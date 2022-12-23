ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: CDC Recommends Indoor Mask-Wearing In Westchester In Brand-New Tracker Report

By Joe Lombardi
 6 days ago

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending indoor mask-wearing in nine New York counties in its latest COVID-19 data tracker report.

The CDC displays counties in orange, yellow, or green on a color-coded map shown in the image above to guide local residents and authorities:

  • Counties shown in orange are where the CDC advises wearing masks indoors.
  • Counties shown in yellow are places in which those at high risk for severe disease should be cautious.
  • In green counties, indoor masking is not necessary.

As of Friday, Dec. 23, these New York counties are in the “orange” zone with "high” COVID levels where masks are currently recommended:

  • Westchester County
  • Rockland County
  • Orange County
  • Nassau County
  • Suffolk County
  • Bronx County
  • Kings County (Brooklyn)
  • Queens County
  • Richmond County (Staten Island)
To view the CDC county-by-county recommendations, click here.

