ClutchPoints

What Carlos Correa must do if Mets deal falls through after Giants debacle

The New York Mets reportedly have concerns about Carlos Correa’s surgically repaired leg. Although the leg hasn’t given Correa much trouble during his big league career, teams are weary to dish out a long-term contract to the star shortstop. It was the primary reason for Correa’s deal with the San Francisco Giants falling apart. So what should Carlos Correa’s next course of action be if his Mets’ deal falls through as well?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Steve Cohen’s big mouth may have screwed Mets

The New York Mets are the second team to have concerns about signing Carlos Correa after the star shortstop underwent a physical exam, but they may wind up stuck with the original agreement because of the way Steve Cohen handled it. Correa’s 13-year, $350 million agreement with the San Francisco Giants was nixed due to... The post Steve Cohen’s big mouth may have screwed Mets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

San Francisco Giants get nobody despite being in on everybody

On the evening of Dec. 13, the San Francisco Giants had a deal in place with star shortstop Carlos Correa on a 13-year, $350M deal. One week later, he became the newest member of the New York Mets. In a free-agent market that has been volatile and unpredictable, anything is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

