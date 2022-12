For LSU fans, watching their Tigers take on Purdue on Monday in the Citrus Bowl (noon Central, ABC) should be mild curiosity at first sight. LSU and Purdue never have played in football and rarely fight over the same recruits, though LSU quarterback signee Rickie Collins was once committed to the Boilermakers. LSU and Purdue have played only twice in men’s basketball, five times in women’s basketball and a combined 12 times in baseball and softball.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO