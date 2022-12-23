We are tracking another morning of bitterly cold wind chill values followed by light to moderate snow on Friday, which is a very busy day for holiday travel. WEATHER ALERT DAY FRIDAY: If you’re like me, you probably have many errands left to run on the Friday before Christmas. If you head out, bundle up and plan for some extra time on snowy roads and parking lots. The snow will start in the early morning hours. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 10 o’clock Friday night, but the snow will taper off in intensity by around 4 p.m. Expect 2 – 4″ around the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area. Meanwhile, it is still going to be very cold, but not AS cold as Thursday. A WIND CHILL ADVISORY will remain in effect until 11:00 a.m. Temperatures will start out in the single digits and climb into the teens.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO