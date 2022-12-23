ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YouTuber Jenna Marbles marries Julien Solomita after nine years together

By Riley Cardoza
Jenna Marbles is off the market!

The former YouTuber and Julien Solomita have tied the knot after nine years of dating.

The groom shared the news in an Instagram slideshow Thursday, calling himself and Marbles “married otters.”

In the sweet snaps, the bride celebrated her wedding day with her beloved dogs at her side.

The 36-year-old, whose real name is Jenna Mourey, was photographed crying at the altar, getting a forehead kiss from Solomita, 30, and flossing her teeth.

Mourey’s epic look featured a tulle skirt and a long veil — which Solomita donned for a picture.

The vegan chef, for his part, sported a rust-colored suit and blue nails.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AFU0E_0jsWjaVN00
Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita are married.
Instagram/ Julien Solomita

The pro gamer, who began dating Mourey in 2014, told fans about their engagement in April 2021.

Solomita clarified that the proposal happened “probably longer ago than you think,” adding that even though Marbles had gifted him with a temporary ring of his own, he took it off for Twitch streams.

“I’m very excited, and it feels good to get the words out because I wanted to tell you for a while and I didn’t because it was giving me anxiety so I just kind of held onto it,” he gushed at the time.

“I think today I realized it was kind of flipped, and it was giving me more anxiety to kind of hold on to it, so there’s the news.”

While Mourey hasn’t had an active Instagram since her 2020 social media departure, Solomita occasionally gives relationship updates on his own account.

Mourey stopped creating content after backlash over racist videos from her early days on YouTube.

“I’m incredibly sorry if [I] offended you then, now, whenever,” she said while announcing her exit after a decade on the platform. “It’s not cool, it’s not cute … and I’m embarrassed.”

