Facebook parent Meta will pay $725M to settle user data case

Facebook’s corporate parent has agreed to pay $725 million to settle a lawsuit alleging the world’s largest social media platform allowed millions of its users’ personal information to be fed to Cambridge Analytica, a firm that supported Donald Trump’s victorious presidential campaign in 2016.Terms of the settlement reached by Meta Platforms, the holding company for Facebook and Instagram, were disclosed in court documents filed late Thursday. It will still need to be approved by a judge in a San Francisco federal court hearing set for March.The case sprang from 2018 revelations that Cambridge Analytica, a firm with ties to Trump...
Drew Griffin, CNN Investigative Correspondent, Dies at 60

Award-winning reporter Drew Griffin, who worked as a Senior Investigative Correspondent for CNN, has died. He was 60. Griffin passed away on Saturday, December 17, after a long battle with cancer, his family told the news network. “Drew’s death is a devastating loss to CNN and our entire profession,” CNN CEO Chris Licht said in a note to staff (via Deadline). “A highly acclaimed investigative journalist, Drew’s work had incredible impact and embodied the mission of this organization in every way.”
TikTok Owner Admits Employees Accessed Data of U.S. Users and Journalists

ByteDance, the parent company behind TikTok, admitted this week a handful of its employees, some based in China, inappropriately accessed TikTok data of U.S. users and two journalists when conducting an investigation attempting to snuff out the source of a damning leak. TikTok CEO Shou Chew reportedly admitted the overreach...
FBI reached out to Twitter, sent trove of docs hours before Post broke Hunter laptop story

The FBI sprang into action just hours after The Post reached out to Hunter Biden ​for comment ​about his scandalous laptop — which contained details of the then-presidential candidate’s son and his extensive dealings with Chinese and other foreign business interests –​ ​warning Twitter and ​Facebook executives, without any evidence, ​that it ​was a Russian “hack and leak” operation. A day later, Twitter and other social media companies censored The Post’s article, “preventing it from spreading and, more importantly, undermining its credibility in the minds of many Americans​,​”​ the latest release of Elon Musk’s “Twitter Files” revealed Monday. FBI San Francisco Special...
FTX founder released to parents on $250m bail

Former FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried will face home detention while awaiting trial in the US on charges that he defrauded customers and investors of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange. A US judge said the 30-year-old former billionaire could be released to his parents on a $250m (£207m) bond. At the...
Latest Twitter Files shows CIA, FBI have spent years meddling in content moderation

The CIA has been meddling in Twitter’s internal content moderation for years, according to the latest dispatches from Elon Musk’s “Twitter Files” — which also revealed “mountains of insistent moderation demands” from the Democratic National Committee, but not from the GOP. Two separate threads in the ongoing Elon Musk-sponsored deep dive into the social media’s internal documents were released Saturday by independent journalist Matt Taibbi, documenting how the platform has frequently bowed to government and political pressure. On June 29. 2020, Taibbi shows, the FBI’s Elvis Chan — who has played a starring role in past Twitter Files releases — asked...

