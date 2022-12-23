Read full article on original website
Facebook parent Meta will pay $725M to settle user data case
Facebook’s corporate parent has agreed to pay $725 million to settle a lawsuit alleging the world’s largest social media platform allowed millions of its users’ personal information to be fed to Cambridge Analytica, a firm that supported Donald Trump’s victorious presidential campaign in 2016.Terms of the settlement reached by Meta Platforms, the holding company for Facebook and Instagram, were disclosed in court documents filed late Thursday. It will still need to be approved by a judge in a San Francisco federal court hearing set for March.The case sprang from 2018 revelations that Cambridge Analytica, a firm with ties to Trump...
White House denies involvement in Twitter censorship despite 'direct contact' on COVID 'misinformation'
The White House on Friday said the government was "not involved" in any of the content-moderation decisions Twitter made after the Twitter Files revealed censorship of conservatives.
Coinbase CEO slams Sam Bankman-Fried: 'This guy just committed a $10 billion fraud, and why is he getting treated with kid gloves?'
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has received "a lot of softball interviews" from the media, according to Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong.
Ghislaine Maxwell's estranged husband is selling his $7 million oceanfront property — and the proceeds will go to Maxwell's massive unpaid legal fees
Maxwell, a Jeffrey Epstein associate and convicted sex trafficker, is accused of owing her former legal team nearly $1 million.
Attorney General Finds That Donald Trump Owed Millions Of Dollars To 'A Foreign Creditor' He 'Failed To Disclose' While President
You may or may not be surprised to find out that Donald Trump was not completely honest about his financial status, as it has emerged that he had almost $20M in undisclosed debt when he first ran for president back in 2016!. Trump’s Hidden Debt. We are only just...
I'm a journalist and the Trump administration tried to secretly obtain tens of thousands of my emails
Even if you don't like the news media, take notice: Secret Justice Department proceedings against the free press affect everyone in this country, writes CNN Pentagon correspondent, Barbara Starr.
tvinsider.com
Drew Griffin, CNN Investigative Correspondent, Dies at 60
Award-winning reporter Drew Griffin, who worked as a Senior Investigative Correspondent for CNN, has died. He was 60. Griffin passed away on Saturday, December 17, after a long battle with cancer, his family told the news network. “Drew’s death is a devastating loss to CNN and our entire profession,” CNN CEO Chris Licht said in a note to staff (via Deadline). “A highly acclaimed investigative journalist, Drew’s work had incredible impact and embodied the mission of this organization in every way.”
CNET
There's Only a Month Left to Claim Money From T-Mobile's $350M Data Breach Settlement
After a massive data breach exposed the personal information of millions of current and former T-Mobile customers, the carrier agreed to a $350 million class-action settlement to resolve allegations that its negligence lead to the cyberattack. Plaintiffs in the case, In re T-Mobile Customer Data Security Breach Litigation (PDF), claim...
Alex Jones said he was 'so stressed out' during his January 6 examination that he was unable to spell his own middle name correctly
The far-right InfoWars host declined to answer a litany of questions from committee investigators, according to a transcript released Wednesday.
Latest Twitter Files show FBI inundated social media site with requests to tackle obscure accounts
The latest Twitter Files claim the FBI inundated the social media network with so many requests to tackle accounts posting 'misinformation' that staffers had to triage the Bureau's emails.
Gizmodo
TikTok Owner Admits Employees Accessed Data of U.S. Users and Journalists
ByteDance, the parent company behind TikTok, admitted this week a handful of its employees, some based in China, inappropriately accessed TikTok data of U.S. users and two journalists when conducting an investigation attempting to snuff out the source of a damning leak. TikTok CEO Shou Chew reportedly admitted the overreach...
FBI reached out to Twitter, sent trove of docs hours before Post broke Hunter laptop story
The FBI sprang into action just hours after The Post reached out to Hunter Biden for comment about his scandalous laptop — which contained details of the then-presidential candidate’s son and his extensive dealings with Chinese and other foreign business interests – warning Twitter and Facebook executives, without any evidence, that it was a Russian “hack and leak” operation. A day later, Twitter and other social media companies censored The Post’s article, “preventing it from spreading and, more importantly, undermining its credibility in the minds of many Americans,” the latest release of Elon Musk’s “Twitter Files” revealed Monday. FBI San Francisco Special...
BBC
FTX founder released to parents on $250m bail
Former FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried will face home detention while awaiting trial in the US on charges that he defrauded customers and investors of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange. A US judge said the 30-year-old former billionaire could be released to his parents on a $250m (£207m) bond. At the...
Latest Twitter Files shows CIA, FBI have spent years meddling in content moderation
The CIA has been meddling in Twitter’s internal content moderation for years, according to the latest dispatches from Elon Musk’s “Twitter Files” — which also revealed “mountains of insistent moderation demands” from the Democratic National Committee, but not from the GOP. Two separate threads in the ongoing Elon Musk-sponsored deep dive into the social media’s internal documents were released Saturday by independent journalist Matt Taibbi, documenting how the platform has frequently bowed to government and political pressure. On June 29. 2020, Taibbi shows, the FBI’s Elvis Chan — who has played a starring role in past Twitter Files releases — asked...
CNET
Time's Running Out to Claim Your Share of T-Mobile's $350 Million Data Breach Settlement
If you're a current or former T-Mobile customer, you may be eligible for part of a $350 million class action settlement the carrier has agreed to in order to resolve a class action suit relating to a massive data breach. Plaintiffs in the case, In re T-Mobile Customer Data Security...
Airbnb has banned 30 listings where slaves lived or worked, but travelers and the company itself say the platform has other bias issues to address
A professor who studies Airbnb said there's an inherent flaw in the company's listing model because a host's own biases can creep into the platform.
