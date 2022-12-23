ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of Thistle Drive in Tyler closed due to downed power lines

By Sharon Raissi
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – Part of Thistle Drive in Tyler is closed due to downed power lines, police said.

1 killed in Cherokee County mobile home fire

The Tyler Police Department said Thistle is closed in between Troup and Shiloh to all through traffic.

Drivers should seek alternate routes until repairs are made.

KETK / FOX51 News

