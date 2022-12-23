Boosie Badazz has dropped the music video for his track “Rocket Man,” titled in honor of late rap star Takeoff. Shot in black and white, the visual begins with the Baton Rouge native in a photo studio surrounded by various lighting fixtures as he takes a drag from his blunt and begins to muse, “I feel like the realest ni**a in the world right now.” More from VIBE.comOffset Says Takeoff's Death Has Made Happiness Hard To FindBoosie Labels Gunna A "Rat" For Taking Plea Deal In RICO CaseBoosie Is Surprised To Learn That Drake Is Jewish Boosie’s opening verse finds him...

5 DAYS AGO