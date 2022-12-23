Read full article on original website
Denver Broncos offensive linemen fight with their own quarterback during horror show in Los Angeles
THE Denver Broncos' Christmas disaster in Los Angeles was so bad that offensive linemen got into it with their own quarterback. The Broncos were hammered 51-14 by the Los Angeles Rams on an embarrassing afternoon at SoFi Stadium. And there was tension on the Broncos' sideline on Christmas Day. Backup...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Yardbarker
49ers' Kyle Shanahan explains why he's "got no beef" with Washington anymore
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was the offensive coordinator for Washington from 2010 through 2013. It was an excellent opportunity for the young coach to work with his father, Mike Shanahan, Washington's head coach. That run in Washington didn't end well, though. The Shanahans were fired on December...
Russell Wilson’s teammate Brett Rypien defends QB amid frustrating Denver blowout vs. Rams
Denver Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien exchanged words with the starting offensive line and defended Russell Wilson amid a three-interception performance against the Los Angeles Rams, according to a tweet from Pro Football Focus’s Ari Meirov. Brett Rypien “had words” for guard Dalton Risner and the starting offensive line in...
Jerry Jones makes Cowboys’ Christmas eve brighter with perfect update after beating Eagles
Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys have several reasons to be happy about following their Week 16 clash with the Philadelphia Eagles. Not only did Dak Prescott and co. hand the Eagles their second loss of the year and denied them of clinching the NFC East, but they were also able to stay healthy throughout the game. Jones revealed as much following the 40-34 victory, noting that there is no notable injury to report for Dallas, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.
3 Eagles most to blame for Christmas Eve nightmare loss to Cowboys
The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their second loss of the season, this time to the rival Dallas Cowboys. Here are three Eagles most to blame for the defeat. The Philadelphia Eagles had the opportunity to clinch the NFC East division for the first time since 2019. All they had to do was defeat the rival Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve. Not only would they win the division title, but home field advantage throughout the entirety of the playoffs.
Brock Purdy notches epic 49ers feat not even Joe Montana did
This is Brock Purdy’s world, and we are merely living in it. The San Francisco 49ers rookie has captured the attention of every NFL fan with his incredible play for the team. Purdy isn’t just coasting on the 49ers’ talent: he’s actively helping the team win games. Their last win against the Commanders put Brock Purdy in the 49ers history books with an incredible record, per CBS Sports.
NBC Sports
Shanahan not thinking about Purdy's fate at QB next season
SANTA CLARA — With each game Brock Purdy plays, it becomes easier and easier to envision him as the 49ers’ long-term starting quarterback. Coach Kyle Shanahan, however, isn't going there. Not yet, anyway. “I don’t even know what year it is after this season’s over,” Shanahan answered Monday...
Look: Eagles Fan Getting Crushed For Despicable Act
There are times when trash-talking an opposing player goes too far and one Philadelphia Eagles fan definitely crossed a line when trying to insult Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Following the Eagles' loss to the Cowboys on Christmas Even, an Eagles fan on Instagram tried to call out Dak by...
saturdaytradition.com
George Kittle produces multiple TDs in back-to-back games for San Francisco 49ers
George Kittle is scorching right now, and that’s good news for a San Francisco 49ers offense gearing up for a hopeful run through the NFL Playoffs. Through Kittle’s first 11 games of the 2022 season, the Iowa product and star tight end had 500 yards receiving but just 4 touchdowns. That has changed since quarterback Brock Purdy entered the lineup.
NBC Sports
How Shanahan hilariously used Deebo to fire up McCloud's TD
Kyle Shanahan asked Ray-Ray McCloud to do his best Deebo Samuel impression on Saturday -- and he delivered. As Samuel recovers from a sprained knee and ankle, Shanahan called a Samuel play for McCloud and the 26-year-old made the most of it in the 49ers’ 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders at Levi’s Stadium.
NBC Sports
Purdy reveals how facing Bosa in 49ers practice helps him now
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has praised rookie quarterback Brock Purdy for his composure under center, which might come from seeing one of the NFL’s best pass rushers in practice. Purdy faced plenty of pressure from the Washington Commanders on Saturday in the 49ers’ 37-20 win at Levi’s Stadium. Nonetheless,...
Kyle Shanahan Says He Doesn't Know Who the Starting Quarterback Will Be Next Season
Probably not what Trey Lance wants to hear.
NBC Sports
Challenged by Shanahan, 49ers' defense believes it can improve
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers' defense has been a dominant force in 2022 but after their 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday, the group believes they still have not realized their full potential. The defensive unit is ranked at the top of the league in most statistical...
NBC Sports
Purdy-Kittle connection leads to history for 49ers tight end
For the second straight week, the Brock Purdy-George Kittle connection produced two touchdowns, leading the 49ers to a 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday at Levi's Stadium. Since taking over as the 49ers' starting quarterback for Jimmy Garoppolo, who suffered a broken foot against the Miami Dolphins in...
Yardbarker
Seahawks Place DB Joey Blount On IR, Sign RB Godwin Igwebuike To Active Roster
In a corresponding move, the team signed RB Godwin Igwebuike, who was out of practice-squad elevations, to the active roster. Seattle also signed RB Tony Jones, Jr. to the practice squad, who was waived last week. Igwebuike, 28, wound up signing on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent...
