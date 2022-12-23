Read full article on original website
Midstate shoppers face stricter return policies
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The holiday shopping rush continues. Top of mind for many shoppers are returns and exchanges. Some retailers this year have a stricter return policy. “We are out doing a few size swaps on Christmas clothes and a few returns,” said Meghan Dinardi. The Dinard...
Pennsylvania protects farms in Berks from development, forever protecting 521 new acres
Pennsylvania has protected 2,478 acres on 30 farms in 18 counties from future residential, or commercial development, investing more than $8.9 million in state, county, local and nonprofit dollars in protecting prime farmland for the future. Pennsylvania ends 2022 continuing to lead the nation, having protected 170 farms and 13,069 acres this year.
Dozens of homeless fed and appreciated on Christmas by The Eclipse Project in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — It all started in the back of a Mitsubishi Eclipse. according to founder of The Eclipse Project, Michon Zalewski. Zalewski says that what started as a weekend of her solely going out delivering bagged lunches to about three dozen homeless back in 2020, has now blossomed into a full volunteer effort that works every weekend to help those who are differently sheltered.
15 Best Restaurants in Strasburg, PA
Strasburg is a historic town in the middle of Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The borough of Strasburg was incorporated in 1816 and grew into a strip town about two miles long. The town clustered along what was then called the Great Conestoga Road but is now called the Strasburg Road. The...
Central Pa. Giant-anchored shopping center sold for second time this year
A shopping center in northern Dauphin County was sold twice this year. The Halifax Plaza shopping center on Peters Mountain Road in Halifax Township and five other associated parcels were sold by Cedar Realty Trust for $5.5 million to a joint venture between a fund managed by DRA Advisors LLC and KPR Centers. That purchase was completed over the summer.
Central Pa. shopping center sold for $18.5M
A shopping center in Dauphin County was sold twice this year. Meadows Marketplace on Hershey Road in South Hanover Township was sold by Cedar Realty Trust for $11 million to a joint venture between a fund managed by DRA Advisors LLC and KPR Centers. That purchase was completed over the summer.
Gaming parlor opens in Cumberland County with casino-like skill machines that can pay cash
A central Pennsylvania business is bringing casino-style skill games out of backroom bars. Keystone Klub Gaming Parlor at 5001 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township opened in November at the former Bamboo Frozen Yogurt Cafe and specializes exclusively in skill games for money. The business is highlighting the electronic games, which are common at convenience stores, bars, truck stops and private clubs, in a more intimate setting.
PSP sets Luzerne County DUI checkpoints
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Wilkes-Barre announced during the New Years’ weekend, there will be DUI patrols on various roadways. According to PSP, the aim of sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Police say multiple roadways […]
Thousands without power in region as grid operator requests less use of electricity (UPDATE)
SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE: Power outages persist in Lehigh Valley, northwest New Jersey. EVENING UPDATE: Met-Ed’s outage page says the number of the utility’s customers without power in Northampton County increased by 27 from noon to 6:30 p.m. With the sun down on the frigid day, the hardest hit...
Over $500 counterfeit cash used at Dollar General
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating an incident where over $500 counterfeit cash was being used at a Dollar General. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 23 around 10:00 a.m. troopers were called to a theft incident at a Dollar General in Northumberland County. PSP said $560 counterfeit cash was […]
In a desperate power grab, PA House Republicans ignore the will of the voters | Opinion
Over the past two years, right-wing Republicans in Harrisburg have been pursuing a radical, anti-democracy agenda. They’ve tried to roll back a vote-by-mail law that has been used by millions of Pennsylvania voters and that GOP legislators themselves once wholly supported. They worked to overturn the results of the...
Fire destroys mobile home in Providence Township, Lancaster County
PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire destroyed a mobile home in Lancaster County. Crews were called shortly before 2:30 p.m. Sunday to the 2300 block of Beaver Valley Pike in Providence Township. Two pets died. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Water main break closes road in Ephrata, Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A water main break has closed the first block of Bethany Road between US 322, East Main Street and East Fulton Street in Ephrata Borough. Officials say repair work is expected to be completed around 8:00 AM on Tuesday morning.
Lehigh County brewery, with tasty brews and scenic views, leading in two categories of statewide contest
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh County brewery is looking to welcome the new year with a bang. Rising River Brewing Co., established in 2021 at 1955 Willow Lane in Lower Macungie Township, has been nominated in two categories - "best new brewery" and "best destination brewery" - in Breweries in PA's third annual Readers' Choice Awards.
Temporary pop up shelter announced in Lancaster County as temperatures plummet
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Lancaster County Food Hub has announced it will be hosting a Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authority/Homeless Coalition pop up emergency shelter during the extreme weather conditions. According to officials, in responding to the extreme weather CODE BLUE that is expected this weekend, the...
Hoagie chain Goodcents to expand into Pennsylvania with 10 stores
A new hoagie shop will soon be entering the intense field of competition in Pennsylvania, where the abundance of local delis and big sandwich chains never leaves people craving for very long. Goodcents, a Kansas City-based sub shop that's been around for more than 30 years, is planning to expand...
Officers go above and beyond
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — On Friday, two Northern Lancaster County Regional Police officers were called to the Sheetz in Penn Township for a report of trespassing. When they arrived, they met a man who was trying to panhandle at the location. Police say the individual said he was homeless...
Touring A Quaint Town On A Horse-Drawn Carriage
MARIETTA, Pa. — The sound was what everyone noticed first. It felt out of place on a bustling city street. Clip-clop. Clip-clop. One felt compelled to turn and look, even though there’s no other creature that makes such a sound. It was obviously a horse. But what was it doing here?
Church launches fundraising campaign for Lancaster County family who lost home in explosion
EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Lancaster County family whose home was destroyed in an explosion two days before Christmas is getting a helping hand from the church across the street. Bethany Grace Fellowship in East Earl Township has launched a fundraising campaign for the Long family. Investigators said...
Christmas Eve power outages impacted thousands across the Midstate
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Crews tried to restore power yesterday, as they worked to repair damage that left thousands of people without power across the Midstate. Lancaster County saw the majority outages yesterday, due to frigid temperatures and high winds. At one point, over 3,000 people were in the dark....
