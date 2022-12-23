Read full article on original website
KXLY
Soggy Monday night and Tuesday – Matt
Rain will continue to fall overnight and through Tuesday as a powerful storm moves over the Northwest. The soggy weather will help melt down some of the snow and icy roads around the region with temperatures expected to stay above freezing until late Tuesday night. Minor street flooding and high...
KXLY
Rain to wind with a Wind Advisory in effect for this afternoon – Mark
The rain continues with a Wind Advisory in effect from this afternoon to Wednesday morning. South winds 20-30 with gusts to 45 mph possible. Light snow is expected for Wednesday then it’ll be cloudy and cooler with rain/snow possible on Friday. New Year’s weekend will be cool and dry.
Spokane city crews begin work on maintaining melting snow on roads
SPOKANE, Wash — The City of Spokane is sending out crews to sand and remove ice from roads as rain and warmer temperatures melt the snow. The Spokane Street Department will focus on main arterials, hills and other problem areas with sand and deicing. Wastewater Management crews will work with snow response crews to clear storm drains.
KXLY
Rain is the focus for the next couple of days – Mark
The Central Basin and West plains will see some freezing rain and temperatures in the lower 40s on Monday. Expect the rain to last through Tuesday, and we could see 1-1.5 inches. Urban flooding and clogged drains will be an issue. Temperatures will dip back down towards the end of the week.
KXLY
More ICE and Rain Moving Through – Mark
Dangerous side roads and icy conditions on walking surfaces. Take it easy and go slow. Freezing rain to rainy and warmer later this afternoon. Central Basin and West plains with freezing rain to rain later and warming to 40 today. Rain overnight into Tuesday with Wednesday Showers. Drying out and cooling for the end of the week.
KXLY
Spokane asks residents to assist with storm drain clearing amid flooding concerns
SPOKANE, Wash. — Warmer weather is causing snow and ice to melt-off and increase the potential for local flooding. City crews are focusing on arterials by clearing the areas around storm drains of snow and ice to reduce pooling water. Significant recent snowfall is creating problems for the city’s stormwater collection system. Areas clogged near storm drains can cause standing water to obstruct pedestrians and vehicles.
KHQ Right Now
Low visibility, slick roads create hazardous holiday travel
As the holidays come to a close, fog and slick roadways have caused a few accidents around town. West of Spokane, two accidents have slowed traffic. Remember to keep a wide follow distance and take it slow while dealing with these hazardous conditions!
KXLY
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: more snow and freezing rain Friday night
We are tracking snow and freezing rain Friday night and Saturday. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues through Saturday afternoon. Merry Christmas! If you still have traveling to do and errands to run, plan for some very treacherous road conditions Saturday. Snow and freezing rain will continue through the day. It will be noticeably warmer. Temperatures will start out in the lower 20s and climb into the upper 20s.
KXLY
WEATHER ALERT DAY: dangerous cold, travel trouble for Friday – Kris
We are tracking another morning of bitterly cold wind chill values followed by light to moderate snow on Friday, which is a very busy day for holiday travel. WEATHER ALERT DAY FRIDAY: If you’re like me, you probably have many errands left to run on the Friday before Christmas. If you head out, bundle up and plan for some extra time on snowy roads and parking lots. The snow will start in the early morning hours. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 10 o’clock Friday night, but the snow will taper off in intensity by around 4 p.m. Expect 2 – 4″ around the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area. Meanwhile, it is still going to be very cold, but not AS cold as Thursday. A WIND CHILL ADVISORY will remain in effect until 11:00 a.m. Temperatures will start out in the single digits and climb into the teens.
KXLY
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Dangerous wind chill temperatures – Mark
We’re tracking the bitter cold wind chill effects with arctic cold and gusty NE winds. Use caution going outdoors and shorten your dog walks. There will be extreme cold with NE winds today. Plan your day inside if you can. If you go outside, limit your time outdoors and dress very warmly.
Moose caught on Ring Doorbell camera in southeast Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A moose was captured Christmas night in southeast Spokane. Homeowner Curtis Hampton, who lives in the area of S. Myrtle St. and E. 17th Ave. said he got a Ring notification just before midnight Sunday, and couldn’t believe what triggered it. There was a full-grown moose that walked through his front yard, munching on something. The moose...
Spokane Fire Department responds to 60 frozen pipe calls in the last 2 days
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department (SFD) has responded to over 60 frozen pipe calls in the past 48 hours. The dozens of calls involve broken pipes from broken sprinklers and burst water pipes. The long freeze followed by the temperatures rising on December 24th have caused these issues.
Spokane Fire Department advises what to do if pipes burst
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department is advising residents on what to do if your pipes burst from the cold. SFD says 9-1-1 dispatchers have received over 60 calls related to burst pipes, broken sprinklers, and water flow alarms just in the last 48 hours. They’re asking folks to not call the emergency line if a burst pipe is...
When does winter weather usually end in Spokane?
I moved Spokane for a great job and am about to start my first winter here. Snow is sometimes nice, but I don't like the feeling of having all of my front door covered in thick snow. And the community service workers are often not prompt in clearing it.
FOX 28 Spokane
River Park Square reopens after holiday shoppers evacuated
SPOKANE, Wash. – Dozens of holiday shoppers and families visiting Santa were evacuated from River Park Square on Saturday afternoon as the fire alarm sounded and fire engines rolled up. A fire lieutenant who spoke with NonStop Local stated the evacuation was likely due to a broken water line...
Shelter operating as warming shelter shutting down after 4 days
SPOKANE, Wash. — A homeless shelter that was once closed due to city code violations is back open, this time as an emergency warming shelter, but only for a few more hours. For four days, the doors at God’s Love International on 2nd and Monroe have been open. Heather Archdale is thankful for the warmth and cot she has to...
Crash blocks I-90 eastbound at Division St. in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — All lanes were blocked by a crash around lunchtime Friday on the eastbound side of Interstate 90 (I-90) near Division St. in Spokane. Traffic was being diverted off at Division, but vehicles merging from the middle and fast lanes created a long back-up around noon. It began snowing early Friday morning, in single-digit temperatures. Snow was expected...
Spokane Valley charcuterie business opens just in time for the holidays
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Hosting a New Year’s Eve party this weekend? A new charcuterie business in Spokane Valley just finished Christmas orders and are gearing up to serve spreads for New Year’s Eve events. Graze Craze offers handcrafted charcuterie-style boards, boxes, and tables, perfect for every palate and any size event. Try house-made breads, dips, jams, meats and farm-fresh...
inlander.com
The Coldest Night: Messaging unclear as Spokane's unsheltered try to stay warm
Despite repeated messages from the city of Spokane that the Trent Resource and Assistance Center would be able to take in anyone who needs shelter during sub-zero temperatures this week, some who tried to secure space at the shelter Wednesday were told they wouldn't be able to stay. In multiple...
inlander.com
Who is responsible for clearing icy sidewalks and buried bus stops?
Driving the hilly neighborhoods in Spokane and surrounding communities can be intimidating enough in a snow-heavy winter, even after plows attempt to clear the roads. But for those with limited mobility, or who walk or bus, getting around is even harder. Vaughn Brown, 35, is a blind Spokane resident who...
