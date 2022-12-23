ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon County, PA

Related
abc27.com

Midstate shoppers face stricter return policies

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The holiday shopping rush continues. Top of mind for many shoppers are returns and exchanges. Some retailers this year have a stricter return policy. “We are out doing a few size swaps on Christmas clothes and a few returns,” said Meghan Dinardi. The Dinard...
LANCASTER, PA
local21news.com

Dozens of homeless fed and appreciated on Christmas by The Eclipse Project in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — It all started in the back of a Mitsubishi Eclipse. according to founder of The Eclipse Project, Michon Zalewski. Zalewski says that what started as a weekend of her solely going out delivering bagged lunches to about three dozen homeless back in 2020, has now blossomed into a full volunteer effort that works every weekend to help those who are differently sheltered.
HARRISBURG, PA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Strasburg, PA

Strasburg is a historic town in the middle of Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The borough of Strasburg was incorporated in 1816 and grew into a strip town about two miles long. The town clustered along what was then called the Great Conestoga Road but is now called the Strasburg Road. The...
STRASBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. shopping center sold for $18.5M

A shopping center in Dauphin County was sold twice this year. Meadows Marketplace on Hershey Road in South Hanover Township was sold by Cedar Realty Trust for $11 million to a joint venture between a fund managed by DRA Advisors LLC and KPR Centers. That purchase was completed over the summer.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Gaming parlor opens in Cumberland County with casino-like skill machines that can pay cash

A central Pennsylvania business is bringing casino-style skill games out of backroom bars. Keystone Klub Gaming Parlor at 5001 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township opened in November at the former Bamboo Frozen Yogurt Cafe and specializes exclusively in skill games for money. The business is highlighting the electronic games, which are common at convenience stores, bars, truck stops and private clubs, in a more intimate setting.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PSP sets Luzerne County DUI checkpoints

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Wilkes-Barre announced during the New Years’ weekend, there will be DUI patrols on various roadways. According to PSP, the aim of sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Police say multiple roadways […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Over $500 counterfeit cash used at Dollar General

WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating an incident where over $500 counterfeit cash was being used at a Dollar General. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 23 around 10:00 a.m. troopers were called to a theft incident at a Dollar General in Northumberland County. PSP said $560 counterfeit cash was […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
phillyvoice.com

Hoagie chain Goodcents to expand into Pennsylvania with 10 stores

A new hoagie shop will soon be entering the intense field of competition in Pennsylvania, where the abundance of local delis and big sandwich chains never leaves people craving for very long. Goodcents, a Kansas City-based sub shop that's been around for more than 30 years, is planning to expand...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Officers go above and beyond

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — On Friday, two Northern Lancaster County Regional Police officers were called to the Sheetz in Penn Township for a report of trespassing. When they arrived, they met a man who was trying to panhandle at the location. Police say the individual said he was homeless...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Lancaster Farming

Touring A Quaint Town On A Horse-Drawn Carriage

MARIETTA, Pa. — The sound was what everyone noticed first. It felt out of place on a bustling city street. Clip-clop. Clip-clop. One felt compelled to turn and look, even though there’s no other creature that makes such a sound. It was obviously a horse. But what was it doing here?
MARIETTA, PA
abc27.com

Christmas Eve power outages impacted thousands across the Midstate

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Crews tried to restore power yesterday, as they worked to repair damage that left thousands of people without power across the Midstate. Lancaster County saw the majority outages yesterday, due to frigid temperatures and high winds. At one point, over 3,000 people were in the dark....
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

