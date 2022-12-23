Read full article on original website
Writer, producer & director Michael Baker of the movie Parole Money, 1, 2, & 3 and the crew give back to the communityTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas Cold Cases: How Long Will These Mysteries Remain Unsolved?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedTexas State
Betty Harden of Winona Texas took the You Can End of Story approach going back to college obtaining a bachelor's degreeTour Tyler TexasWinona, TX
Happy Birthday Lady Denise Dee PendletonTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Elected Officials who were presented with a Key to Smith CountyTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
Tyler church fire unintentional, fire marshal says
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler fire marshal has released the results of the investigation into a church fire that happened earlier this week. The fire broke out Monday morning at Freedom Fellowship Church, at 2915 SSE Loop 323. Fire investigators believe the fire was unintentional and began in the northeast corner of the building around several electrical appliances that were plugged into an electrical power strip.
Woman taken to Tyler hospital following fiery wreck on Loop 323, Old Bullard Road
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department says a wreck involving several vehicles has traffic congested at Old Bullard Road and the loop. The wreck happened at about 9:11 p.m. Wednesday. It is listed as a pin-in wreck at Old Bullard Road and West Southwest Loop 323. This is the corner near McAllister’s Deli and BJ’s Brewhouse. Northbound traffic on Old Bullard stops when it reaches Loop 323. Other traffic in all directions is moving very slowly.
Man dies after falling out of tree in Smith County, officials say
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man working for a tree service company died after falling out of a tree in Smith County on Thursday, said the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. The man was trimming a tree in the 6300 block of FM 346 east, according to authorities. Paramedics and deputies were called to the […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of Thistle Drive in Tyler closed due to downed power lines
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Part of Thistle Drive in Tyler is closed due to downed power lines, police said. The Tyler Police Department said Thistle is closed in between Troup and Shiloh to all through traffic. Drivers should seek alternate routes until repairs are made.
Overnight shooting in Tyler
The building is a part of Freedom Fellowship Church located off Loop 323. Ways East Texans can prep for arctic cold front arriving Thursday evening. Our weather team has declared Thursday evening through Saturday morning as a First Alert weather event. We spoke to some East Texas hardware store owners about ways to winterize our homes in advance of the extremely cold temps.
Tyler man still missing after almost one year
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Friday will mark one year since the disappearance of 21-year-old Marcus Rodriguez. He was last seen Dec. 23, 2021, and to this day, Tyler police say he is still considered missing with no new leads. The Rodriguez family continues to look for him after almost a year without answers.
City of Tyler gives comprehensive instructions on arctic cold front preparation
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler is monitoring Thursday’s artic blast, and residents are urged to protect property, people and pets. Tips for each category are provided here. An arctic blast of frigid temperatures and wind chills is projected for Tyler and the surrounding areas from Thursday,...
East Texas ranchers make preparations for freezing temperatures
BULLARD, Texas (KETK)- Robin Hood, owner of Hood Family Farms in Bullard is taking extra measures to keep his livestock warm and safe. “The water system is probably the biggest thing, we have to make sure that the pipes we have feeding the water troughs don’t break,” said Robin Hood, owner, Hood Family Farms. The […]
18-year-old turns himself in to Tyler Police in connection to overnight shooting
UPDATE: Jakobe Lacy has turned himself in and was booked into the Smith County Jail, according to Tyler Police. TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A minor has been hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds after a Sunday night shooting in Tyler and officials have issued an arrest warrant for an 18-year-old they said is to be considered […]
Jacksonville man involved in fatal shooting at Tyler daiquiri shop gets 3 years in prison
TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: The attached video was made in June 2021. A Jacksonville man was sentenced to three years in prison earlier this month for his involvement in a shooting that killed a woman at a Tyler daiquiri shop last year. Dycorrian Wayne Lofton, 24, pleaded guilty...
