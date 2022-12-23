Rockets vs. Mavericks: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More
The Houston Rockets will end their seven-game homestand Friday night against the Dallas Mavericks.
HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets (9-22) will end their seven-game homestand Friday night against the Dallas Mavericks (16-16) inside the Toyota Center. A win against Dallas would end Houston's four-game losing streak.
The Rockets won their previous contest against the Mavericks in a 101-92 road victory in November. But coach Stephen Silas believes that there isn't too much the Rockets could take from their early season victory, given that Luka Doncic was out due to injury.
"They will have the same shooting on the floor, but it is a different game when Luka is out there," Silas said. "He handles [the ball] so much, it makes it difficult to compare the two games. Luka is just different."
In their previous meeting, the Rockets came one block shy of tying the franchise record with 19 rejections on the night. Alperen Sengun set the defensive tone for the Rockets with five, while Usman Garuba added three.
In addition to his blocks, Garuba scored a career-high 12 points and added nine rebounds off the bench. Sengun added 14 points and seven rebounds.
Without Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr. led the Mavericks in scoring with 28. Former Rockets big man Christian Wood added 26 points off the bench.
Rockets vs. Mavericks Broadcast Information
- Date: Friday, Dec. 23
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet
- Radio : 790 AM
- Live Stream: League Pass
Rockets Injury Report
- Jae'Sean Tate (right ankle soreness): OUT
- Eric Gordon (left thumb contusion): OUT
- Garrison Mathews (non-COVID illness): OUT
Dallas Mavericks Injury Report
- Dorian Finney-Smith (right adductor strain) OUT
- Josh Green (right elbow sprain) OUT
- Maxi Kleber (right hamstring tear) OUT
- Kemba Walker (non-COVID illness) OUT
Rockets vs. Mavericks Projected Starters
Dallas Mavericks
- PG Luka Doncic
- SG Spencer Dinwiddie
- SF Tim Hardaway Jr.
- PF Reggie Bullock
- C Dwight Powell
Houston Rockets
- Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.
- Guard: Jalen Green
- Forward: K.J. Martin
- Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.
- Center: Alperen Sengun
You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24
Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here
Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here
Make sure to subscribe to our weekly podcast Bleav In The Rockets today! Click here To Listen .
Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN
Comments / 0