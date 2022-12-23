ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox2detroit.com

Violent Christmas weekend in Detroit continues into Monday

After a violent holiday weekend in Detroit, police handled even more shootings Monday. In one shooting, a man was shot in the face on the city's west side. On the east side, a tow truck driver shot a man who tried to rob him in what police are calling self-defense.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

20 displaced after apartment fire leads to busted pipes

DETROIT (FOX 2) - It wasn't a pretty sight inside a Southwest Detroit apartment building after a combination of flooding and fire displaced some 20 people. At least one person ended up in the hospital with smoke inhalation due to the fire, which started in an upper floor of the 12-story complex.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

2 people killed, 3 injured in Christmas weekend shootings, Detroit police say

Detroit — Two people were found dead and three others were injured in four separate shootings in Detroit over the holiday weekend, according to Detroit police. Officers were sent at 7:48 a.m. Sunday to the area of John R. Street and Lantz Avenue for a report of a person who was down, Detroit Police Sgt. Jordan Hall said.
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Here are 6 nonprofits making sure Detroiters are housed and fed this winter

The winter months in the city of Detroit bring hardships and uncertainty to individuals and families. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, these uncertainties have become stronger across the city. As the temperatures drop and snow starts to fall within city limits, there is worry about the people in our community struggling to find permanent housing, shelters and warm meals.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Residents escape bitter cold in warming centers

Detroit — Terrance Jones burst into tears. The father of 4-year-old Kyrie had been sleeping in a car and bouncing around motels after they became homeless last July. While in a fast food restaurant downtown last week, Jones started making calls to figure out a new path. He couldn't live that way anymore. A man who overheard his conversations made a suggestion that led him to the warming center at Cass Community Social Services, where he and his son have been living for the past week.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man walks into Detroit liquor store after being shot in face

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A shooting victim walked into a Detroit liquor store asking for someone to call 911 after he was shot in the face Monday, the store owner said. The victim walked into Scotty J's Liquor near Rouge Park around 11:40 a.m. Detroit police said they were called...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

MAP: Freezing temperatures, high winds create mess on Metro Detroit roads

DETROIT (FOX 2) - If you're headed out Sunday, take it slow. While there isn't much snow on the ground, roads across Metro Detroit are icy. Treacherous conditions have led to numerous crashes, spin-outs, and pileups, both in Southeast Michigan and around the state. With high winds blowing snow around,...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Billie Jo Smith disappeared from Detroit on Christmas day 17 years ago

DETROIT – Billie Jo Smith has been missing from Detroit for 17 years. She was last seen on Dec. 25, 2005. Smith was 35 years old. She would be 52 years old now. According to officials, Smith disappeared under “suspicious circumstances.”. She is described as being 5′5′' tall...
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

Look Inside This Abandoned 35 Year Old Hotel In Detroit

Who isn't a fan of something that is abandoned? Whether it be an old funeral home, a house, or even an old mental asylum. Abandoned things are interesting to look into. This abandoned structure is no different. Abandoned Detroit Area Hotel. The hotel isn't ancient by any means, only a...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Broken pipes leave Inkster woman without water on Christmas

A woman whose home is managed by the Inkster Housing Commission said she dealt with flooding and no water this Christmas due to broken pipes. While the issue was eventually fixed Monday, she said it isn't the first time she's had problems with the pipes and wants something to change.
INKSTER, MI
