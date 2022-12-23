PETALUMA (BCN) Police in Petaluma are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect that allegedly pushed over a large Christmas decoration. On Sunday, Dec. 10, a suspect was captured on security camera footage shoving a large nutcracker decoration in Theater Square, causing it to break. He then fled to a nearby parking garage where he was also captured on film.

