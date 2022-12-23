ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett gifts starting offensive line grills

Kenny Pickett gifts offensive line grills 00:15

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It might be frigid when the Steelers and Raiders play on Christmas Eve, but Kenny Pickett's Christmas gift for his linemen is perfect for when the temperature rises.

Sports Illustrated is reporting the rookie quarterback gifted the big men with Traeger Grills.

The Steelers take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Eve on KDKA. This is also the 50th anniversary of one of the most recognizable plays in NFL history, the Immaculate Reception.

Franco Harris' number is also going to be retired by the team this weekend, making it only the third number to be retired by the Steelers. Ernie Stautner's no. 70 and 'Mean' Joe Greene's no. 75 are the other two jersey numbers retired.

Pickett will make his return to the starting lineup after suffering his second concussion of the season. Backup QB Mitch Trubisky led the Steelers to a win against the Carolina Panthers in week 15.

