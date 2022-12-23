Read full article on original website
‘Significant leaks’ leave thousands without water in Jackson, Mississippi
Jackson, Miss., is under a boil water advisory Monday as "significant leaks" have left thousands of residents without running water since Christmas Day.
Jackson Free Press
Pearl Mall: Symbol of Misplaced Priorities?
One day after Gov. Phil Bryant released his $6.1 billion state budget—which he brags reflect priorities of "spending prudently, saving for the future and prioritizing the core functions of government"—Bryant helped cut the ribbon on a retail development built in part with state taxpayer money. The Outlets of...
Eight Jackson students to travel to Nigeria
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Several Jackson students will get to embark on the trip of a lifetime. Eight Jackson high school students will take part in the second year of the Global Citizenship Project that gives students in the Capital City the opportunity to travel to another part of the world and build deeper relationships […]
Search for escapees from Mississippi prison continues. Officials believe they were seriously injured in escape.
Some Jackson neighbors go without water for 72 hours
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg had the first public school system in Mississippi
Public education is the foundation of any thriving society. It serves to elevate the populace with a better understanding of the political, economical, and philosophical world around them. An investment in our younger generations will help them succeed in making well-informed contributions to our society with the hope that they will surpass what we, the current generation, are capable of accomplishing. This belief is one of the underlying principles that led Vicksburg in establishing the first public school system in the State of Mississippi.
$600M designated for struggling water system in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The federal government will put $600 million toward repairing the troubled water system in Mississippi’s capital city — a project that the mayor has said could cost billions of dollars. Funding for Jackson water is included in a $1.7 trillion federal spending bill that passed the Senate on Thursday and the House on […]
Jackson hosts water distribution on Dec. 26
WLBT
‘This is a bad time’: Jackson family spends part of Christmas Day at Byram laundromat to have access to water
WAPT
Jackson mayor issues local state of emergency over city's low water pressure
WLBT
Latest water crisis prompting officials to consider moving animal shelter out of capital city
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s latest water crisis is prompting officials with one local animal shelter to consider moving out of the capital city. “We will still be in the metro area, but we’re seriously considering leaving Jackson,” said Elizabeth Jackson, founder of the Animal Rescue Fund of Mississippi. “They can’t provide the animals with water or police protection, so there’s no reason to stay.”
UPDATE: Mississippi church van reportedly stolen by escaped inmate Christmas Day recovered in Texas
Boil water order issued in Mississippi capital amid freeze
Two inmates who escaped Mississippi prison on Christmas Day should be considered dangerous, sheriff says
WLBT
Freeze breaks pipes in Jackson apartment over holiday weekend
Firearm found nearby human remains in Terry
TERRY, Miss. (WJTV) – Deteriorating human body parts were found on Christmas Day in Terry. Sheriff Tyree Jones said someone passing by a water tower in the 900 block of Wyndale Road saw a dog dragging the remains. The identity of the remains is unknown due to decomposition, but Jones said it appears to be […]
Mississippi sheriff: Decomposed human remains found near water tower Christmas afternoon
Crews work to fix fluctuating water pressure in Jackson
WAPT
Jackson florist shop in business for 21 years burns down
JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson florist shop that was in business for 21 years burned down Friday night after an event. Banks Florist on Flag Chapel Road burned down after a reception was held at the location. "To watch my dad, to watch his hard-earned business go up in...
Alert issued for Mississippi woman not seen since October
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 23-year-old Kiajuana Kenya Nakedra Levy of Jackson in Hinds County. Levy is described as a black female, five foot three inches tall, weighing 113 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen Tuesday, October 25, at...
