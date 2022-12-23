ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SFGate

Suspect in racist rant at Bay Area In-N-Out arrested

SAN RAMON (BCN) Police said Monday they have arrested a Denver man suspected of a racist and homophobic rant against two people at a San Ramon fast-food restaurant on Christmas Eve. Jordan Douglas Krah, 40, allegedly harassed the diners at the In-N-Out Burger on San Ramon Valley Boulevard as they...
SAN RAMON, CA
SFGate

Police Release Image Of Man Suspected Of Knocking Over And Breaking Nutcracker Display

PETALUMA (BCN) Police in Petaluma are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect that allegedly pushed over a large Christmas decoration. On Sunday, Dec. 10, a suspect was captured on security camera footage shoving a large nutcracker decoration in Theater Square, causing it to break. He then fled to a nearby parking garage where he was also captured on film.
PETALUMA, CA

