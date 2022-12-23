ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Man Claims $1,000,000 On $20 Cashword Lottery Scratch-Off

By Jake Grissom
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eGvUw_0jsWfgEF00 Florida Lottery Cashword Scratch-Off Game, TFP File Photo

The Florida Lottery announced that Brandon Trinckes, 24, of Hampton, claimed a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 CASHWORD Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $780,000.00.

Trinckes purchased his winning ticket from MJM Food Store, located at 10270 US Highway 301 South in Hampton. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

In the news: Former Florida Sheriff’s Dispatcher Gets 60 Years After Taking Video Of Himself Sexually Abusing 2 Young Children

The $20 game, $5,000,000 CASHWORD, launched in May 2020 and features eight top prizes of $5 million and 24 second-tier prizes of $1 million! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.91.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 77 percent of ticket sales in fiscal year 2021-2022.

Since its inception, Scratch-Off games have generated more than $17.06 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF).

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here . Signup for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Advertisement

Comments / 2

Related
BizReport.com

How To Get Business License In Florida: Free Guide 2022

If you live in Florida and run a business, you may need to have an active business license or permit. The state has requirements for certain types of business activities to have such permits, though the process to go about applying for the license and ensuring that you’ve done all the necessary paperwork and steps can be challenging.
FLORIDA STATE
The Center Square

Florida utilities offer hardship assistance to customers

(The Center Square) – Several utility companies in Central Florida offer their customers access to financial assistance that can range from $100 to $1,000 per year. The assistance is designed for those customers who are facing hardships and are unable to pay their bills. Customers must meet the eligibility requirements of the program associated with their utility provider, including providing a loss of income or proof that they have been struggling with some other expense like medical bills.
FLORIDA STATE
Ty D.

DeSantis Urges Lawmakers to Pass Permitless Gun Carry Law. What Should You Expect?

NBC Miami reports that Florida Governor DeSantis is pushing lawmakers to pass a law that does away with the need to have a permit to carry a gun in public. According to NBC Miami, "Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is urging lawmakers to pass legislation that would allow gun owners in the state to carry a weapon in public without a permit.The change to Florida's gun law looks certain as several high-ranking lawmakers are backing DeSantis' pledge to make it happen in the upcoming legislative session, NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reported."
FLORIDA STATE
FOX8 News

North Carolina man wins $700,000 after buying $10 scratch-off ticket

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Stanford Butler, of Fayetteville, bought a $10 scratch-off ticket and won the first $700,000 top prize in a new lottery game, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Butler bought his winning Triple 777 ticket from the Short Stop on Bingham Drive in Fayetteville. He arrived at lottery headquarters Monday […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Action News Jax

Car crashes into home in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Car crashes into a home in Arlington the day after Christmas. One person has been transported to the hospital. Action News Jax will give details throughout the day. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Announces $35 Million in Block Grants to 48 Florida Communities

Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that he had awarded more than $35 million to 48 Florida communities through Florida Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program for economic development, commercial and neighborhood revitalization, housing rehabilitation, and infrastructure improvements. “Making investments in our small communities helps build opportunities for...
FLORIDA STATE
ocala-news.com

Trustee of family trust claims $1 million prize from lottery scratch-off ticket purchased in Ocala

A trustee of the J&V Family Trust recently claimed a $1 million top prize from a Mystery Multiplier scratch-off lottery ticket that was purchased in Ocala. The Florida Lottery announced this week that Verna Johnson, of Ocala, visited the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee to claim the prize on behalf of the J&V Family Trust. The trustee chose to receive the winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985.
OCALA, FL
News4Jax.com

New rules for Florida landlords, property managers to start Jan. 1

New rules for Florida landlords and property managers take effect next week as the new year begins. One new law — CS/SB 898 — seeks to keep tenants of apartment complexes and rental properties safer. Some provisions of “Miya’s Law” have already gone into effect, but beginning Sunday, Jan. 1, landlords will be required to keep an accurate log of everyone who has been issued a copy of an apartment key. Also, employees must undergo background checks.
FLORIDA STATE
calleochonews.com

New rules hike up medical marijuana license fees

The new rules will change the way operators apply for a medical marijuana license. Florida is considered one of the most promising medical marijuana markets in the United States due to its large and growing elderly population. During the first half of 2022, Florida had 22 licensed operators, while medical marijuana sales totaled over $1 billion.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

2 new Florida license plates now available

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The state of Florida has new car swag. Two license plates were released and made available statewide by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. In July, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a Gadsden flag license plate featuring historic slogan “Dont Tread On Me.” Now that license plate is available […]
TAMPA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
149K+
Followers
20K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy