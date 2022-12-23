Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Featured a Well-Known Actor in a Surprising Role
Even with an all-star cast assembled for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, director Rian Johnson was still able to sneak in a surprising role for Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The new Knives Out brought back Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc to help solve another murder mystery, set on an island owned by a billionaire played by Ed Norton. One of the many extravagant displays of wealth on the island was an hourly dong, which would sound periodically throughout Glass Onion. Instead of the dong being a simple sound effect, Joseph Gordon-Levitt was recruited to be the "hourly dong."
ComicBook
Hugh Jackman Confirms When Deadpool 3 Takes Place in Comparison to Logan, Reveals James Mangold's Reaction
Earlier this year, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman nearly broke the internet with the revelation that Jackman would reprise his iconic role as Wolverine in the upcoming Deadpool 3, something that most Marvel fans thought they'd never see and not just because Jackman had been pretty adamant that he wasn't returning to the role. After all, 2017's Logan saw a pretty definitive end for Wolverine so the idea of the character's return left a lot of questions for fans about how exactly the character and Jackman would return. Now, Jackman is opening up about his return to the role and confirms when Deadpool 3 takes places in the general timeline — and reveals Logan filmmaker James Mangold's reaction to it as well.
ComicBook
M. Night Shyamalan's Knock at the Cabin Trailer 2 Released
Dave Bautista leads a creepy cult-like group in the second trailer for Knock at the Cabin. The apocalypse is on the way in the M. Night Shyamalan-directed film which serves as a follow-up to Old. Only the sacrifice of a group of people locked hostage in a cabin can prevent the end of the world from happening. Will they choose one of their own to die, or fight back for their very lives? Thankfully, the newest Knock at the Cabin trailer offers up some enticing scenes teasing what's to come, and eager viewers can see the film for themselves when it opens in theaters on February 3, 2023.
BBC
Ronan Vibert: Stars' tributes after death of actor, 58
Stage and screen stars have paid tribute to a fellow film and TV actor who died just before Christmas aged 58. Ronan Vibert was in movies such as Saving Mr Banks, the Lara Croft film The Cradle of Life starring Angelina Jolie, and the TV series The Borgias. Richard E...
ComicBook
Billie Lourd Remembers Mom Carrie Fisher on Six-Year Anniversary of Her Death
Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher unexpectedly passed away on December 27, 2016, taking a major toll on millions of fans around the world. More significantly, the passing was a devastating loss for Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd, with the actor taking to Instagram to share a tribute to her late mother. While this day could understandably bring with it tremendous grief, Lourd recalled how recent weeks have been exceptionally positive, as she welcomed her second child earlier this month, expressing that it's possible to feel both grief and joy at the same time and vowing to share stories of Fisher with her children.
ComicBook
M3GAN Releases First-Look Featurette
The first trailers for the upcoming Blumhouse Productions horror film M3GAN have taken social media by storm, as the unsettling images of a life-size doll coming to life and carrying out all sorts of tasks have stuck in audiences' brains, with an all-new featurette for the film shedding more insight into the experience. James Wan serves as a producer on the new film, who helped give birth to an all-time iconic deadly doll with The Conjuring's Annabelle, but while that toy's evil was supernatural in nature, M3GAN delivers a different kind of fright. M3GAN lands in theaters on January 6, 2023.
ComicBook
Marvel Star Jonathan Majors Doesn't Watch His Own Performances
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania villain Jonathan Majors says that he doesn't watch his own performances. In an interview with Higher Learning to discuss his movie Devotion. Despite that project and all his others being very important to him, don't expect to see the Kang the Conqueror actor in the seats for his own projects. Now, that doesn't mean that he has no holler for films at all. In fact, Majors explained that he will go see projects that his friends are in. And if another performer asks for a tip or two, he's willing to lend a helping hand. That doesn't mean he'll be seated for each of these individual projects he has booked though. It's a delicate balance when so many people care about the movies and television shows that you're in. Listen to him break down that tightrope walk for yourself down below!
ComicBook
Doctor Who Teases Christmas Surprise With New Footage
In an unexpected move, the BBC's Doctor Who has revealed that a surprise...something will drop tomorrow, posting an ominous tweet that simply reads "Tomorrow. #DoctorWho" and included a short snippet of footage with Neil Patrick Harris. The short video that accompanied the social media post featured Harris in a festive accent simply saying, "Worldwide premiere!" With no Christmas Special previously announced as being in the works, the tweet from the Doctor Who account very quickly caused some confusion among fans. One user wrote. "Hang on? You mean a trailer right? Not an actual episode??" with others simply responding with an all-caps "WHAT?"
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water Was Even Longer Before Gun Violence Scenes Were Edited Out
Filmmaker James Cameron made a name for himself with projects like The Terminator and Aliens, both of which are considered examples of the best sci-fi/action films in cinematic history, though with Avatar: The Way of Water, Cameron revealed that he's cut way back on the inclusion of firearms, even excising 10 minutes from the film involving the weapons. While a key theme of the Avatar films is the conflict between species that embrace the natural beauty of their home world and invaders attempting to colonize and control them, Cameron ultimately found other routes to convey these ideas that didn't require focusing on firearms. Avatar: The Way of Water is in theaters now.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Finale Hints at Major Character Introduction
Well Chainsaw Man fans, the day has unfortunately arrived where viewers must bid a fond farewell to the first season of the MAPPA anime production that introduced countless fans to the tragic tale of Denji and his fellow Devil Hunters. With the twelfth episode of the series once again pitting Denji against the Katana Man, a second season hasn't been confirmed as of yet, though the anime adaptation has left a major hint that Chainsaw Man will return by hinting at the arrival of a major manga character.
ComicBook
Cocaine Bear Gets a White Christmas Motion Poster
Today might be Christmas day, but that doesn't mean horror movies and thrillers can't be celebrated. Earlier, Scream fans got a glimpse at a new holiday-themed poster, and that's not the only non-Christmasy movie that was promoted on this holiday. The folks behind Cocaine Bear are dreaming of a white Christmas with their new motion poster. In case you missed it, the upcoming film is based on a real story about, well, a bear who accidentally ingests a whole bunch of cocaine.
Polygon
Willow has become what all queer fantasy love stories should feel like
Willow’s Kit Tanthalos does not look or act like your typical princess. Actor Ruby Cruz imbues Kit with a brash, roguish charm that would put Madmartigan himself to shame. Kit is stubborn and often petulant to a fault, prefers leather armor to ball gowns, is quick with her sword, and — as was pointed out in episode 4 — has it bad for her best friend and self-appointed protector, Jade Claymore (Erin Kellyman). As it happens, levelheaded and loyal Jade is also head over heels for Kit.
ComicBook
DC Kills Off One of Batman's Weirdest Villains
In Catwoman #50, most of the headlines have centered around the death of Valmont, Catwoman's most recent love interest, and her subsequent arrest for his murder. But the issue also saw the death of one of Batman's rogues, whose death kicked off the sequence of events leading to the end of Valmont. That villain? Amygdala, who has been a periodic presence in the comics and on TV over the last 30 years or so. In the issue, a brawl was happening between Selina, Batman, Valmont, Amygdala, Punchline and the Royal Flush Gang. Valmont started to escape, only for Valmont to murder him in cold blood.
ComicBook
Uncle From Another World Gets Hit With Another Delay
Uncle From Another World might be one of the biggest new Isekai to arrive on the small screen in 2022, but it has been having a rough time this year. With episodes being delayed earlier this year thanks to a COVID-19 outbreak taking place at studio AtelierPontdarc, it would seem that the virus is once again impacting the production as another indefinite delay has been announced when it comes to the story that follows an uncle who returns from a magical world to try his hand at becoming a Youtube star using his magical abilities.
ComicBook
Top Gun: Maverick Director Reveals Darkstar Sequence May Have Resulted in International Espionage
'Tis the season for Top Gun! Top Gun: Maverick hit Paramount+ yesterday so now more people can enjoy 2022's biggest movie from the comfort of their own homes. In honor of the film's release, Paramount has dropped some fun content, and many of the people involved with making the film are sharing some interesting behind-the-scenes information about the Tom Cruise-led sequel. In an interview with Collider, director Joseph Kosinski was asked if there was anything in the movie they had to fight to use.
ComicBook
The Last of Us Showrunners Explain Why Most Video Game Adaptations Fail
While it may seem like fans are living in a video game adaptation renaissance with the upcoming releases of The Last of Us and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, things haven't always been so rosy. There have been a number of disappointing TV shows and movies based on video games, which means each new project brings its own set of nervous expectations. Luckily, the team behind HBO's The Last of Us is pretty confident their show will be authentic to the fans that love Joel and Ellie. Showrunners Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin dive into why most video game adaptations end up not living up to the hype.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water Shows Off Behind-the-Scenes Filming Featurette
Avatar: The Way of Water just showed off some behind-the-scenes filming details in a brand new featurette. In a fact that should surprise no one, James Cameron employed state of the art techniques to bring his Avatar sequel to life. However, some people might not know that the movie ended up using The Volume platform to realize certain scenes. Famously, The Mandalorian brought that technology to the forefront. Disney has begun using the ILM LED soundscape on a number of projects. However, among fans, it's become apparent that the best movies and TV to make use of the technology actually understand its best practices rather than just using it because its there. In Avatar: The Way of Water, the director is operating at the bleeding edge with respect to all these effects, not just The Volume platform. Check out some of the behind-the-scenes action down below!
ComicBook
New Netflix Series Has Disappointing Audience Score
On Christmas Day, Netflix released highly-anticipated prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin, and while many people were expecting it to be a gift, it seems the series is more like a lump of coal. As noted by Paul Tassi of Forbes, the show now has the lowest audience score on Rotten Tomatoes in Netflix's history, with a dismal 8%. Viewers will have to judge for themselves whether the series is actually as bad as people are saying, but it's clear that the reception is much worse than anyone expected to see.
ComicBook
1923 Star Brian Geraghty on How the Prequel's Zane Davis Compares to Yellowstone's Rip Wheeler
When it comes to Paramount Network's hit series Yellowstone, there's one character that is nearly universally loved by fans: Rip Wheeler. Played by Cole Hauser, Rip is the ranch foreman at the Yellowstone and John Dutton's right-hand man. He's deeply loyal to the Dutton's and the ranch in the present-day iteration of the family and it would seem that a previous generation of Duttons have their own counterpart to Rip as well. Paramount+'s 1923 sees Zane Davis, played by Brian Geraghty, serve as Jacob Dutton's (Harrison Ford) right hand, but while the two men serve similar roles, they're different characters. Geraghty told TV Insider that while both Zane and Rip would do anything for the Duttons, their approaches are very different.
ComicBook
Stephen Greif, The Crown and Doctor Who Actor, Dies at 78
Stephen Grief, a veteran British actor best known to American audiences for his role on Netflix's The Crown, has died. He was 78. Greif was an actor on stage and screen, appearing in a wide variety of projects from Blakes 7 and EastEnders to Doctor Who and Coronation Street. He first rose to notoriety in the late 1960s, when he joined the Royal Shakespeare Company. He remained there for some time, earning accolades including a nomination for the prestigious Olivier Award in 1979 for his performance as Biff in the National Theatre's Death of a Salesman. Ironically, Greif had previously performed opposite Laurence Olivier himself in The Merchant of Venice.
Comments / 0