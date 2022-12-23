Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, December 27th, 2022
(Des Moines) -- Unions that represent rail workers are lobbying for a state law that would limit the length of trains. SMART T-D union member Chris Smith of Tama has been working as a Union Pacific conductor and engineer for nearly 18 years. He says longer trains lead to more accidents and block railroad crossings for longer periods, forcing ambulances and fire engines to travel longer routes to get to emergencies. A federal report found the length of trains increased 25 percent between 2008 and 2017. There is currently no limit in state or federal law on how long a train can be. A bill to set 85-hundred feet -- or one-point-six miles -- as the maximum train length cleared initial review in the 2022 Iowa Legislature. A spokesman for one of the country's largest railroads says trains of all lengths have been safely operated for years and longer trains reduce fuel and labor costs.
cbs2iowa.com
December 25-26 snowfall totals in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Another round of snow moved through eastern Iowa late Christmas night into Monday morning. Here are the latest snowfall totals from the event:. Cedar Falls: 4.2" Waterloo: 3.3" Williamstown: 3.3" Washington: 3.2" Clarksville: 3.0" Fayette: 3.0" Vinton: 3.0" Marion: 3.0" Cedar Rapids:...
33 Organizations Receive Iowa Tourism Grants
(Des Moines) The Iowa Tourism Office announced $299,200 in Iowa Tourism Grants to 33 organizations around the state. The program funds tourism-related marketing initiatives, meetings and events that benefit both local economies and the state’s economy with awards ranging from $2,500-10,000 with a 25% cash match. Here in southwest...
KCCI.com
Here's the latest snowfall reports across Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Snowfall Sunday night and Monday morning created some tricky travel. Here are some of the latest totals.
Iowa sports reporter’s live weather coverage goes viral
IOWA (AP) — Mark Woodley, an Iowa sports broadcaster, became a Twitter sensation after he was called on to do live broadcasts outdoors in the wind and snow because sporting events were called off. “I’ve got good news, and I’ve got bad news,” he told an anchor. “The good...
northwestmoinfo.com
Three Iowa Democrat Office Holders Meet to Try to Chart Party Comeback
(Radio Iowa) The 2023 Iowa legislature will convene in two weeks, with Republicans holding a super majority in the Senate and Republicans in 64 percent of the seats in the House. The minority leaders in the legislature started meeting with State Auditor Rob Sand after Democrats had a disappointing 2022 Election. Jennifer Konfrst of Windsor Heights is the minority leader in the Iowa House.
drgnews.com
Iowa State University issues cover crop report
A new report from the Iowa State University Center for Agricultural and Rural Development summarizes five years of data on Iowa farmers’ use of cover crops. The survey was administered to farmers who visited local conservation field offices and received technical assistance related to cover crops. The more than 3,000 responses shed light on Iowa farmers’ rationale and motivations to use cover crops, the timing of planting and termination, the types and extent of varieties used, and farmers’ preferred information sources.
kiow.com
Sunday Talk: Feenstra on the Past Week
In this week’s roundup: My vote against the omnibus spending package, Iowa native Alexis Taylor confirmed in USDA position, my op-ed for small businesses, and demanding fair trade practices. That and more — remember to follow my Facebook page by clicking here to stay up-to-date throughout the week!
KCRG.com
Gov. Reynolds issues proclamation for transport of fuel used for heat during blizzard
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday issued a proclamation to ease restrictions for transportation of and access to fuel used for heat during the extremely frigid temperatures during the blizzard, KCCI reported. The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, according...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Iowa
Iowa is known for its massive agricultural industry and legendary state fair, but did you know it has some of the coldest temperatures recorded in the region? The Hawkeye State isn’t just the food capital of the world; it may be one of the coldest spots in the Midwest! Today, we are going to explore the extreme temperatures in Iowa, plus learn a bit about the overall weather in the state. Let’s discover the coldest place in Iowa!
Mega Millions jackpot at $565M
(WTVO) — The Mega Millions grand prize is still up for grabs, and continues to grow. No winners were announced over the holiday weekend, so the jackpot is now worth $565 million. That is the sixth-largest payout ever. Illinois and California each sold one ticket that matched five of the six numbers. Those winners will […]
kscj.com
FEENSTRA & JOHNSON VOTE NO ON OMNIBUS BILL
THE US HOUSE PASSED THE ONE POINT SEVEN TRILLION DOLLAR OMNIBUS SPENDING BILL LAST FRIDAY AND THEN WENT HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS. IOWA 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA ALSO VOTED NO. JOHNSON SAYS HE DOES NOT WANT TO SEE THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN OVER A BUDGET IMPASSE:. OMNIBUS2 OC………VOTED FOR...
KCRG.com
Iowa State Patrol: Continue keeping things slow on the roads
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Road conditions started improving Monday night after two snow events in the last few days. They were still slick Monday morning, following snowfall on Christmas night. The Iowa State Patrol said they had troopers handling many cars that went into ditches along I-380 and I-80 early this morning.
Winter storm updates for Friday, Dec. 23
Frigid temperatures continue Friday with wind gusts up to 40-50 mph. A Blizzard Warning remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday for northern and north-central Iowa. Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. Frigid...
