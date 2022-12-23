ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaplan, LA

KPLC TV

Louisiana carbon monoxide law goes into effect Jan. 1

(KPLC) - One or two-family homes sold or leased after Jan. 1 will be required to have a carbon monoxide detector. The change is a result of Act 458 of the Louisiana Legislature, which goes into effect on New Year’s Day. Louisiana Uniform Construction Code Council changed the International...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Melissa Flournoy: Louisiana needs a new generation of leaders

Louisiana needs a new generation of leaders who are competent and committed with character and compassion. We need to invest in electing more young people, women, racial and ethnic minorities and LGBT candidates who will actually focus on solving problems. The upset victory this month of Davante Lewis for Public...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Bodies piled up at these Louisiana hotels. Did corporate owners ignore the problem?

Before he was shot from behind in a motel parking lot, Sedrick Lewis struggled to extricate himself from the underworld of drugs and violence that had taken hold there. Lewis had held a job before he moved into a room at the FairBridge Inn Express off Interstate 12, said one of his friends who requested anonymity for fear of retaliation from people living at the motel. The shingled, three-story building is in a state of disrepair and sits near a Waffle House, Exxon station and other boarding houses.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Two Men Suspected of Possessing Multiple Stolen Vehicles

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Two Men Suspected of Possessing Multiple Stolen Vehicles. Authorities in Louisiana report that arrest warrants have been issued for two men in Louisiana suspected of illegally possessing stolen vehicles. According to investigators with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, two Keithville, Louisiana men have been...
KEITHVILLE, LA
WAFB

Homeowners face water issues after cold temperatures hit Capital Region

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Homeowners in some south Louisiana parishes face water issues after cold temperatures hit the Capital Region over the past few days. The cold weather has left a mark on the Capital Region. So far, parts of Livingston (French Settlement and Maurepas), Assumption, St. John the Baptist, and LaFourche parishes are all under boil water advisories.
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in Single Vehicle Crash After Running Off the Roadway on LA 425

Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in Single Vehicle Crash After Running Off the Roadway on LA 425. Catahoula Parish, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police have confirmed that LSP Troop E responded to a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 425 near Clayton on December 25, 2022, at around 2:30 p.m. Thomas W. Pritchard, 63, of Vidalia, Louisiana, died as a result of the collision.
VIDALIA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Killed in Fiery Early Morning Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 347

Louisiana Man Killed in Fiery Early Morning Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 347. St. Martin Parish, Louisiana – Troopers from LSP Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 347 north of the city limits of St. Martinville in St. Martin Parish shortly after midnight on December 24, 2022, according to the Louisiana State Police. John Thomas Hayes, 34, of St. Martinville, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
SAINT MARTIN PARISH, LA
a-z-animals.com

8 Native Plants in Louisiana

Louisiana is home to a diverse number of native plants that naturally grow in the state, ranging from evergreens, cypress trees, flowers, and bushes. These plants can be seen around Louisiana and grown with less difficulty than other varieties, as they are native to Louisiana’s climate and overall environment.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

10 Must Visit Bed and Breakfasts in Louisiana

Are you looking for a little getaway while not going too far away from home?. Louisiana is home to plenty of amazing places to stay if you are in the need of a little vacation. While scrolling through social media I came across a story about Bed and Breakfasts on...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Louisiana governor announces new head of Louisiana's DCFS

BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards appointed a new head of Louisiana’s Department of Children and Family Services, an agency that has fallen under immense scrutiny this year following the deaths of multiple children despite warnings reported to the department. Terri Ricks, who has been serving...
LOUISIANA STATE
