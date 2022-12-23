What time are Publix, Sedano’s Winn-Dixie closing Christmas Eve? Markets open Christmas?

Need a last-minute ingredient on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day? Then you’ll need to know where you can find an open store.

Here is a list of what’s open (and when) and closed during the holiday stretch:

Publix: Closing at 7 p.m. Christmas Eve and closed Christmas Day. Order holiday meals and desserts by Thursday.

Winn-Dixie and Fresco Y Mas: All stores closed Christmas Day. Order holiday meals at least two days before pickup.

Sedano’s: Stores open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Milam’s Market: Stores will close at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve and remain closed Christmas Day. Holiday meals can be picked up from Wednesday through Saturday, Christmas Eve.

Price Choice Supermarkets: Open regular hours on Christmas Day.

The Fresh Market: Closing at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Closed Christmas Day. Online holiday meal ordering ends Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Whole Foods Market: Closing at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Closed Christmas Day. Order holiday catering by Thursday.

Trader Joe’s: Closing at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

Note: Some kosher grocery stores, mainly clustered in Aventura and Hollywood, may be open on Christmas, but closed Christmas Eve because Saturday is also the Sabbath.

Pharmacies

CVS/Navarro: Most stores open. Pharmacies either closed or with reduced hours.

Walgreens: Most stores will be open, some with reduced hours, but pharmacies will be closed. The 24-hour stores and pharmacies will remain open.