fox2detroit.com
Residents at apartment in Midtown Detroit deal with no heat or water over Christmas weekend
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Residents of Detroit's Sheridan Court apartments say they were without heat and water over the holiday weekend. "No heat, no water no explanation," Tyler Beltz said. Residents spoke both on and off camera about what they have been dealing with at the Midtown building. "The heat...
8 of the wackiest crimes, crashes and other attention-grabbing headlines across Michigan in 2022
This year had its fair share of off-the-wall headlines, from strange crimes to bizarre crashes across Michigan and Metro Detroit. These are eight of the wackiest stories we wrote about in 2022.
Residents of Midtown Detroit apartments were without heat and running water
UPDATE: Apartment building residents reported Tuesday morning that heat and water service had been restored, although the building still lacked hot water. Residents of a Midtown Detroit apartment building spent much of their Christmas weekend without working heat or running water, bringing some to wear winter coats to bed and others to use...
Oddee
Detroit Officials Serving Eviction Notice Come Face to Face with Alligator Family
For a state with no alligators, Michigan sure seems to have an alligator problem. Serving eviction notices isn’t a pleasant business. First of all, you have to kick someone out of their home, and second, you never know what you’ll encounter at the house. Like a family of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman seriously hurt after crashing into wall, skidding across I-94, striking tree in Detroit
DETROIT – A woman was seriously injured on Christmas night when she crashed into the wall on the side of I-94, skidded across the freeway, and then struck a tree, officials said. The crash happened at 11:50 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 25) on eastbound I-94 near Concord Street in Detroit,...
fox2detroit.com
Violent Christmas weekend in Detroit continues into Monday
After a violent holiday weekend in Detroit, police handled even more shootings Monday. In one shooting, a man was shot in the face on the city's west side. On the east side, a tow truck driver shot a man who tried to rob him in what police are calling self-defense.
fox2detroit.com
Dumpling deliveries during pandemic lead to Ypsilanti's newest restaurant, Basil Babe
YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - A way to see friends and family and get creative during the pandemic morphed into something unexpected. Haluthai "Thai" Inhmathong grew up around food and spent much of her time at her parent's restaurant. "I was born and raised in their kitchen," she said, noting...
fox2detroit.com
20 displaced after apartment fire leads to busted pipes
DETROIT (FOX 2) - It wasn't a pretty sight inside a Southwest Detroit apartment building after a combination of flooding and fire displaced some 20 people. At least one person ended up in the hospital with smoke inhalation due to the fire, which started in an upper floor of the 12-story complex.
Detroit News
2 people killed, 3 injured in Christmas weekend shootings, Detroit police say
Detroit — Two people were found dead and three others were injured in four separate shootings in Detroit over the holiday weekend, according to Detroit police. Officers were sent at 7:48 a.m. Sunday to the area of John R. Street and Lantz Avenue for a report of a person who was down, Detroit Police Sgt. Jordan Hall said.
wdet.org
Here are 6 nonprofits making sure Detroiters are housed and fed this winter
The winter months in the city of Detroit bring hardships and uncertainty to individuals and families. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, these uncertainties have become stronger across the city. As the temperatures drop and snow starts to fall within city limits, there is worry about the people in our community struggling to find permanent housing, shelters and warm meals.
Detroit News
Residents escape bitter cold in warming centers
Detroit — Terrance Jones burst into tears. The father of 4-year-old Kyrie had been sleeping in a car and bouncing around motels after they became homeless last July. While in a fast food restaurant downtown last week, Jones started making calls to figure out a new path. He couldn't live that way anymore. A man who overheard his conversations made a suggestion that led him to the warming center at Cass Community Social Services, where he and his son have been living for the past week.
Detroit and Hamtramck neighborhoods still in the dark as DTE works to restore power to over 12,000 customers across Southeast Michigan
More than 12,000 DTE customers – including thousands in Detroit and Hamtramck – are still without power after 55 mph winds and 20 to 30 below zero temperatures pummeled Southeast Michigan Friday morning.
fox2detroit.com
Man walks into Detroit liquor store after being shot in face
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A shooting victim walked into a Detroit liquor store asking for someone to call 911 after he was shot in the face Monday, the store owner said. The victim walked into Scotty J's Liquor near Rouge Park around 11:40 a.m. Detroit police said they were called...
Driver flees police, causes fatal crash in Dearborn Heights
Police have closed eastbound Michigan Ave at Gulley Rd in Dearborn Heights after a suspect fled a traffic stop and crashed, killing someone in another car.
fox2detroit.com
MAP: Freezing temperatures, high winds create mess on Metro Detroit roads
DETROIT (FOX 2) - If you're headed out Sunday, take it slow. While there isn't much snow on the ground, roads across Metro Detroit are icy. Treacherous conditions have led to numerous crashes, spin-outs, and pileups, both in Southeast Michigan and around the state. With high winds blowing snow around,...
Crews rescue woman trapped inside vehicle after Christmas night crash
DETROIT – A Fort Gratiot woman was critically injured Christmas night after she lost control of her vehicle and struck a tree, Michigan State Police reported. Troopers were dispatched just before midnight on Sunday, Dec. 25, to a single-vehicle crash along eastbound I-94, near Concord Avenue, in Detroit. Police...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Billie Jo Smith disappeared from Detroit on Christmas day 17 years ago
DETROIT – Billie Jo Smith has been missing from Detroit for 17 years. She was last seen on Dec. 25, 2005. Smith was 35 years old. She would be 52 years old now. According to officials, Smith disappeared under “suspicious circumstances.”. She is described as being 5′5′' tall...
Look Inside This Abandoned 35 Year Old Hotel In Detroit
Who isn't a fan of something that is abandoned? Whether it be an old funeral home, a house, or even an old mental asylum. Abandoned things are interesting to look into. This abandoned structure is no different. Abandoned Detroit Area Hotel. The hotel isn't ancient by any means, only a...
Meet a local family of 3 who share the same birthday – a 1 in 133,000 odds
Maril Milton and Maya Daniel were born on the same day, and over the weekend, had a son who was also born on the same day, which is a 1 in 133,000 odds.
fox2detroit.com
Broken pipes leave Inkster woman without water on Christmas
A woman whose home is managed by the Inkster Housing Commission said she dealt with flooding and no water this Christmas due to broken pipes. While the issue was eventually fixed Monday, she said it isn't the first time she's had problems with the pipes and wants something to change.
