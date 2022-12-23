Read full article on original website
vermontjournal.com
Full online edition: The Shopper 12-28-22
The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication. This week’s edition of The Shopper features: Happy New Year! 2022 End of the Year Review; Rockingham appoints Gary Fox as Interim Zoning Administrator; The Discuss Neighborhood Development program targets housing crisis; and Edgar May gives Springfield first graders the First Fins swim lessons.
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of Massachusetts
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. There's just something about the authenticity of a small mom-and-pop restaurant that makes it so much better and much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
vermontjournal.com
Springfield Elks Lodge honoring veterans with winter apparel
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Elks Lodge #1560 recently held a members all out effort to donate winter mittens, gloves, and socks to the Vermont Veterans Home in Bennington, Vt. Members donated dozens and dozens of each article, solely for the residents of the Veterans Home.
Small New England Town Earns Big Holiday Honor
New Hampshire may have taken home the distinction of state with the “most Christmas cheer,” but our neighbors to the north can boast about making another prestigious list. The travel website Thrillist published a list of ten small towns that “go big” when it comes to Christmas. The sole New England representative: a tiny city in Vermont.
vermontjournal.com
Schist & Giggles
Of my many interests, Mother Nature ranks at the top. Ever since I was a kid I’ve always picked up bird nests or feathers I found. I have a few feathers I’ve kept, along with a few bird nests. The question has always been how to display them. They are ephemeral at best.
Then Again: News flash — Covered bridges weren’t designed to be quaint
When not being crossed, covered bridges had other uses — church suppers, political rallies, militia meetings, advertising space, a place for children to play and courting couples to share a secret kiss. Read the story on VTDigger here: Then Again: News flash — Covered bridges weren’t designed to be quaint.
mychamplainvalley.com
A warmer winters impact on local economies
Snow is the backbones of our local economy during the winter time here in the Northeast. Ski towns like Jeffersonville, Ludlow, and East Burke rely on the tourist dollars that come from visitors looking to ski and ride on mountains like Smugglers Notch, Okemo and Burke Mountain. We know that...
vermontjournal.com
DNA test results meet the family tree
ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – The Windham County Genealogy Interest Group will meet on Saturday, Jan. 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rockingham Library and over zoom. This meeting’s focus will be on DNA test results coupled with family trees. DNA testing companies are heavily promoting their...
vermontjournal.com
Thanks to our 2022 Hearts of Hope donors
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Hospital and its volunteers would like to thank all those individuals that supported this year’s Hearts of Hope campaign. The Hearts of Hope campaign is an opportunity to remember and honor loved ones, friends, or co-workers in a very special way, while supporting Springfield Hospital. Individuals who contribute $15 or more have a handmade heart ornament placed on the Hearts of Hope holiday tree. Each ornament has the name of an individual that the donor wishes to remember or honor. Over 250 ornaments were on display at the hospital. All the ornaments have now been sent to the donors or their honorees so they may display them in their homes.
Mystery Donor With ‘Heart Of Gold’ Helps Capital Region Pizzeria Feed Those In Need
A pizzeria in the region is feeding some families in need this Christmas weekend after receiving the only type of dough that’s better than pizza dough: cold hard cash.Saratoga County eatery Southy’s Pizzeria, located in South Glens Falls at 75 Saratoga Avenue, received a generous gift of $300 from …
vermontjournal.com
The Discuss Neighborhood Development Program targets housing crisis
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – In an effort to help alleviate the current housing crisis in Springfield, the Town Manager, Jeff Mobus, recently introduced a presentation to the select board by the Mount Ascutney Regional Commission (MARC) called Discuss Neighborhood Development. The presentation was organized to help investigate ways for Springfield...
WCAX
Animal Sanctuary damaged in weekend storm
It’s hard to describe the scent that comes from the popcorn kitchen at Stewart Maple in Cuttingsville, but if you were to try and pick a word... “Mouthwatering,” laughed Alyssa Stewart. Police in South Burlington are searching for a man who they say stabbed a woman early...
Kitchen fire in Pittsfield leaves family of five without home
A family of five is being assisted by the red cross after a fire in their kitchen.
Castleton woman killed by falling tree
The unnamed 51-year-old woman died Friday morning about two and a half hours after the tree fell onto her.
Hoosick Falls Country Club fire under investigation
Hoosick Falls Police are investigating a structure fire that took place at the Hoosick Falls Country Club around midnight on December 23. When officers got to the club at 73 Richmond Avenue, they found heavy fire on the north side of the building.
These 5 Massachusetts Towns Get More Snow Than Anywhere Else in the State
As we've already seen a fair amount of the snow in the Berkshires for this time of year, we know there could be plenty on the way throughout this Winter. So, now that we know there could be more on the way in the days to come, it brings up a good question: What Massachusetts cities and towns get the most snow on a yearly basis?
Milk truck strikes multiple buildings in New Lebanon
NEW LEBANON, N.Y (NEWS10)- A tractor trailer carrying milk lost control this evening and struck two apartment buildings on Main Street in New Lebanon. The New York State Police state that initial report show no injuries to the driver or residents of the apartment buildings.
Two car accident in South Deerfield
The South Deerfield Fire Department was sent to the intersection of Conway and Greenfield Road just before 3:00 p.m. on Christmas day.
WRGB
Fire destroys Hoosick Falls Country Club
Fire ripped through the Hoosick Falls Country Club in the overnight hours on Saturday, destroying the main building that housed the restaurant, clubhouse, and a garage that held maintenance equipment for the golf course. Firefighters were called to the property at 73 Richmond Avenue in Hoosick Falls a little after...
Hartford police union urges town to appoint the acting chief to head the department
Union members worry town officials will overlook the acting chief, and what she has accomplished. Read the story on VTDigger here: Hartford police union urges town to appoint the acting chief to head the department.
