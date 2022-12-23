Read full article on original website
Man shot in the head dies inside car in Queens: NYPD
JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A man was shot in the head inside a car in the Bronx late Tuesday night, police said. Officers found a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head inside a Nissan Altima near Sutphin Boulevard around 2:52 a.m., according to the NYPD. First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene.
Man shot in the leg after car crash in the Bronx, police say
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A driver shot a man in the leg after a car crash in the Bronx a few weeks ago, police said Tuesday. The suspect and the 30-year-old victim were driving separate vehicles near West Fordham Road and the Major Deegan Expressway in University Heights when they collided on Dec. 17 at around 4 a.m., police said. After the crash, the two got into a fight before the gunman opened fire, striking the victim in the right leg, according to the NYPD.
NYPD: Suspect arrested for fatal stabbing of Rockland doctor, slew of other NYC attacks
The NYPD arrested 35-year-old Roland Codrington in the Bronx this weekend and charged him with murder for the death of 60-year-old Bruce Maurice Henry. Henry was a doctor who lived in the Bronx but practiced out of Nyack.
Grandmother killed by stray bullet in Manhattan, police say
INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 64-year-old grandmother was hit in the head by a stray bullet and killed in Manhattan Monday morning, police said. Valeria Ortega was an innocent bystander when she was shot near Dyckman Street and Vermilyea Avenue around 11:30 a.m., officials said. Ortega was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced […]
Three people killed in post-Christmas gun violence in NYC: NYPD
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Three people were killed in post-Christmas gun violence across New York City on Monday, according to authorities. Police said a 26-year-old victim was found with several gunshot wounds around 4 a.m. in the Bronx. The man had been shot multiple times in the torso, police said. He was taken to a […]
Brooklyn man arrested with loaded firearm in New Brighton, says NYPD
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 22-year-old Brooklyn man faces multiple charges after allegedly pulling out a firearm in New Brighton Monday afternoon, police said. Zyair Earps, a resident of 140 Herkimer St. in Bedford-Stuyvesant, allegedly menaced three victims in front of 141 Hendricks Ave., near Jersey Street, during a dispute at the location, according to a written statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Man accused in 2 deadly stabbings, bar assault in NYC arrested
NY Rep.-elect Santos admits lying about career, college. Rep.-elect George Santos, admitted Monday that he lied about his job experience and college education during his successful campaign for a seat in the U.S. House. Gradual warming throughout the week and sunny skies …. Get ready to see some sun this...
Man stabbed in the back on Manhattan train, police say
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was stabbed in the back aboard a Manhattan train early Monday, police said. The 36-year-old victim and the suspect got into a fight on the northbound No. 6 train at the 33rd Street and Park Avenue subway station at around midnight, authorities said. The suspect then attacked the man […]
Man shot during a robbery attempt in Queens, police say
QUEENS (PIX11) — A would-be robber shot a man in the shoulder in Queens on Christmas Day, police said. The suspect threatened the 45-year-old victim with a gun while trying to rob him in front of 35-20 103rd St. at around 2 a.m., according to the NYPD. The suspect then shot the victim in the […]
24-year-old man shot in leg inside Queens deli; police searching for suspect
Police are searching for the gunman who shot a man in the leg inside a deli on Christmas.
Manhattan cops cuff man for alleged, brazen summer shooting
Shaheed Parks, 46, was nabbed by police and taken to the Midtown South Precinct on Dec. 22. Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Midtown cops cuffed on Thursday the suspect accused of shooting two men as they rode...
University Heights: 30-Year-Old Man Shot following Road Collision
The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance identifying the person seen in the attached photo who is sought regarding an assault that occurred in University Heights. It was reported to police that on Saturday, Dec. 17, at around 4 a.m., in the vicinity of West Fordham Road and the Major Deegan Expressway, a 30-year-old man was involved in a vehicle collision with an unidentified person.
NYPD: Car stop leads to arrest in stabbing deaths, assaults
NEW YORK - A man accused of a deadly New York City crime spree is under arrest. The NYPD says 35-year-old Roland Codrington of Manhattan is responsible for the murder of a doctor he came across at Marcus Garvey Park and a man found dead on a Lower East Side street. He's also accused of attacking three people inside a Harlem bar. The incidents all took place within the last several days. In what the NYPD calls a random attack, 60-year-old pediatrician Dr. Bruce Maurice Henry was found dead inside Marcus Garvey Park the day before Christmas Eve at 2 a.m. Police say Codrington was...
Man, 54, fatally stabbed on Brooklyn street
A man was fatally stabbed during an assault early Monday in Brooklyn, authorities said.
Woman, 64, dies from gunshot to head on Manhattan street
A 64-year-old woman was fatally shot in Manhattan Monday morning, authorities said.
Early morning Bronx shooting leaves 26-year-old man dead
A shooting in the Bronx early Monday morning left a man dead, according to authorities.
Bronx girl, 16, reported missing at start of Christmas weekend: NYPD
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A 16-year-old girl was reported missing in the Bronx on Friday morning, police said. Saniyah Roberts was last seen leaving her Edson Avenue home near Nereid Avenue around 7 a.m., according to the NYPD. Police have asked for help finding the teen. She’s about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and has […]
Cops hunt for gunman in brazen afternoon slaying in NYC
A brazen gunman gunned down a man in Queens and cops are reaching out to the public in hopes of tracking down the killer. The suspect peppered Elgin Reynolds, 40, with gunfire after approaching the victim on 165th Street, near Jamaica Avenue at about 12:15 p.m. Friday, police said. Reynolds tried to “evade” his attacker, but the gunman shot him in the leg, torso and face, cops said. Medics rushed the Harlem man to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said. The suspect ran northbound on 165th Street toward 89th Avenue where he stepped into a white sedan, authorities said. The NYPD on Saturday released surveillance photos and a video clip of the suspect, described as 40-45 years old, standing between 6 foot and 6 foot 2, and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, green pants, brown boots and a black “du-rag,” cops said.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).
NYPD officer stabbed in the Bronx on Christmas Eve: police
An NYPD officer was stabbed in the arm in the Bronx on Christmas Eve, police said.
Man’s face slashed after argument in Manhattan: NYPD
HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was slashed in the face after an argument Friday, according to police. An unknown man got into an argument with the victim, 34, inside a building on West 48th Street around 5 p.m. Police said the argument got physical when the man slashed the male victim on the […]
