Phoenix, AZ

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Tierra La Bella, a New-home Community in West Phoenix

The Associated Press
 4 days ago
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 23, 2022--

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Tierra La Bella, a new community of single-family homes in a highly desirable west Phoenix location. The new community is situated on 83rd Avenue just south of West Buckeye Road and near Interstate 10 and Loop 202, providing easy access to downtown Phoenix and the area’s major employment centers as well as Sky Harbor International Airport. Tierra La Bella is just a short drive to State Farm ® Stadium, Phoenix Raceway ®, which is home to the NASCAR ® Racing Experience, and Westgate Entertainment District, which offers a wide variety of popular dining and entertainment options. Homeowners will also appreciate the proximity to outdoor recreation at Estrella Mountain Regional Park, which features 65 acres of pristine desert hiking and horseback riding trails, baseball diamonds, a golf course, fishing and scenic picnicking spots.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221223005041/en/

KB Home announces the grand opening of Tierra La Bella, a new-home community in west Phoenix. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new homes at Tierra La Bella showcase desirable design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking large great rooms and expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets. The community’s floor plans feature up to six bedrooms and three baths, and range in size from approximately 1,400 to 2,500 square feet. Community amenities include a children’s playground, picnic area, cornhole and ramada.

“Our Tierra La Bella community is situated in a prime west Phoenix location convenient to Interstate 10 and the area’s major employment centers as well as popular entertainment and outdoor recreation. The new neighborhood also hosts several amenities, including a children’s playground, picnic area, cornhole and ramada,” said Kevin McAndrews, President of KB Home’s Phoenix division. “As with other KB Home communities, Tierra La Bella offers home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a new KB home that can be personalized to reflect their lifestyle and needs.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior styles, from design choices to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way, so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR ® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Tierra La Bella sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the low $300,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has built over 655,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history. Today, KB Home operates in 47 markets from coast to coast. What sets KB Home apart is the exceptional personalization we offer our homebuyers — from those buying their first home to experienced buyers — allowing them to make their home uniquely their own, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR ® certified, a standard of energy performance achieved by fewer than 10% of new homes in America and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable and better for the environment than new homes without certification. We build strong, personal relationships with our customers, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. As a result, we have the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221223005041/en/

CONTACT: Craig LeMessurier, KB Home

925-580-1583

clemessurier@kbhome.com

KEYWORD: ARIZONA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY URBAN PLANNING REIT LANDSCAPE INTERIOR DESIGN BUILDING SYSTEMS ARCHITECTURE OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE

SOURCE: KB Home

PUB: 12/23/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 12/23/2022 08:02 AM

Comments / 5

d
3d ago

True story. I was leaning on a friend's brand new KB home with my hand and the e terror stucco wall flexed. As a retired valley tradesmen of more than 25 years, I can say that EVERY KB home I've ever been in is of the cheapest materials and quality. You get what you pay for.

Reply
4
old rocker kickinAss
3d ago

oh great if you want a house that's very high priced and 4 feet from your neighbor and made from 2 by 4s and styrofoam and a thin layer of stucco

Reply(2)
3
 

