ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrison County Record

Joy to the World: The Journey to Christmas

By By Sr. Elise Saggau Guest writer
Morrison County Record
Morrison County Record
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PnrDb_0jsWcsT600

God wants to come close to us, very close. God does not want to instill fear in us. Therefore God comes among us as one of us — as a little baby. Who can be afraid of a little baby? A baby is completely dependent on its parents, nurses and caregivers. God wants to become so powerless among us as to be unable to eat or drink, walk or talk, play or work without many people’s help. God becomes dependent on human beings in order to grow up and live among us and so proclaim the good news of what God is really like. God chooses to become powerless so that God’s own mission among us might be dependent on us. God becomes human and weak to break through the walls of oppressive power. That’s the story of Jesus; that’s the story of Christmas.

The great news of the Gospel is that God became small and vulnerable and precisely in this way bore fruit among us. The most fruitful life ever lived is the life of Jesus, who did not cling to divine power but became as we are. Jesus came to us dependent on the care and protection of others. He lived among us as a poor teacher, without any political, economic or military power. He died as a useless criminal. In this extreme vulnerability our salvation was won.

It is very hard for us to grasp even a little bit of the mystery of God’s vulnerability. Yet, when we have eyes to see and ears to hear, we can know it in many ways and in many places. We perceive it when a child is born — the fruit of the love of two people who came together without defenses and embraced each other in weakness. We perceive it in the graceful smiles of many who are poor, ill, or disabled. We perceive it every time people seek forgiveness and are reconciled. Christmas is the victory of humility over arrogance, of simplicity over complexity, of silence over clamor, of prayer over self-sufficiency.

Christmas announces joy for all people. The Christian Church is not a haven for sad, frightened and angry people. Its language is a language of joy and hope. It reaches out to those who are sad and invites them into joy. But not just any kind of joy. This joy consists in knowing that we are welcomed and loved by God unconditionally. The message is extremely simple. It can be understood by anyone. It untiringly proclaims that God has come, God is coming, and God will come to save us! It addresses those who are fearful, those who are weak, those who feel hopeless. To all of us who live in the shadow of death, God comes to strengthens us, to make us steadfast, to give us courage, to make the desert of our lives blossom — to give us joy.

When we feel joy, we invite others to take part in it. Christmas has a remarkable quality — its joy touches not only Christians but all who live in our societies, believers and unbelievers alike. Its joy is infectious. It moves people to generosity and a spirit of giving. By its nature, it is a time to remember that without Jesus there is no Christmas. Society may be celebrating a holiday, but unless Jesus is at the center of the celebration, it is not a Christmas holiday. And if Jesus is at the center, then all the trimmings, all the lights, all the sounds, all the traditions, including the characteristic foods — all contribute to creating an atmosphere of celebrating the life we have received, the salvation we have experienced. If we remove Jesus from this picture, the lights go out. Everything becomes superficial, illusory, even tiresome.

Christmas is an invitation. It beckons to us and bids us seek out and find the true light. It reveals what God is really like and what we are really like. It identifies the true gift — God-come-among-us-as one-of-us.

Comments / 1

Related
Morrison County Record

Advent Reflections: Movement from something to something more - the journey to Christmas

As we contemplate Christ’s first coming, we discover signs of his second coming. As we look back at our Scriptural accounts in reflective meditation, we are already looking forward in expectation. And it seems like one of the main things we do is wait. The time of waiting is a time of learning. The longer we wait, the more we hear and understand about the one for whom we are waiting. We learn about Christ, about God, about ourselves. Thus, as the four weeks of...
Morrison County Record

A gift for the King

At this time of year especially when we are thinking of Christmas, we think about gifts. We think about giving gifts and receiving gifts and hopefully somewhere in the thinking, we think of the real reason for the giving — giving to Jesus as we remember the birth of our Eternal King. It is true that we can and do give to Jesus by giving to others as the Bible says in Matthew 25:40 “… Assuredly, I say to you, inasmuch as you did it...
Morrison County Record

'Buy Genuine'

Genuine in the Merriam-Webster dictionary means “actual, true.” We live in a world that has become accustomed and drawn to looking for compatible replacement parts, and rightly so, if the value is the same. This works to a degree in our physical, natural world, but there are no compatible replacements when it comes to the spiritual world. But, for example, compatible printer cartridges are quite a large industry even though the printer manufacturers explicitly state they will not warranty their products if compatible products are...
New York Post

A prayer to remember the spirit of Christmas

From the Gospel According to Luke,Chapter 2, Verses 1 through 20: And it came to pass in those days, that there went out a decree from Cæsar Augustus, that all the world should be taxed. (And this taxing was first made when Cyrenius was governor of Syria.) And all went to be taxed, every one into his own city. And Joseph also went up from Galilee, out of the city of Nazareth, into Judæa, unto the city of David, which is called Bethlehem; (because he was of the house and lineage of David). To be taxed with Mary his espoused wife, being great with child. And...
katzenworld.co.uk

Katzenworld Cats “Our Christmas Message”

While we’ve not had a chance to create a new cartoon strip with our now 5 cats big clowders our little ones thought it would still be worth to re-iterate our Christmas message! 🙂. As much as we all enjoy the festive season, sadly not all felines and humans...
maddiviner.com

I always come back to witchcraft.

No matter what. Every time I’m too depressed to do it or Everytime I hate that all I find are people who are “good vibes and fucking sunshine” and get disgusted with it I ALWAYS end up back into witchcraft and feeling better about my life. So...
Country Thang Daily

Elvis Presley’s “Take My Hand, Precious Lord”: A Song of Many

Although the great Elvis Presley is often thought to have recorded the original version of the song “Take My Hand, Precious Lord,” this is actually not the case. Thomas A. Dorsey, a Christian preacher who had a significant impact on the evolution of early blues and gospel music in the 20th century, composed the song.
psychologytoday.com

Getting Over the Fear of Being Alone for the Holidays

This is the first year I haven’t been afraid of being alone on the holidays. Fear of being alone on the holidays is more about attachment than actually being alone. A good relationship matters, and so does healing from the pain of childhood. In the past, I’ve worried that...
Morrison County Record

Inspirational Message: Full

This holiday season or any holiday season for this matter, is full of emotions, traveling, planning, eating, wrapping, unwrapping, etc. For some of you, the word “full” is a rather ambiguous word; perhaps you would describe the holidays as burdened, saddened or weighted. Yet, for others, the word “full” could not describe the holiday season enough. You may describe “full” as abounding, jammed, joyous, etc. Despite the holiday season being different for you versus your neighbor, there is something we all have in common, and...
Margaret Minnicks

The story behind 'The elf on the Shelf'

Most people know about placing an elf on the shelf during the days leading up to Christmas Day. Even parents might not know the story behind the practice, but the origin of the trend is an interesting one. The Elf on the Shelf is a hide-and-seek game that will keep kids looking every place for the little toy.
POPSUGAR

A Bruja's Guide to Why Salt Is Essential For Spiritual Healing

Salt is known around the world for its uses in seasoning and preserving food. But this mineral has been used in spiritual and religious traditions for generations. The magic begins in the salt's crystal. When looking at it under a microscope it is quite unique and extraordinary with distinctive patterns throughout, even down to the tiniest crystals. Some may compare it to the structures found in sacred geometry, which is used for manifestation, connecting to the spirit world, and restoring balance. From spiritual practices to religious traditions, salt has played an integral role. So, while adding another pinch may be all you need for that stew you're brewing on the stove, salt symbolizes far more than a kitchen staple.
Collider

'A Christmas Carol' (1951) Is Still the Most Brilliant Take on Dickens' Scrooge

Charles Dickens' timeless novella, A Christmas Carol, has been adapted time and time again. From theater productions to animated films to lively musicals, the dour and crabby Scrooge has been molded into a number of forms, each take on the uncongenial anti-hero more arresting, albeit repugnant (let’s face it: the misanthropic grump is not an easy person to build a liking for) than the other. None, however, come even remotely close to the 1951 version of A Christmas Carol, despite the movie having been released more than seven decades ago.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Christmas joy, Christmas grief. It can be a struggle to cope with the loss of a loved one during the holidays

By now, I’m usually humming along every time I hear “Carol of the Bells” and looking forward to watching my favorite Christmas movie. No, it’s not “A Christmas Carol” or “It’s a Wonderful Life.” It’s Ice Cube’s “Friday After Next.” Yes, “Friday After Next” is a Christmas movie, and it has been my favorite since […] The post Christmas joy, Christmas grief. It can be a struggle to cope with the loss of a loved one during the holidays appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
thecountrycook.net

Mexican Pinwheels - Weekend Potluck #561

Our most popular recipe from the last Weekend Potluck was this Mexican Pinwheels recipe from Tornadough Alli. Our other featured recipes include: Candy Cane Pie from Quiche My Grits, Old-Fashioned Sour Cream Cookies from This Farm Girl Cooks and I am sharing my Crock Pot Avalanche Cookies recipe!. HOW DO...
ancientpages.com

Cats In The Middle Ages: What Medieval Manuscripts Teach Us About Our Ancestors’ Pets

AncientPages.com - Cats had a bad reputation in the middle ages. Their presumed links with paganism and witchcraft meant they were often treated with suspicion. But despite their association with the supernatural, medieval manuscripts showcase surprisingly playful images of our furry friends. From these (often very funny) portrayals, we can...
Morrison County Record

Morrison County Record

Morrison County, MN
815
Followers
731
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

Morrison County Record is the official publication for all school districts, city governments and county government in Morrison County. Published Sundays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1968. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.mcrecord.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/morrison_county_record/

Comments / 0

Community Policy