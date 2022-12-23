(Des Moines) -- Unions that represent rail workers are lobbying for a state law that would limit the length of trains. SMART T-D union member Chris Smith of Tama has been working as a Union Pacific conductor and engineer for nearly 18 years. He says longer trains lead to more accidents and block railroad crossings for longer periods, forcing ambulances and fire engines to travel longer routes to get to emergencies. A federal report found the length of trains increased 25 percent between 2008 and 2017. There is currently no limit in state or federal law on how long a train can be. A bill to set 85-hundred feet -- or one-point-six miles -- as the maximum train length cleared initial review in the 2022 Iowa Legislature. A spokesman for one of the country's largest railroads says trains of all lengths have been safely operated for years and longer trains reduce fuel and labor costs.

IOWA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO