Read full article on original website
Related
What Carlos Correa must do if Mets deal falls through after Giants debacle
The New York Mets reportedly have concerns about Carlos Correa’s surgically repaired leg. Although the leg hasn’t given Correa much trouble during his big league career, teams are weary to dish out a long-term contract to the star shortstop. It was the primary reason for Correa’s deal with the San Francisco Giants falling apart. So what should Carlos Correa’s next course of action be if his Mets’ deal falls through as well?
Dodgers News: Writer Feels Former Padre Outfielder is Not a Fit in LA
Dodgers insider believes Padres switch hitter is not a good fit for L.A.
Dodgers News: J.D. Martinez’s Agent Reveals Why Slugger Signed for Less Money With LA
The former Red Sox chose the opportunity that would best set himself up for success and winning above all else.
Former Dodger Posts Christmas Surprise on Social Media
Edwin Rios shares a sweet Christmas post of not only him and his wife but a new addition to the family!
Steve Cohen’s big mouth may have screwed Mets
The New York Mets are the second team to have concerns about signing Carlos Correa after the star shortstop underwent a physical exam, but they may wind up stuck with the original agreement because of the way Steve Cohen handled it. Correa’s 13-year, $350 million agreement with the San Francisco Giants was nixed due to... The post Steve Cohen’s big mouth may have screwed Mets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger Reacts to Non-Tender in Cubs Introduction
After struggling the past few years, the former MVP hopes to revive his game in Chicago.
Former Dodger Prospect Involved in Trea Turner Trade Cut by Nationals
Gerardo Carrillo, who went from the Dodgers to the Nationals in the trade that brought Trea Turner and Max Scherzer to L.A., was DFA'd by Washington.
Dodgers Reliever Shares Initial Reaction to Joining LA
Since his trade to the Dodgers, Vesia has shown growth and consistency.
Dodgers Add to Outfield Depth, Sign Journeyman
L.A. Has Signed Steven Duggar to Minor League Deal
Angels News: Insider Thinks LA Could Trade for This Top Shortstop
This would be a major splash for Perry Minasian and co.
Dodgers News: Mets- Carlos Correa Deal in Jeopardy Due To Physical
Deja vu for Carlos Correa
Yardbarker
San Francisco Giants get nobody despite being in on everybody
On the evening of Dec. 13, the San Francisco Giants had a deal in place with star shortstop Carlos Correa on a 13-year, $350M deal. One week later, he became the newest member of the New York Mets. In a free-agent market that has been volatile and unpredictable, anything is...
Sporting News
Why are there no national TV games on TNT or ESPN? Upcoming NBA TV schedule for late December, early January
The NBA season is in full tilt, but as December comes to an end and the calendar flips into the new year, there will be a shortage of games televised nationally on TNT and ESPN — a pretty notable shortage at that. Following a Christmas Day slate that saw...
Angels Rumors: MLB Writer Pitches Shohei Ohtani Trade to Division Rival
One writer suggests a trade of Shohei Ohtani from the Angels to the Rangers could be a win-win for both teams, but it seems quite unlikely.
Dodgers Rumors: Top Pitching Prospect Would Need to Be in Any Bryan Reynolds Trade
L.A. must trade their top pitching prospect if they want Reynolds in Dodger blue
Angels News: Halos Insider Links LA to All-Star Free Agent Starting Pitcher
He would solidify a very good Angels rotation.
Former SF Giants outfielder inks one-year deal with LG Twins
After a short stint with the SF Giants, corner bat Austin Dean is heading to Korea after signing a one-year deal with the LG Twins.
Dodgers Find Themselves In Elite Company Despite Huge Roster Turnover
The Dodgers still are considered one of the best starting rotations in the league
Sporting News
What time are NFL games today? TV schedule, channels for Christmas Week 16 tripleheader
Christmastime is here, football, sacks and cheer(leaders). In between opening presents, chewing on a warm Christmas ham and sucking down a nice cup of eggnog, take in some NFL pigskin, with three matchups closing out the holiday weekend. The Packers and Dolphins meet in the first of an NFL Christmas...
Angels Rumors: Former Two-Time Cy Young Award Winner Linked to Halos
He could be a perfect addition as the sixth starter on this team.
Comments / 0