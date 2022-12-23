New Movies & Shows To Watch This Weekend: ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ on Netflix + More

Photos: Everett Collection, Netflix ; Illustration: Dillen Phelps

Sometimes you need to wait more than 30 years for a satisfying movie sequel, and sometimes you only have to wait three. This week, Top Gun: Maverick, the looong-awaited sequel to the Tom Cruise blockbuster is available on Paramount+, as is Glass Onion, the second (in what we hope is a long line) of the Knives Out mysteries led by Daniel Craig, which is now on Netflix. All that, and a Diane Keaton body-switch movie to boot? It must be Christmas! With so many great new shows and films to choose from, let us here at Decider help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it.

New Movies and Shows to Stream This Weekend: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Top Gun: Maverick, Mack & Rita + More

Tom Cruise returns as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, the Navy pilot with an independent streak that we came to love in the 1980s, and still love because he hasn’t changed a bit. In Maverick, Pete faces his past thanks to the lingering memory of Goose and his turbulent friendship with Iceman, but he’s still down for a fly-by near the flight tower any chance he gets. In Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, yet another group of people are united under one roof in order to find out which one is the killer: come for the celebrity cameos, stay for the genuinely entertaining mystery. And in Mack & Rita, Diane Keaton plays Rita, the older alter ego of a young woman named Mack who just wishes she could be retired already. Don’t we all?

Want to know more about these highlights and the rest of the stellar weekend lineup? Check out the rest of the hit titles new on streaming this weekend below:

New on Netflix December 23: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

I’m not saying that every movie should be a Knives Out Mystery, but judging from the first two films that bear the Knives Out name, I don’t really know why you’d want to watch anything else. Glass Onion is the second movie featuring Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc, and in this film, who has been tapped to solve a mysterious murder among a group of well-to-do pals who reunite at the private island of their friend Miles (Edward Norton). The stellar cast includes Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson, and Kathryn Hahn, and more cameos than we can name in this paragraph, and the film is just a damn delightful mystery that will make you wish that Jeremy Renner really did make his own hot sauce.

New on Paramount+ December 22: Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick gives us everything we want from a Top Gun sequel: First off, there’s the reunion between Maverick and Iceman himself, Val Kilmer. Then the film sends Mav back to Top Gun – as a teacher this time – to instruct a bunch of pilots. One of the pilots he’s instructing, Rooster (Miles Teller), coincidentally happens to be the son of Maverick’s old co-pilot, Goose, which means that on top of a raucous action film, there’s also some healing and closure to one of the 1980s most traumatic on-screen deaths. And you better believe Cruise does all his own stunts in this one, too.

Stream Top Gun: Maverick on Paramount+

New on Hulu December 23: Mack & Rita

Mack (Elizabeth Lail) is a 30-year-old woman who pulls a total Big on herself when she wishes she could just be the 70-year-old woman she was destined to be. (Because leaving events early to go to bed is #goals.) After visiting a “past lives specialist”, Mack is transformed into Rita (Diane Keaton), her older alter ego. Playing it off that Rita is Mack’s aunt, Mack/Rita lives her best life as a old wine-swilling bon vivant of sorts, and she realizes that it’s fun to be the saucy old broad until it’s not, and then it’s time to figure out how to transform back into her regular self.

Full List of New Movies and Shows on Streaming This Weekend

The options above only scratch the surface, so you know that this weekend’s full lineup will have amazing options for what to watch this weekend! For the full breakdown of the best movies and shows to stream now, or if you’re still undecided on what to stream this weekend, then check out the complete list below:

New on Netflix- Full List

Released Friday, December 23

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery *NETFLIX FILM

Piñata Masters! *NETFLIX SERIES

Released Sunday, December 25

After Ever Happy

Daughter From Another Mother: Season 3 *NETFLIX SERIES

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical *NETFLIX FILM

The Witcher: Blood Origin *NETFLIX SERIES

Time Hustler *NETFLIX SERIES

Vir Das: Landing *NETFLIX COMEDY

New on Hulu – Full List

Released Friday, December 23

Mack + Rita (2022)

Sharp Stick (2022)

Released Saturday, December 24

Breaking News: ABC Tracks Santa: Livestream (ABC)

Inside Airport Lost & Found: Special Premiere (Nat Geo)

The Hummingbird Project (2018)

Released Sunday, December 25

Mfkz (2018)

The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade: Livestream (ABC)

New on Paramount+ – Full List

Released Thursday, December 22

Top Gun: Maverick

Released Friday, December 23

The 24th Annual A Home for the Holidays at the Grove

Released Saturday, December 25

Detroit

New on Apple TV+ – Full List

Released Friday, December 23

Little America

Puppy Place

Slow Horses

Released Sunday, December 25

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox & The Horse

New on Disney+ – Full List

Released Friday, December 23

From the Ashes

Jaguar Beach Battle

Little Giant

New on HBO Max- Full List

Released Friday, December 23

Family Dinner Season 3

New on Showtime – Full List

Released Friday, December 23

The L Word: Generation Q

George and Tammy

Ziwe

New On BritBox – Full List

Released Saturday, December 24

Carols From King’s 2022 | North American Premiere | 1 X 75

QI Christmas Special 2022 | North American Premiere, BritBox Exclusive | 1 x 30

Released Sunday, December 25

Mrs. Brown’s Boys Christmas Special 2022 | US Premiere, BritBox Exclusive | 1 X 30

The King’s Christmas Address | North American Premiere | 1 x 10

What Else Is Streaming New This December 2022?

These are just a portion of the new movies and shows you can watch this month if you’ve got more than one streaming service subscription. We update our guides to the new releases on the most popular streaming platforms every month, so you can stay on top of the freshest titles to watch. Here are full lists, schedules, and reviews for everything streaming: