are already widespread as poor weather and strikes add to the problems faced by the majority of households whose wages have fallen behind inflation.

The headline rate of consumer price inflation dropped slightly to 10.7% in November from 11.1% in the previous month, but remains well ahead of most pay deals, which average 4%, and the annual increase in total earnings, which averages 6%.

Just over nine in 10 (92%) adults reported their cost of living had increased compared with a year ago when inflation was 5.4%. Disturbingly for the government, 76% of respondents reported an increase in their cost of living compared with one month ago.

Earlier this week the shopper tracking agency Springboard said the number of visitors to UK high streets was down by a fifth on pre-pandemic levels last week, and almost 1% down on last year when the Omicron variant and some government restrictions led to a very quiet end of the year.

Pubs, restaurants and bars experienced a 50% fall in takings this weekend, despite the men’s football World Cup final, according to the Night Time Industries Association, on what should have been one of the busiest weekends of the year.

The cold weather last week forced many people to abandon their frugal use of home heating, leading to a decline in the number of people telling the ONS they used less gas or electricity in their home from 63% at the beginning of the month to 56% last week.

Nevertheless, the number of respondents who said they were occasionally, hardly ever, or never able to keep comfortably warm in their home in the past two weeks edged up from 23% earlier this month to 24%.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Tuesday briefing: How the cost of living crisis really hit home

Good morning. When the severity of the cost of living crisis started to become clear in early 2022, the Guardian’s community team took up the story of how it was affecting ordinary people’s lives. Taken together, the pieces that resulted form an extraordinary diary of a period of...
The Guardian

‘I just went crazy when we won!’ Lioness Chloe Kelly on her Euros triumph – and how to top it

The England striker’s goal against Germany made her a national hero and sent interest in the women’s game rocketing. But she’s not about to take her foot off the gas. When Chloe Kelly’s 2022 began, the idea that a photo of herself would capture one of the defining moments of women’s football history in England, let alone of the year, was far from her mind. Kelly was battling back from an anterior cruciate ligament injury that ended her Olympic dreams. She would make her return to the pitch in April, 11 months on from her injury, and faced a race against time to get up to speed for the Euros in July.
The Guardian

Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 307 of the invasion

Ukrainian forces appear to have edged closer to recapturing the key Russian-controlled city of Kreminna in Luhansk province. The regional governor of Luhansk, Serhiy Haidai, said fighters in part of the city controlled by Russian command were forced to retreat to Rubizhne, a town a few miles to the south-east, as a result of Ukrainian military pressure.
The Guardian

King Charles’s speech left Tories squirming: he preached the values they’ve abandoned

Do people still rise out of their Christmas Day torpor to listen to the monarch’s message to the nation at 3pm? It used to be the one immutable point of the day: the only time in the year when the Queen – and it was always the Queen in living memory – spoke directly to the nation in her own words, unscripted by ministers. Yet its familiarity and – let’s face it – frequent vacuousness make it feel less relevant or significant to many these days.
The Guardian

Made.com shoppers to lose £12m in deposits, warn administrators

More than 30,000 Made.com shoppers are collectively owed almost £12m they will not get back, according to the latest report by administrators to the collapsed furniture seller. Shoppers paid £13.7m in deposits on large items such as sofas, according to documents filed with Companies House late last week. However,...
The Guardian

Russia bans oil exports to countries that imposed price cap

President Vladimir Putin has delivered Russia’s long-awaited response to a western price cap, signing a decree that bans the supply of crude oil and oil products to nations that impose the cap. The ban will come into effect on 1 February and last for five months, according to the...
The Guardian

Tom Marsh obituary

Tom Marsh, the founding professor of the astronomy and astrophysics group at Warwick University, who has died aged 60, was a world-leading expert on compact binary star systems, two stars closely orbiting around each other. It is believed that the majority of stars are in fact in binary systems, with some close enough to produce complex interactions.
The Independent

Brexit means no British manufacturer able to build UK government’s ministerial cars

The government’s next fleet of armoured ministerial cars will be made in Germany because supply chain issues hampered by Brexit mean no British manufacturer is able to meet its requirements, The Independent has learned.The Metropolitan Police announced over the summer that it was ditching armoured Jaguar XJs for Baden-Württemberg-assembled Audi A8s – prompting criticism.But it has now been revealed that the decision was made because there no British car maker is “able to meet the requirements of the tender”, forcing the Met’s hand.Last year, UK car production hit its lowest level since 1956, because of skills shortages and supply...
The Guardian

Critics mocked Sunak for asking a homeless man if he is in business. The critics are wrong

When Rishi Sunak asked Dean, a homeless man at a shelter, whether he was in business and wanted to get into the finance industry, many liberals were quick to ridicule him. Angela Rayner gleefully posted the video, calling it “excruciating”. The shadow levelling up secretary, Lisa Nandy, said: “How much more out of touch could this prime minister be?” Those of a more sympathetic disposition called the conversation “awkward”.
The Guardian

Serbia puts troops on high alert as tensions with Kosovo rise

Serbian armed forces were on “the highest level” of alert, said the defence minister, Miloš Vučević, highlighting the Balkan country’s increasingly strained relations with neighbouring Kosovo over recent shootings and blockades. Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but Belgrade has refused to recognise...
The Guardian

China to drop quarantine requirement for overseas visitors

China will drop Covid-19 quarantine requirements for passengers arriving from abroad from 8 January, its National Health Commission has announced in the latest easing of the country’s once-strict virus-control measures. Currently, arriving passengers must quarantine for five days at a hotel, followed by three days at home. At one...
The Guardian

Adam Smith would have recognised the monsters of modern capitalism

Robert Reich’s conjecture (Trump, Bankman-Fried and Musk are the monsters of American capitalism, 24 December) that Adam Smith “would have bemoaned the … corruption, and cynicism spawned by modern capitalism and three of its prime exemplars” is certainly consistent with Smith’s known beliefs. But he would not regard these dismal phenomena as anything new. From his 18th-century perspective, the avarice and ambition of the rich was not only the driving force behind economic development, it was also the harbinger of “rapine”, “injustice” and the “corruption of our moral sentiments”.
The Guardian

Liverpool agree initial £37m deal for Cody Gakpo with PSV Eindhoven

Liverpool have agreed a deal with PSV Eindhoven over the transfer of the Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo that could rise to £50m, from an initial £37m. Gakpo scored in each of the three group games for Louis van Gaal’s side at the World Cup and has attracted widespread interest after his impressive performances in Qatar. The 23-year-old had been strongly linked with Manchester United, where the manager, Erik ten Hag, is a confirmed admirer, while Newcastle were interested last summer.
The Guardian

I opened the wrapping paper to reveal a yellow cleaning caddy and an apron – the Christmas present I’ll never forget

It was the first time I had met Judy. She was a friend of my then in-laws, and by “friend”, I mean she cleaned their house, so probably knew more about their relationship than they did. Judy was in her 60s, divorced and lived alone in a flat on an estate around the corner from their redbrick cottage. She had two sons but, as a child of divorced parents myself, I knew not to ask where they were.
The Guardian

The Guardian

541K+
Followers
123K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy