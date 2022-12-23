Read full article on original website
First Alert Forecast: Slight chance of afternoon showers, big surf for Christmas Day
Mele Kalikimaka kakou! We’re looking at pleasant weather for the Christmas holiday. Light winds and afternoon sea breezes will combine with a thin band of increased moisture over the central islands to increase the chance of interior showers, but any showers should be light and isolated. Drier conditions are...
Mostly dry conditions -- and returning trades!
Quiet weather conditions into the Christmas holiday weekend. Moisture from a dissipated front could bring a stray shower or two to leeward areas of Kauai and Oahu Saturday. Trade winds aren't expect to return until sometime next week, with only light showers possible for western slopes. Hawaii News Now Sunrise...
First Alert Forecast: Still mostly dry, with a (very) brief return for the trade winds
Dry and stable weather conditions are expected for the coming week. Trade winds are expected to return Monday into Tuesday, which could a few low clouds and isolated showers along windward areas through Wednesday, mainly during the overnight and early morning hours. A front approaching from the northwest Thursday will disrupt the trade wind flow into the weekend.
Hawaii News Now - Weather - JR
Long-absent trade winds may make a brief appearance before year's end. Quiet weather conditions into the Christmas holiday weekend. Moisture from a dissipated front could bring a stray shower or two to leeward areas of Kauai and Oahu Saturday. Light winds, little rain ahead. Updated: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:30...
First Alert Forecast: Stronger SW winds, maybe a stray shower for Christmas Eve
Slightly stronger southwest winds will blow over Kauai and Oahu into Christmas Eve, and could bring a few clouds and maybe a shower or two to the leeward areas of those islands. From Christmas Day well into next week, winds will be light and variable with mostly dry conditions. Weak trade winds may make a brief return around the middle of next week.
Business Report: Holiday travel nightmare
A battle brewed in one Florida classroom between a teacher and her student -- one for dance superiority!. Restaurants say they're facing staffing shortages and are still fighting inflation but are hopeful for better performance in 2023. Business Report: Number of canceled, delayed flights amid severe winter storm. Updated: Dec....
Despite clear skies, dozens of flights canceled in Honolulu
The holiday travel nightmare continues across the nation.
A busy Christmas: Lifeguards make rescues, preventive actions as big holiday swell rolls in
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Throngs flocked to beaches Sunday to celebrate a warm and sunny Christmas in the islands — and that kept lifeguards on Oahu’s North Shore busy as big waves rolled in. A high surf advisory is in effect for north- and west-facing shores. The National Weather...
Stranded, Lone Hawaii Hiker Rescued on Christmas Day
For Outsiders, it’s not unusual for folks to take a holiday hike and celebrate a bit of serenity on their day off before the family comes. But for this Hawaii hiker, his casual stroll on the Paumalū Gulch Trail turned into a rescue mission when he lost his bearings.
Freezing rain and hazardous travel hits Southcentral Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A layer of warm air has nosed its way into Southcentral Alaska, accompanied by a low spinning through the Gulf of Alaska. The combination of these two is leading to freezing drizzle and areas of wintry mix falling across much of Southcentral. Many inland areas of...
Winter Storm's Impact on Flights around the U.S.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A massive winter storm is sweeping across the mainland. How will it impact your travel?. See the live Flight Tracker here, including routes to and from Hawaii.
Massive winter storm brings rolling blackouts, power outages
We asked, you voted: Here are your favorite must-have Hawaii gifts. We asked you on Instagram what are some must-have local gifts to get for the friend or family member in your life. Commercial activities to resume at Hanauma Bay starting early next year. Updated: 1 hour ago. Following pandemic-related...
What to know about fireworks ahead of New Year’s Eve
Residents are closing out this year and heading into 2023 with a bang! But before celebrating, there are a few things to note about buying and setting off fireworks.
Families flood local malls to return unwanted Christmas gifts
AIEA, HAWAII (KITV4) – Many business owners said the Christmas rush does not end right on Christmas. In fact, families flooded Pearlridge Mall early December 26th morning to either spend their gift money or return/exchange unwanted gifts. “I’m here to exchange the gift I got for my mom so...
Lone lost hiker rescued on Paumalū Gulch Trail
Lots of fun was had today for Christmas as people celebrated the holidays. Some not so fun events occurred as well with rescues abounding throughout the day.
Savers taking over Ross Store on Oahu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Savers is opening its third store on Oahu with a new location in a soon-to-be closing Ross Store. Public records show that the for-profit thrift store retailer is opening in the Moiliili area on South King Street across Old Stadium Park and next to McCully Bicycle.
Officials: Power fully restored, roads reopened on Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Hawaii Island communities are seeing improvements just in time for Christmas, after a powerful winter storm barreled over the state with strong winds and torrential rains. All roads affected by the Kona Low weather earlier this week are back open after more than a dozen were...
Southwest Hawaii Culture Under Attack | No Christmas LUV
You’ll relate to this post if you’ve had to work over Christmas and Hanukkah. And not, here’s something to be grateful for. We’ve learned that Southwest has required perhaps the most dreaded word at that company, “Mando,” for its employees who work outdoors in frigid temperatures: either show up or be fired. Mando is Southwest’s expression for “mandatory overtime.”
Two new red light cameras begin issuing warnings
Over the last few weeks, the Hawai'i Department of Transportation has begun a Red-Light Camera initiative to help mitigate the increasing vehicle accidents occurring on in and around Honolulu.
Delays, cancelations continue for Hawaiian Air following winter storm damage
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Holiday headaches continue for travelers flying in and out of Honolulu’s International Airport. More delays and cancellations were reported Thursday. For some travelers, departure times kept getting pushed back. “It just, it kept changing, 15 minutes, 30 minutes delay. So we just decided to get here...
