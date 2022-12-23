Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Dallas. Do you agree?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
Dak Prescott has given away millions of dollars oAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Related
starlocalmedia.com
Plano news roundup: Checking for leaks and burst pipes
As the weather warms above freezing, any pipes that were frozen may begin to burst. In the event of a broken water pipe, residents must shut off their water as soon as possible. Residents who need assistance turning off their water or have another water/sewer emergency can call (972) 941-7105.
starlocalmedia.com
See what New Year events are happening in the Star Local Media area!
Here are some events and activities that you can enjoy and ring in the new year. Welcome, 2023!
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco news roundup: Student experiment to be sent to space
Collin College students Henry Elmendorf and Stefano Sacripanti are having their experiment sent to space. The experiment, “Does microgravity affect the formation of symbiotic relationships between soy and rhizobium?”, was selected to fly to the International Space Station as part of Mission 17 of the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program (SSEP). Learn more about the experiment and its upcoming journey at http://ow.ly/F8YI50M9uGr.
starlocalmedia.com
Coppell news roundup: House catches fire in icy conditions
The Coppell Fire Department responded to a 1 alarm residential working structure fire at approximately 10pm Dec. 22. Crews arrived on scene and reported a working fire in the attic with flames showing from the roof. The temperature outside was 10 degrees with icy conditions caused by water flowing. Mutual-aid assistance was provided by Farmers Branch Fire Department.
starlocalmedia.com
Adult and juvenile arrested in Plano in connection with shooting Christmas day
Plano Police Officers responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of Kingston Dr. at approximately 4:00 a.m. Dec. 25. Neighbors reported hearing gunshots before a vehicle fled. Upon arrival, Officers determined there were two gunshot victims with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspects were no longer at the location. Both victims are expected to survive their injuries. Crimes Against Persons Detectives arrived on the scene to coordinate the arrest of the suspects.
starlocalmedia.com
Year in Review: The first half of the year's top sports stories in Carrollton and Lewisville
The selection of our annual top 10 sports stories usually involves ample discussion about which highlights make the cut. Two years ago, there was no question as to what was the top story, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the spring seasons and continued to impact sports into the fall, generating a new perspective for athletes, coaches and fans.
starlocalmedia.com
Off and running: FISD quartet begins run for playoffs in 9-5A boys basketball
For the first time in several years, a handful of Frisco ISD teams are taking aim at the playoffs, with the ultimate goal not coming at the expense of one of their crosstown rivals. With the arrival of Emerson and Panther Creek, FISD could no longer include all its schools...
starlocalmedia.com
Early impressions: Sachse, Rowlett make strong cases during first stages of 9-6A season
While many boys basketball district races are in their infancy, having tipped off during the last week, that is not the case for 9-6A, which started its battle for the playoffs at the start of the month. In fact, heading into the Christmas holiday break, 9-6A had completed five full...
starlocalmedia.com
Year in Review: The first half of the year's top sports stories in McKinney athletics
As the book closes on 2022, it’s time to look back on the year that was in McKinney athletics. This year was clad in noteworthy moments across all sports for McKinney ISD, including playoff success and championships won at the district and state levels.
Comments / 0