Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania villain Jonathan Majors says that he doesn't watch his own performances. In an interview with Higher Learning to discuss his movie Devotion. Despite that project and all his others being very important to him, don't expect to see the Kang the Conqueror actor in the seats for his own projects. Now, that doesn't mean that he has no holler for films at all. In fact, Majors explained that he will go see projects that his friends are in. And if another performer asks for a tip or two, he's willing to lend a helping hand. That doesn't mean he'll be seated for each of these individual projects he has booked though. It's a delicate balance when so many people care about the movies and television shows that you're in. Listen to him break down that tightrope walk for yourself down below!

1 HOUR AGO