Florida Man Claims $1,000,000 On $20 Cashword Lottery Scratch-Off

Florida Lottery Cashword Scratch-Off Game, TFP File Photo

The Florida Lottery announced that Brandon Trinckes, 24, of Hampton, claimed a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 CASHWORD Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $780,000.00.

Trinckes purchased his winning ticket from MJM Food Store, located at 10270 US Highway 301 South in Hampton. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 game, $5,000,000 CASHWORD, launched in May 2020 and features eight top prizes of $5 million and 24 second-tier prizes of $1 million! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.91.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 77 percent of ticket sales in fiscal year 2021-2022.

Since its inception, Scratch-Off games have generated more than $17.06 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF).

