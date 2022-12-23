ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 1

Related
Idaho Capital Sun

U.S. House approves $1.7 trillion funding package and sends it to Biden

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House voted Friday to approve a sweeping $1.7 trillion government spending package that carries along with it dozens of new initiatives, including an update to how Congress certifies electoral votes for president and new protections for pregnant workers.  The 225-201 bipartisan vote, with one member voting present, sends the 4,126-page measure […] The post U.S. House approves $1.7 trillion funding package and sends it to Biden appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
The Associated Press

US flies bombers, stealth jets as Kim’s sister threatens

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United States flew nuclear-capable bombers and advanced stealth jets in a show of force against North Korea on Tuesday, as the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un derided doubts about her country’s military and threatened a full-range intercontinental ballistic missile test.

Comments / 0

Community Policy