ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, GA

Trees down in several counties in GA and SC

By Karlton Clay
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

WJBF – Emergency officials are reporting knocked down trees in several counties in Georgia and in South Carolina.

According to authorities, a tree is down on Quail Springs Circle in the Spring Lakes neighborhood off of Flowing Wells Road in Columbia County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27SxYF_0jsWhjWK00
Tree knocked down on Quail Springs Circle in Spring Lakes subdivision; Picture taken by photojournalist Will Baker

Authorities are also reporting power lines being down in Chamblin Road at Canterbury Farm where the power is out along with traffic lights being out at Ronald Reagan Drive at Industrial Park Drive.

Authorities also say that a tree fell in a private neighborhood on Stevens Way in Martinez.

ALSO ON WJBF: Jefferson Energy reporting power outages due to high winds

In South Carolina, Aiken County deputies are reporting a fallen tree on the intersection of Warren Court at Gregory Lake Road.

This comes after another reported fallen tree by dispatch that was blocking traffic at the intersection of Main Drive at Nicholson Drive in New Ellenton; however, that intersection is now clear.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 3

Cherri Ashton
4d ago

Hopefully the trees didn't destroy anything or knock out electricity.

Reply
7
Related
wgac.com

South Carolina And Georgia Residents Asked To Conserve Water

South Carolina and Georgia residents are being asked to conserve water after below freezing temperatures impacted several communities. Here is the latest from area counties and cities on the requests. Georgia. As of Monday afternoon, Augusta Utilities reports a possible disruption in service may affect customers along Tobacco Road, Morgan...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Some South Ga. farmers thankful for the hard freeze

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - There have been mixed opinions about the recent near-record cold, but one group who were fans of it were farmers. South Georgia farmers rely on cold weather, and it isn’t something they’ve had in recent years. “It feels like it hadn’t been this...
GRADY COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Despite closures, investor see potential at Evans Towne Center

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County has worked for years to create a true downtown area near Evans Towne Center Park. With Stay Social Tap and Table closing its doors, it’s another blow to the area that just lost Buzzed Bull Creamery and Roll On In. We talked with a developer who says there’s still plenty of space and opportunity in the area.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WGAU

A white day after Christmas for parts of NE Ga

It wasn’t much, but certainly nice to enjoy as a bit of a treat for the frigid temperatures metro Atlantans and the rest of Georgia had to endure the past few days. Snow, in the form of flurries and some snow showers, fell across parts of north and middle Georgia Monday night. Not nearly enough for a true white Christmas on the day after, but a taste of it.
GEORGIA STATE
wach.com

What's closed on Monday, Dec. 26?

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- — With Christmas Day falling on a Sunday, many state and local offices are taking Monday off to observe the holiday. For example, the City of Columbia offices will be closed. The City of Newberry residential garbage collection will be pushed to Tuesday, December 27.
COLUMBIA, SC
Grice Connect

Southeast Georgia weekly traffic interruption advisory

Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, Dec. 24 through Friday, Dec. 30. Holiday work restrictions on interstates and major State routes will be in place beginning Thursday, Dec. 22 at 5 a.m. until Monday, Dec....
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

High winds blow down trees, knock out power across CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As winds whipped up Friday morning ahead of a cold snap, trees started coming down across the CSRA, blocking traffic and causing power outages for thousands of people. Among the latest problems was a power line across Columbia Road at Wendover Way in Columbia County. Around...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WLTX.com

Frozen water tower controls cause unusual situation in Lexington County

GILBERT, S.C. — Sustained temperatures below freezing led to an unusual spectacle in one Lexington County community on Christmas Eve. Viewer footage shows a water tower, part of the Gilbert Summit Rural Water District, with a sheet of ice seemingly spilling over onto the ground below along Peach Festival Road after temperatures plummeted into the low teens for much of the morning.
WJBF

WJBF

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy