Golf.com
2023 rules changes to know: A drop that can land CLOSER to the hole?
Taking a drop will be a little less complicated in 2023. The time-consuming process of having to re-drop your ball because it rolled forward, closer to the hole will become a thing of the past when using back-on-the-line relief starting Jan. 1. Back-on-the-line relief is used most often for penalty...
Kathy Whitworth, Winningest Golfer of All Time, Dies ‘Suddenly’ at 83
Golf legend Kathy Whitworth, who over her career racked up a record 88 LPGA Tour victories, died on Saturday at age 83, the Associated Press reported.Whitworth’s 88 wins were the most in the history of professional golf—six more than Sam Snead and Tiger Woods, who are tied for the men’s record. In 1981, she became the first woman to accumulate $1 million in lifetime earnings on the LPGA, and she has been inducted into the LPGA Hall of Fame, the World Golf Hall of Fame, and the Women’s Sports Foundation Hall of Fame.Her partner, Bettye Odle, said in a statement...
Golf.com
Only have 5 minutes before your tee time? Here’s how you SHOULD warm up
Looking to get better in 2023? How about drop five shots in 2023? That seems like a good place to start. Here, as we creep closer to the New Year, we’ll use this five-part series to explain how you can kiss those five strokes (and possibly more?) goodbye in no time.
Golf Digest
A final look at how far LIV golfers fell in the OWGR in 2022 is eye-opening
Guaranteed dollars versus a guaranteed drop in the Official World Golf Ranking. That was the trade-off those who made the jump to LIV Golf in its inaugural season faced as part of the decision-making process. With LIV events applying for, but not yet offering, OWGR points, competitors would sacrifice their spots in the World Ranking to play on the lucrative, but controversial, Saudi-backed circuit.
Golf.com
Cam Smith finally had a breakout year in a tumultuous 2022
Remember when we thought a pandemic season two years ago was crazy? Man, 2022 had it all. The return of Tiger Woods, the founding of a controversial golf league, the disappearance (and reappearance) of one of golf’s most beloved figures and so much more. But now let’s take a breath. Here, we’ll look back (and look ahead) at the 10 most memorable moments of 2022.
