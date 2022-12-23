Facebook owner Meta will pay the biggest ever fine over accusations it gave people access to personal information.Meta has agreed to pay $725 million as part of a class action lawsuit, according to a court filing posted on Thursday. The settlement must still be approved by a judge in San Francisco.The lawsuit accused Meta of allowing third parties to access people’s personal information. The long-running lawsuit began after 2018 accusations that Facebook had failed to protect people’s data from being given to Cambridge Analytica.The complaint was filed on behalf of up to 280 million people, according to the court documents....

4 DAYS AGO