Windham County, VT

vermontjournal.com

Full online edition: The Shopper 12-28-22

The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication. This week’s edition of The Shopper features: Happy New Year! 2022 End of the Year Review; Rockingham appoints Gary Fox as Interim Zoning Administrator; The Discuss Neighborhood Development program targets housing crisis; and Edgar May gives Springfield first graders the First Fins swim lessons.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
vermontjournal.com

Springfield Elks Lodge honoring veterans with winter apparel

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Elks Lodge #1560 recently held a members all out effort to donate winter mittens, gloves, and socks to the Vermont Veterans Home in Bennington, Vt. Members donated dozens and dozens of each article, solely for the residents of the Veterans Home.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
103.7 WCYY

Small New England Town Earns Big Holiday Honor

New Hampshire may have taken home the distinction of state with the “most Christmas cheer,” but our neighbors to the north can boast about making another prestigious list. The travel website Thrillist published a list of ten small towns that “go big” when it comes to Christmas. The sole New England representative: a tiny city in Vermont.
WOODSTOCK, VT
vermontjournal.com

Schist & Giggles

Of my many interests, Mother Nature ranks at the top. Ever since I was a kid I’ve always picked up bird nests or feathers I found. I have a few feathers I’ve kept, along with a few bird nests. The question has always been how to display them. They are ephemeral at best.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

A warmer winters impact on local economies

Snow is the backbones of our local economy during the winter time here in the Northeast. Ski towns like Jeffersonville, Ludlow, and East Burke rely on the tourist dollars that come from visitors looking to ski and ride on mountains like Smugglers Notch, Okemo and Burke Mountain. We know that...
LUDLOW, VT
vermontjournal.com

DNA test results meet the family tree

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – The Windham County Genealogy Interest Group will meet on Saturday, Jan. 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rockingham Library and over zoom. This meeting’s focus will be on DNA test results coupled with family trees. DNA testing companies are heavily promoting their...
WINDHAM COUNTY, VT
vermontjournal.com

Thanks to our 2022 Hearts of Hope donors

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Hospital and its volunteers would like to thank all those individuals that supported this year’s Hearts of Hope campaign. The Hearts of Hope campaign is an opportunity to remember and honor loved ones, friends, or co-workers in a very special way, while supporting Springfield Hospital. Individuals who contribute $15 or more have a handmade heart ornament placed on the Hearts of Hope holiday tree. Each ornament has the name of an individual that the donor wishes to remember or honor. Over 250 ornaments were on display at the hospital. All the ornaments have now been sent to the donors or their honorees so they may display them in their homes.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
vermontjournal.com

The Discuss Neighborhood Development Program targets housing crisis

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – In an effort to help alleviate the current housing crisis in Springfield, the Town Manager, Jeff Mobus, recently introduced a presentation to the select board by the Mount Ascutney Regional Commission (MARC) called Discuss Neighborhood Development. The presentation was organized to help investigate ways for Springfield...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
WCAX

Animal Sanctuary damaged in weekend storm

It’s hard to describe the scent that comes from the popcorn kitchen at Stewart Maple in Cuttingsville, but if you were to try and pick a word... “Mouthwatering,” laughed Alyssa Stewart. Police in South Burlington are searching for a man who they say stabbed a woman early...
SHREWSBURY, VT
WRGB

Fire destroys Hoosick Falls Country Club

Fire ripped through the Hoosick Falls Country Club in the overnight hours on Saturday, destroying the main building that housed the restaurant, clubhouse, and a garage that held maintenance equipment for the golf course. Firefighters were called to the property at 73 Richmond Avenue in Hoosick Falls a little after...
HOOSICK FALLS, NY

