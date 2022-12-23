ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

Mostly dry conditions -- and returning trades!

Quiet weather conditions into the Christmas holiday weekend. Moisture from a dissipated front could bring a stray shower or two to leeward areas of Kauai and Oahu Saturday. Trade winds aren't expect to return until sometime next week, with only light showers possible for western slopes. Hawaii News Now Sunrise...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Forecast: Still mostly dry, with a (very) brief return for the trade winds

Dry and stable weather conditions are expected for the coming week. Trade winds are expected to return Monday into Tuesday, which could a few low clouds and isolated showers along windward areas through Wednesday, mainly during the overnight and early morning hours. A front approaching from the northwest Thursday will disrupt the trade wind flow into the weekend.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Weather - JR

Long-absent trade winds may make a brief appearance before year's end. Quiet weather conditions into the Christmas holiday weekend. Moisture from a dissipated front could bring a stray shower or two to leeward areas of Kauai and Oahu Saturday. Light winds, little rain ahead. Updated: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:30...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Forecast: Stronger SW winds, maybe a stray shower for Christmas Eve

Slightly stronger southwest winds will blow over Kauai and Oahu into Christmas Eve, and could bring a few clouds and maybe a shower or two to the leeward areas of those islands. From Christmas Day well into next week, winds will be light and variable with mostly dry conditions. Weak trade winds may make a brief return around the middle of next week.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: Holiday travel nightmare

A battle brewed in one Florida classroom between a teacher and her student -- one for dance superiority!. Restaurants say they're facing staffing shortages and are still fighting inflation but are hopeful for better performance in 2023. Business Report: Number of canceled, delayed flights amid severe winter storm. Updated: Dec....
HAWAII STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Freezing rain and hazardous travel hits Southcentral Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A layer of warm air has nosed its way into Southcentral Alaska, accompanied by a low spinning through the Gulf of Alaska. The combination of these two is leading to freezing drizzle and areas of wintry mix falling across much of Southcentral. Many inland areas of...
ANCHORAGE, AK
hawaiinewsnow.com

Massive winter storm brings rolling blackouts, power outages

We asked, you voted: Here are your favorite must-have Hawaii gifts. We asked you on Instagram what are some must-have local gifts to get for the friend or family member in your life. Commercial activities to resume at Hanauma Bay starting early next year. Updated: 1 hour ago. Following pandemic-related...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Families flood local malls to return unwanted Christmas gifts

AIEA, HAWAII (KITV4) – Many business owners said the Christmas rush does not end right on Christmas. In fact, families flooded Pearlridge Mall early December 26th morning to either spend their gift money or return/exchange unwanted gifts. “I’m here to exchange the gift I got for my mom so...
KAPOLEI, HI
KITV.com

Savers taking over Ross Store on Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Savers is opening its third store on Oahu with a new location in a soon-to-be closing Ross Store. Public records show that the for-profit thrift store retailer is opening in the Moiliili area on South King Street across Old Stadium Park and next to McCully Bicycle.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Officials: Power fully restored, roads reopened on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Hawaii Island communities are seeing improvements just in time for Christmas, after a powerful winter storm barreled over the state with strong winds and torrential rains. All roads affected by the Kona Low weather earlier this week are back open after more than a dozen were...
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Southwest Hawaii Culture Under Attack | No Christmas LUV

You’ll relate to this post if you’ve had to work over Christmas and Hanukkah. And not, here’s something to be grateful for. We’ve learned that Southwest has required perhaps the most dreaded word at that company, “Mando,” for its employees who work outdoors in frigid temperatures: either show up or be fired. Mando is Southwest’s expression for “mandatory overtime.”
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Delays, cancelations continue for Hawaiian Air following winter storm damage

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Holiday headaches continue for travelers flying in and out of Honolulu’s International Airport. More delays and cancellations were reported Thursday. For some travelers, departure times kept getting pushed back. “It just, it kept changing, 15 minutes, 30 minutes delay. So we just decided to get here...
HONOLULU, HI

