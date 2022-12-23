ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyrone, PA

Man on meth was trying to get pulled over, asked about being informant, police report

 4 days ago

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man was reportedly trying to get pulled over by police to talk to them about being an informant, only to be found to be under the influence of methamphetamines, state police report.

Troopers pulled over a motorcycle on Washington Avenue in the area of Bake Shop Bakes in October for a nonfunctioning taillight. They found 23-year-old Parker Alley talking about how much he hates all the drugs in the area.

Couple charged with rape, trafficking of teen in Blair County

Alley allegedly told troopers he decided to drive around until he got pulled over so he could ask about being a confidential informant, court papers show.

While talking with Alley, troopers said he admitted to using meth the night before or that morning and later reportedly said he used it just a few hours before he was pulled over. Alley allegedly told troopers if they were looking for a reason to arrest him, he could “divulge information” about people bringing drugs to the area.

Alley was then taken for a blood draw. In December, troopers said his results showed methamphetamine and amphetamine in his blood that night.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 31.

Comments / 20

bart
3d ago

Why print this with his name, why not let him turn in everyone he knows , and this is why the same drug dealers and user are always still in the street

Fred Gummo
3d ago

why give his name..cops don't care n that shows that..this guy may actually want help to get off drugs but now cops set him up to get hurt or worse..what if he gets killed now who the criminal? I believe the police department are responsible also..they gave him up

georgy porgy
4d ago

yep as long as he could get high for free and be an informant now nobody in their right mind would sell him any drugs now

