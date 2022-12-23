Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Nicki Minaj’s 40th Birthday Tainted As Disrespectful Hashtags Trend On Twitter
Nicki Minaj was in full celebration mode this week as she turned 40 on Thursday (December 8) but the trolls were attempting to bully her with disrespectful hashtags. According to AllHipHop, Nicki’s biggest haters hatched a plan to troll her by making the hashtags #Shes40 and #FatAndForty at midnight sharp.
Troll Unit: 50 Cent Dragged On Twitter For Sharing Meme Of Megan Thee Stallion Morphing Into Jussie Smollett
You can always count on 50 Cent to stick his nose in someone else's business. The post Troll Unit: 50 Cent Dragged On Twitter For Sharing Meme Of Megan Thee Stallion Morphing Into Jussie Smollett appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Pretty Vee Confirms She And Rick Ross Go Together Real Bad
During an appearance on REVOLT's 'Black Girl Stuff', Pretty Vee discussed what she admires about her new boo Rick Ross.
Kanye West Uncontrollably Laughs at Idea of Meek Mill Giving Him Advice
Kanye West thinks Meek Mill is a joke during his interview with Wack 100 on Clubhouse last night. On Saturday (Dec. 10), Kanye West was chatting with Wack 100 on Clubhouse and he brought up his controversial "White Lives Matter" t-shirt that he wore during Paris Fashion Week in October. The Chicago rapper-producer then aimed his vitriol at Meek Mill, who was among the many celebrities slamming him for wearing the offending tee. That's when Kanye starts laughing uncontrollably at the idea of Meek giving him advice.
Joe Budden Claims He’s Seen Megan Thee Stallion Do ‘Horrible Things’ to Great People
Joe Budden is the latest celebrity to offer his thoughts on the ongoing Tory Lanez trial. On a recent episode of his podcast, Joe claims he's seen Megan Thee Stallion do "horrible Things" to great people. On episode 587 of The Joe Budden Podcast, which premiered on Sunday (Dec. 18)...
Shaunie O’Neal’s New Husband Keion Henderson Was Married Before — Who’s His Ex-Wife?
VH1 viewers have watched Shaunie O’Neal’s journey on Basketball Wives for over a decade. If you recall, Shaunie was more than familiar with the basketball-wife lifestyle since she endured it for nine years with her ex-husband Shaquille O’Neal. However, their 2011 divorce allowed Shaunie to pivot from a supportive wife to a reality TV boss as Basketball Wives’ executive producer.
Essence
Terrence Howard Is To Blame For Nia Long's Infamous Slap In 'The Best Man'
"Oh that was my fault," the actor reveals in conversation with Taye Diggs and Morris Chestnut during their Of The ESSENCE cover shoot. There’s no shortage of memorable scenes from the 1999 romantic comedy The Best Man, but if there’s one that stands out among the rest, it’s Jordan Armstrong, played by Nia Long, nearly slapping the hearing out of Taye Diggs‘s character, Harper Stewart, for ruining their chance of finally seizing a romantic moment the night before Lance and Mia’s wedding.
Another One: Tory Lanez Slapped With Third Felony Charge, Kylie Jenner & Corey Gamble Could Be Listed As Possible Witnesses In Trial
Tory Lanez hit with third felony in Megan The Stallion shooting case, reportedly plans to call Kylie Jenner and Corey Gamble to the stand.
Complex
Megan Thee Stallion’s Boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, Addresses Tory Lanez Assault Trial
Rapper Pardison Fontaine who is also Megan Thee Stallion’s boyfriend, is speaking out on her assault trial against Tory Lanez. “To any woman, especially ones of color, that has suffered an injustice, I feel for you …” Fontaine wrote on Instagram. “When you do find the courage to speak up it seems you will be ridiculed. Your credibility will be questioned, your entire past will be held under a magnifying glass. In an instant you can go from victim to defendant in the eyes of the public. To anyone with a sister, mother, niece or aunt, I pray for their protection. I pray for their covering. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone.”
HipHopDX.com
Megan Thee Stallion Becomes First Black Woman To Cover Forbes’ '30 Under 30' Issue
Megan Thee Stallion is now the first Black woman to grace the cover of Forbes‘ annual “30 Under 30” issue. The cover story interview discusses Megan’s $13 million earnings for 2022, which mainly came from endorsements (with brands like Nike, Revlon, Cash App and Popeyes), music royalties and performances. And the Houston native made it clear that she won’t be stopping her reign any time soon.
Alyssa Scott Will Give Birth To Nick Cannon's 12th Baby & What We Know About Her Texas Past
It can be quite difficult to understand Nick Cannon's familial affairs. To add to the complicated family tree, his supposed 12th child could arrive any day, according to baby momma Alyssa Scott's recent Instagram post on November 19. "The next time I post, he or she will be here," her...
musictimes.com
Ashanti Bombshell: Singer Reveals Producer Blackmailed Her, After Irv Gotti 'Tainted' Her Reputation
During an appearance on the radio program "The Breakfast Club," Ashanti made a stunning claim that a producer attempted to demand sex in exchange for producing her songs. The 42-year-old singer stated during an interview with Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee that she was in a weird relationship with one producer, with whom she reportedly collaborated on two singles.
The doctor who operated on Megan Thee Stallion after she was shot said remnants from the bullets are still inside her feet
The doctor confirmed she had "metallic foreign bodies" in her feet, settling the unfounded theory from Lanez supporters that she was never shot.
musictimes.com
Bobby Brown Reacts to Whitney Houston Movie: 'I'm Probably Gonna Watch It'
Countless Whitney Houston movies have been released since the singer's untimely demise 10 years ago, it must all be a blur at this point to her ex-husband, Bobby Brown. During an interview with E News, Brown did not say much about the upcoming biopic, "I'm probably gonna watch it," he said.
ETOnline.com
Diddy's Mystery Woman Revealed After Birth of Baby Girl
The mother of Diddy's seventh child has been revealed. ET has learned that Dana Tran is mom to baby girl Love Sean Combs, whose arrival the 53-year-old rapper announced over the weekend. Tran, a 28-year-old cyber security specialist, gave birth to baby Love on Oct. 15 in Newport, California, according...
Complex
Big Sean Hints at Marriage With Ring in New Studio Footage
Just a month after Big Sean and Jhené Aiko welcomed their first child into the world, the Detroit rapper has sparked marriage rumors after displaying what appeared to be a wedding ring in a new social media post. Big Sean took to Instagram this weekend to tease new music,...
Black America Web
Alicia Keys Reacts to Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Singing ‘Girl On Fire’ | Video
*Alicia Keys has reacted to Kaavia James Wade, the 4-year-old daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade, singing her hit song “Girl On Fire” in a clip posted online. Union shared a video on Instagram of Kavvia singing the Grammy winner’s 2012 girl empowerment track. “That is everything,” Keys told E! News about the clip. “That’s the biggest, most beautiful gift.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Summer Walker Giving Birth To Twins, Erykah Badu Seemingly Confirms
We knew she was due to become a mother of two, but it looks like the R&B star’s family is expanding by one more than expected. The relationship that resulted in Summer Walker’s first pregnancy was anything but easy for her (though it did give us the vulnerable body of work that is Still Over It). She was undeniably public with her struggles the first time around. Due to this, fans were rooting for the singer to experience a fairytale when she revealed that she was with child once again.
Boosie Responds To Gabrielle Union Implying He’s Gay Due To His Obsession With Zaya Wade & Lil Nas X: ‘How Dare You Challenge A Ghetto Hero’s Manhood’
Boosie Badazz’s unexplained obsession with reprimanding LGBTQ+ celebrities is being called out by Gabrielle Union, who thinks the rapper might be so into certain stars not because he disapproves of their lifestyle–but because he has a crush on them. A clip of an old Gabrielle Union interview resurfaced...
hotnewhiphop.com
Vivica Fox Goes Off On Joe Budden After He Disses Megan Thee Stallion
Budden says he just doens’t like Meg, and Vivica now tells him to “sit yo b*tch ass down.”. Ever since she was catapulted into stardom, Megan Thee Stallion has been a polarizing figure, and Joe Budden apparently isn’t a fan. Megan is currently in the throws of a court case involving Tory Lanez and the infamous shooting in July 2020. Megan contests Lanez shot her in her feet, but he says it was Megan’s former best friend, Kelsey Harris.
