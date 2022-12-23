Read full article on original website
The wealthiest person in Bloomington has given away millionsAsh JurbergBloomington, IN
4 Great Burgers in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indiana Basketball Wins Ugly Over Kennesaw StateFlurrySportsKennesaw, GA
This Small Indiana Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenNashville, IN
This Huge Thrift Shop in Indiana is a Must-VisitJoe MertensBloomington, IN
Related
4 Great Burgers in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, give them a try next time you are around.
saturdaytradition.com
Charlie Spegal, former Indiana RB, settles on in-state transfer destination
Former Indiana running back Charlie Spegal has settled on a transfer destination. He will be staying within the confines of the Hoosier State, travelling about 75 miles northeast from Bloomington to Ball State University. Spegal made his transfer decision official on Twitter Monday afternoon. Spegal could thrive in the MAC...
95.3 MNC
Three Michiana Companies named Best Places to Work in Manufacturing
Three companies in the Michiana region have been named in the Indiana Chamber’s first Best Places to Work in Manufacturing.. It’s the first list, with 14 companies being recognized. Locally, Wag’n Tails Mobile Conversions in Granger, MCP USA Inc, in Portage, and Lippert in Elkhart each earned a...
The wealthiest person in Bloomington has given away millions
Over the Christmas holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
bestattractions.org
Charming places to visit in Indianapolis, Indiana
Indianapolis, Indiana, has a lot of things to offer visitors. Whether you are a history buff or a nature lover, there is a place for you in Indiana. There are historical monuments, parks, and museums among the many places to visit in Indianapolis. There are also tons of things to do in Indianapolis for kids. So whether planning a family getaway or just visiting the city for the day, you will find something fun.
Yardbarker
Best Christmas Video: Hoosier Anthony Leal Uses His NIL Money to Pay Off Sister's School Loans
Family comes first in Hoosier Nation, no doubt about that. And for junior guard Anthony Leal, his family has ALWAYS come first to him. On Christmas morning at the Leal house in Bloomington, Anthony surprised his big sister Lauren — his dearest friend and basketball idol — with an amazing Christmas gift.
Fox 59
Southwest cancels flights out of Indy
All of Southwest Airlines flights out of Indianapolis International Airport on Monday evening were canceled. https://fox59.com/news/southwest-cancels-flights-out-of-indy/. All of Southwest Airlines flights out of Indianapolis International Airport on Monday evening were canceled. https://fox59.com/news/southwest-cancels-flights-out-of-indy/. Visit Indiana Winter Adventures: ‘Snow’ Much Fun …. Crews contain house fire on south side. An...
WISH-TV
More than 60 Indiana counties under travel restrictions Monday
INDIANAPOLIS — Most Indiana counties had some level of travel restrictions in place Monday as a result of the winter storm that hit the Hoosier state late last week. Only nine of Indiana’s 92 counties were without travel restrictions as of 2:45 p.m.: Cass, Blackford, Dubois, Henry, Marion, Parke, Posey, Randolph, Shelby, Vigo, Vermillion.
Current Publishing
Looking ahead: Fishers expects to see multiple projects to begin in 2023
Looking ahead to 2023, Fishers will continue to grow as a city, according to Mayor Scott Fadness. With many enterprising construction projects and businesses moving to the area, the city expects to extend its trend of growth. “If 2022 was the year of introducing big ideas, then 2023 is going...
Indiana basketball moves up to No. 16 in AP Top-25 poll
Indiana is trending in the right direction again following a pair of wins last week to round out the non-conference season. The Hoosiers improved two spots in this week's Associated Press Top-25 poll, rising from No. 18 last week to No. 16 this week. Today marks the 8th consecutive week that Indiana has been ranked inside the top-20 of the AP poll.
bcdemocrat.com
Hall confirmed as District 62 Rep. after recount
Jackson County resident Dave Hall, R-Norman, has defeated Democratic candidate Penny Githens of Bloomington in the race for representative of Indiana’s 62nd District. That was determined after a ballot recount recently completed by the Indiana Recount Commission confirmed Hall had received the most votes. Hall initially was said to...
readthereporter.com
Where was singer Bobby Helms from?
1848 – Paris Dunning became the ninth governor of Indiana when James Whitcomb resigned the office to go to the United States Senate. Dunning is the only person in state history to hold the offices of governor, lieutenant governor, state senator, president pro-tempore of the senate, and state representative.
Indiana specialty crop producers receive additional $594K funding
(The Center Square) – Four Indiana organizations have been awarded about $594,000 in grants from the Indiana Department of Agriculture to improve the production and marketing of specialty crops in the state. These auxiliary grants come in addition to four others totaling $414,000 awarded earlier this month. Funds for...
cbs4indy.com
Brownsburg pizza shop employees keeping all of Christmas Day sales
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — There is a special holiday tradition at an Indiana pizza shop that goes quite a long way for the employees who work on Christmas day. Thanks to the owners of Rockstar Pizza in Brownsburg, all of the money made from Christmas Day sales goes toward the employees. The staff can sign up to work the shift if they would like, and, in return, the day’s sales are split among everyone.
WTHR
Tire tracks on frozen Indianapolis canal
Tire tracks could be seen on the frozen canal the morning after a woman drove her car. She was later arrested.
Indianapolis Zoo tiger cub dies from liver defect
INDIANAPOLIS — A second tiger cub at the Indianapolis Zoo has died from a liver defect months after his brother died of the same ailment. “Nicolas, like his brother Roman, had a liver defect that was likely present at birth or acquired soon after,” the Zoo tweeted Friday. Nicolas’ brother Roman died from a similar […]
readthereporter.com
HELP FIND DONALD MILLER
The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of an Avon man with ties to Hamilton County. Donald K. Miller, 56, Avon was reported missing last Thursday. Miller was last known to be driving a black Jeep Wrangler Rubicon similar to the one pictured. The car had a...
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Indianapolis
Summer might be one of Indiana’s shorter seasons, but as Hoosiers prep for warmer temperatures in the future, the quest for fantastic swimming spots is on. We want to let you know about a few swimming holes that are popular with both locals and visitors near Indianapolis. Once the temperatures begin to rise, these lakes and rivers will aid in your cooling down.
bsquarebulletin.com
Christmas Photos: Not a partridge, not a pear tree
On a Christmas Day visit to Lake Monroe and some Bloomington area parks, The B Square did not observe a single partridge in a pear tree. Some other lesser birds were nonetheless spotted. More photos below. Photos: Bloomington, Indiana area (Dec. 25, 2022)
buildingindiana.com
Arnold Named 2022 IBA Woman of the Year
Lisa Arnold, president and CEO of Home Bank, Martinsville, has been honored with the 2022 Indiana Bankers Association Woman of the Year award, sponsored by Krieg DeVault LLP, Indianapolis. She was presented with the award during the IBA Banking on Women conference. This annual award recognizes a woman in banking...
