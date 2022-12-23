TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of Thistle Drive in Tyler closed due to downed power lines

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – Part of Thistle Drive in Tyler is closed due to downed power lines, police said.

The Tyler Police Department said Thistle is closed in between Troup and Shiloh to all through traffic.

Drivers should seek alternate routes until repairs are made.



Want the latest news as it breaks? Sign up for KETK’s breaking news emails and you’ll always be in the loop.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.